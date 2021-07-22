Fearless Culture

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fearless Culture today announced the expansion of its global network of consultants to help organizations assess, design, and improve their workplace cultures.

"The rising demand for our culture design services and methodologies has encouraged us to strengthen our presence," says Gustavo Razzetti, CEO of Fearless Culture. "I'm excited to announce that the new partnerships will help us better serve local organizations in more countries."

As part of the Fearless Culture expansion, new executives will be leading the development and management of local clients in the following regions:

  • UK: Anish Hindocha
  • Canada: Julie Mandal
  • Mexico: Rebeca Blanco Carrillo
  • South America: Marcos Benedit

The benefits of this expansion include:

  • Strengthening consulting capabilities with professionals that are certified in Fearless Culture tools and methodologies.
  • Culture designers with a local understanding of key countries/regions.
  • Vast expertise in the finance, HR, non-profit, and innovation areas.

"Most companies think that culture is just about having a purpose or a set of core values. Our approach has helped organizations be more intentional and connect culture with everyday decisions and behaviors to drive better business results," Razzetti adds.

About

Fearless Culture is a culture design consultancy that helps organizations and teams do the best work of their lives. Its human-centered approach to mapping, assessing, and improving workplace culture increases collaboration, innovation, and agility.

Fearless Culture has advised a diverse group of organizations including Continental, BentoBox, Ferrara, PatientPop, Budenheim, Chicago Public Library, and Centre of Excellence on PTSD.

www.fearlessculture.design/about

Contact: Moira Dillon - 312-589-0553 - hello@fearlessculture.design

Related Images

fearless-culture-logo.png

Fearless Culture Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fearless-culture-expands-its-global-consulting-network-301338812.html

SOURCE Fearless Culture

