PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.63 for Q1 2020, compared to $0.54 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $64.2 million for Q1 2020, compared to $54.5 million for Q1 2019.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $605.8 billion at March 31, 2020, up $120.9 billion or 25% from $484.9 billion at March 31, 2019 and up $29.9 billion or 5% from $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. Total average managed assets for Q1 2020 were $580.2 billion, up $104.8 billion or 22% from $475.4 billion reported for Q1 2019 and up $30.1 billion or 5% from $550.1 billion reported for Q4 2019.
"As the coronavirus challenges the world, we are inspired by the front-line health care workers and others who are leading the fight against it as well as the sacrifices made by many to help reduce the virus' spread," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "We also are thankful for the resiliency of our employees, who have adapted company operations while more than 95% of them successfully work remotely. They are simultaneously managing a variety of complications, from the isolation of social distancing to challenges such as educating their children at home—all while continuing to meet our clients' needs and providing excellent customer service."
"In the first quarter, Federated Hermes saw interest in our Kaufmann growth strategies, which invest in companies seeking to capitalize on innovation," Donahue said. "Investors seeking haven from volatile markets turned to our liquidity strategies, while we also experienced net sales in various long-term strategies, including Hermes global equity and SDG engagement funds, the Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund and the Federated Prudent Bear Fund."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020. During Q1 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 714,251 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $16.0 million.
Equity assets were $68.2 billion at March 31, 2020, down $12.0 billion or 15% from $80.2 billion at March 31, 2019 and down $20.8 billion or 23% from $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. The decreases largely resulted from declines in the market value of investments from the impact of the coronavirus. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2020 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund, Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and Federated Kaufmann Large Cap Fund.
Fixed-income assets were $64.7 billion at March 31, 2020, up $0.6 billion or 1% from $64.1 billion at March 31, 2019 and down $4.3 billion or 6% from $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2020 on a net basis were Federated Government Ultrashort Duration Fund, Capital Preservation Fund, Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund, Federated Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Total Return Government Bond Fund.
Money market assets were a record $451.3 billion at March 31, 2020, up $132.9 billion or 42% from $318.4 billion at March 31, 2019 and up $55.8 billion or 14% from $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019. Money market fund assets were $336.1 billion at March 31, 2020, up $121.3 billion or 56% from $214.8 billion at March 31, 2019 and up $49.5 billion or 17% from $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019.
Financial Summary
Q1 2020 vs. Q1 2019
Revenue increased $52.1 million or 17% primarily due to higher average money market and equity assets.
During Q1 2020, Federated Hermes derived 56% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 5% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 43% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased $30.3 million or 13% primarily due to an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.7 million due to a decrease in the market value of investments, which declined primarily due to the coronavirus' impact on the markets. This decrease was partially offset by a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.
Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Revenue increased $1.2 million primarily due to higher average money market assets.
Operating expenses increased $11.2 million or 4% primarily due to an increase in compensation and related expenses as well as distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $15.9 million due to a decrease in the market value of investments, which declined primarily due to the coronavirus' impact on the markets. This decrease was partially offset by a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on May 1, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on May 1, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 33971. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies, and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 13th-largest SMA manager2. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1) Strategic Insight, March 30, 2020. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q4 2019.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE, each a registered investment adviser.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and mix, and the coronavirus and efforts to combat it, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
Quarter Ended
% Change Q4 2019 to Q1 2020
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2019
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
240,660
$
211,199
14
%
$
243,631
(1)
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
72,199
54,135
33
69,568
4
Other service fees, net
46,324
41,716
11
44,826
3
Total Revenue
359,183
307,050
17
358,025
0
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
115,335
111,216
4
111,436
3
Distribution
96,160
77,632
24
92,950
3
Systems and communications
14,896
12,794
16
14,731
1
Professional service fees
13,268
10,486
27
12,269
8
Office and occupancy
11,771
11,362
4
11,643
1
Advertising and promotional
4,995
4,190
19
4,785
4
Travel and related
3,159
3,848
(18)
4,180
(24)
Other
6,855
4,633
48
3,240
112
Total Operating Expenses
266,439
236,161
13
255,234
4
Operating Income
92,744
70,889
31
102,791
(10)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
(14,451)
2,709
NM
4,737
(405)
Debt expense
(931)
(1,400)
(34)
(1,066)
(13)
Other, net
8,345
324
NM
5,209
60
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
(7,037)
1,633
NM
8,880
(179)
Income before income taxes
85,707
72,522
18
111,671
(23)
Income tax provision
22,442
17,911
25
26,582
(16)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
63,265
54,611
16
85,089
(26)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(913)
65
NM
2,982
(131)
Net Income
$
64,178
$
54,546
18
%
$
82,107
(22)
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic and diluted
$
0.63
$
0.54
17
%
$
0.81
(22)
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
97,345
96,994
97,403
Diluted
97,345
96,995
97,403
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $2.1 million and $2.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2020, March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
381,010
$
340,635
Other current assets
123,103
120,649
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,248,553
1,220,762
Other long-term assets
173,243
198,085
Total Assets
$
1,925,909
$
1,880,131
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
187,226
$
230,713
Long-term debt
195,000
100,000
Other long-term liabilities
301,489
296,052
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
199,261
212,086
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,323,778
1,322,312
Treasury stock
(280,845)
(281,032)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
1,925,909
$
1,880,131
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Equity
Beginning assets
$
89,011
$
80,750
$
72,497
Sales1
6,080
5,092
5,136
Redemptions1
(7,842)
(5,080)
(5,926)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,762)
12
(790)
Net exchanges
(37)
(12)
13
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
(71)
2,244
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(768)
667
(122)
Market gains and (losses)3
(18,134)
5,350
8,647
Ending assets
$
68,239
$
89,011
$
80,245
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
69,023
$
65,824
$
63,158
Sales1
7,687
6,010
5,416
Redemptions1
(9,398)
(4,603)
(6,341)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,711)
1,407
(925)
Net exchanges
(115)
6
(33)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
(1)
450
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(155)
184
8
Market gains and (losses)3
(2,326)
1,152
1,899
Ending assets
$
64,715
$
69,023
$
64,107
Alternative/Private Markets4
Beginning assets
$
18,102
$
17,156
$
18,318
Sales1
888
426
313
Redemptions1
(582)
(486)
(858)
Net sales (redemptions)1
306
(60)
(545)
Net exchanges
2
(1)
(2)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
452
0
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,121)
1,302
387
Market gains and (losses)3
320
(295)
(304)
Ending assets
$
18,061
$
18,102
$
17,854
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
4,199
$
4,140
$
4,093
Sales1
98
85
104
Redemptions1
(235)
(206)
(241)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(137)
(121)
(137)
Net exchanges
(14)
(4)
2
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
11
0
Market gains and (losses)3
(554)
173
301
Ending assets
$
3,494
$
4,199
$
4,259
Total Long-term Assets4
Beginning assets
$
180,335
$
167,870
$
158,066
Sales1
14,753
11,613
10,969
Redemptions1
(18,057)
(10,375)
(13,366)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(3,304)
1,238
(2,397)
Net exchanges
(164)
(11)
(20)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
380
2,705
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(2,044)
2,153
273
Market gains and (losses)3
(20,694)
6,380
10,543
Ending assets
$
154,509
$
180,335
$
166,465
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
Ending assets includes $8.2 billion and $8.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP that are not held by Hermes Fund Managers Limited.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private Markets
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds
Separate Accounts1
Funds.
Separate Accounts1
Beginning assets
$
48,112
$
40,899
$
44,223
$
24,800
$
11,389
$
6,713
$
4,000
$
199
$
107,724
$
72,611
Sales
4,392
1,688
6,272
1,415
624
264
73
25
11,361
3,392
Redemptions
(4,802)
(3,040)
(8,132)
(1,266)
(441)
(141)
(229)
(6)
(13,604)
(4,453)
Net sales (redemptions)
(410)
(1,352)
(1,860)
149
183
123
(156)
19
(2,243)
(1,061)
Net exchanges
(31)
(6)
(115)
0
2
0
(14)
0
(158)
(6)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
(71)
0
(1)
0
452
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange2
(344)
(424)
(141)
(14)
(679)
(442)
0
0
(1,164)
(880)
Market gains and (losses)3
(10,372)
(7,762)
(1,506)
(820)
470
(150)
(500)
(54)
(11,908)
(8,786)
Ending assets
$
36,955
$
31,284
$
40,601
$
24,114
$
11,365
$
6,696
$
3,330
$
164
$
92,251
$
62,258
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
March 31, 2019
Total Fund Assets1
Beginning assets
$
107,724
$
99,682
$
92,359
Sales
11,361
8,165
7,922
Redemptions
(13,604)
(7,296)
(8,351)
Net sales (redemptions)
(2,243)
869
(429)
Net exchanges
(158)
69
5
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
2,652
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(1,164)
1,364
248
Market gains and (losses)3
(11,908)
3,088
6,299
Ending assets
$
92,251
$
107,724
$
98,482
Total Separate Account Assets4
Beginning assets
$
72,611
$
68,188
$
65,707
Sales5
3,392
3,448
3,047
Redemptions5
(4,453)
(3,079)
(5,015)
Net sales (redemptions)5
(1,061)
369
(1,968)
Net exchanges
(6)
(80)
(25)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
380
53
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(880)
789
25
Market gains and (losses)3
(8,786)
3,292
4,244
Ending assets
$
62,258
$
72,611
$
67,983
Total Long-term Assets1,4
Beginning assets
$
180,335
$
167,870
$
158,066
Sales5
14,753
11,613
10,969
Redemptions5
(18,057)
(10,375)
(13,366)
Net sales (redemptions)5
(3,304)
1,238
(2,397)
Net exchanges
(164)
(11)
(20)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
380
2,705
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(2,044)
2,153
273
Market gains and (losses)3
(20,694)
6,380
10,543
Ending assets
$
154,509
$
180,335
$
166,465
1)
Includes $8.2 billion and $8.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP that are not held by Hermes Fund Managers Limited.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
5)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
By Asset Class
Equity
$
68,239
$
89,011
$
80,750
$
81,999
$
80,245
Fixed-income
64,715
69,023
65,824
65,052
64,107
Alternative / private markets1
18,061
18,102
17,156
17,917
17,854
Multi-asset
3,494
4,199
4,140
4,213
4,259
Total long-term assets
154,509
180,335
167,870
169,181
166,465
Money market
451,330
395,539
359,292
333,066
318,413
Total Managed Assets
$
605,839
$
575,874
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
36,955
$
48,112
$
42,575
$
43,443
$
42,057
Fixed-income
40,601
44,223
42,329
42,084
41,189
Alternative / private markets1
11,365
11,389
10,826
11,400
11,164
Multi-asset
3,330
4,000
3,952
4,019
4,072
Total long-term assets
92,251
107,724
99,682
100,946
98,482
Money market
336,133
286,612
261,215
231,321
214,764
Total Fund Assets
$
428,384
$
394,336
$
360,897
$
332,267
$
313,246
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
31,284
$
40,899
$
38,175
$
38,556
$
38,188
Fixed-income
24,114
24,800
23,495
22,968
22,918
Alternative / private markets
6,696
6,713
6,330
6,517
6,690
Multi-asset
164
199
188
194
187
Total long-term assets
62,258
72,611
68,188
68,235
67,983
Money market
115,197
108,927
98,077
101,745
103,649
Total Separate Account Assets
$
177,455
$
181,538
$
166,265
$
169,980
$
171,632
Total Managed Assets
$
605,839
$
575,874
$
527,162
$
502,247
$
484,878
1)
Includes $8.2 billion, $8.0 billion, $8.4 billion and $8.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP that are not held by Hermes Fund Managers Limited.
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
By Asset Class
Equity
$
82,767
$
84,448
$
82,027
$
80,819
$
77,554
Fixed-income
69,068
67,602
65,074
64,913
64,167
Alternative / private markets1
17,983
17,838
17,407
17,772
18,311
Multi-asset
4,006
4,149
4,167
4,225
4,225
Total long-term assets
173,824
174,037
168,675
167,729
164,257
Money market
406,365
376,029
349,313
325,527
311,150
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
580,189
$
550,066
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
44,996
$
44,984
$
43,077
$
42,571
$
40,217
Fixed-income
44,017
43,304
41,958
41,652
41,095
Alternative / private markets1
11,143
11,283
11,035
11,146
11,545
Multi-asset
3,814
3,956
3,978
4,034
4,042
Total long-term assets
103,970
103,527
100,048
99,403
96,899
Money market
290,641
274,116
249,846
222,282
209,260
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
394,611
$
377,643
$
349,894
$
321,685
$
306,159
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
37,771
$
39,464
$
38,950
$
38,248
$
37,337
Fixed-income
25,051
24,298
23,116
23,261
23,072
Alternative / private markets
6,840
6,555
6,372
6,626
6,766
Multi-asset
192
193
189
191
183
Total long-term assets
69,854
70,510
68,627
68,326
67,358
Money market
115,724
101,913
99,467
103,245
101,890
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
185,578
$
172,423
$
168,094
$
171,571
$
169,248
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
580,189
$
550,066
$
517,988
$
493,256
$
475,407
1)
The average balance includes $8.3 billion, $8.1 billion, $8.1 billion and $8.4 billion for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2019, Sept. 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP that are not held by Hermes Fund Managers Limited.