ARLINGTON, Va., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing Arlington, Virginia-based government contractor, Federal Guardian LLC, was recently awarded a Subcontract to support the Military & Family Life Counseling (MFLC) Program.  The MFLC Program is highly visible within the Department of Defense (DoD) community and vital to the behavioral and psychological health of our military service members and their families.

Under this contract, Federal Guardian will deploy highly skilled and licensed behavioral health counselors on assignments throughout the United States. The contract includes a 12-month base period with four 12-month option periods and two potential additional 12-month award term incentive periods.

"As a former U.S. Marine and Iraq War Veteran, I am honored that our organization has been selected to provide ongoing readiness support to my brothers and sisters in arms, and their families under the MFLC IV contract.  Our team is excited about this critical mission, and we're looking forward to facilitating these services for many years to come," said Deniz Emre, President of Federal Guardian LLC.

Created by the Department of Defense in 2004, the MFLC program provides short-term, non-medical counseling services to active-duty military, National Guard, and Reserves members serving in the United States and abroad, as well as their family members.  Counselors deliver valuable face-to-face non-medical counseling services, briefings, and presentations to the military community both on and off the installation.

 

