DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear Free, LLC is excited to welcome Bruce Truman as an advisor in the role of Chief Commercial Officer.
As a pet technology business executive, Truman brings an expertise in business development, healthcare informatics, virtual care, e-commerce, and emerging digital technologies. His background includes experience in the marketing and sales management of veterinary and over-the-counter animal health products as well as the commercialization of SaaS platforms.
"Bruce has decades of experience and close relationships in both the veterinary and pet industries that give him a unique ability to create and grow business units," said Fear Free founder and CEO Dr. Marty Becker.
In his new role, Truman will work closely with Dr. Becker, COO Ruth Garcia, and the Fear Free team to actively engage and contribute to existing commercial opportunity discussions by supporting leadership in the strategic positioning, financial analysis, and deal structure.
"It is such an honor to work with a team who is passionate about reducing fear in pets and helping the veterinary and pet community advance in knowledge and skills," Truman said. "I want to provide valuable resources and continued growth to the Fear Free organization so that everyone—including the veterinary and pet community and the animals they care for—can benefit."
In addition, Truman will identify new commercial opportunities, maintain and further develop strategic alliance efforts, and assist with the development of new programs.
"I am tremendously excited to welcome Bruce to the Fear Free team," Garcia said. "The number of opportunities presented to Fear Free have grown exponentially, and Bruce's experience, expertise, and industry knowledge will be an invaluable asset as we engage in collaboration discussions."
Since 2016, Fear Free has provided online and in-person education to more than 96,000 veterinary and pet professionals. By closely listening to the needs of the veterinary profession, Fear Free focuses on emotional wellbeing, enrichment, and the reduction of fear, anxiety, and stress in pets. Both individuals and veterinary practices can become Fear Free Certified. To learn more, visit fearfreepets.com.
ABOUT FEAR FREE
Founded by Dr. Marty Becker and developed by hundreds of experts in behavior, medicine, and handling, Fear Free offers online and in-person education to veterinary professionals, the pet professional community, animal shelter staff and volunteers, and pet owners. Fear Free provides both professionals and pet lovers alike with the knowledge and tools to look after a pet's physical and emotional wellbeing.
Veterinary or pet professionals can learn more about becoming Fear Free Certified by visiting fearfreepets.com. Pet owners can visit fearfreehappyhomes.com to access free videos, articles, and more that will help improve the physical and emotional health of their pets right at home. Shelter, rescue, and animal welfare employees and volunteers can visit fearfreeshelters.com to enroll in the complimentary program.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, Fear Free, LLC, +1 (347) 527-3101, jessica.davis@fearfreepets.com
SOURCE Fear Free, LLC