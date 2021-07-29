Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.56 for Q2 2021, compared to $0.80 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $55.9 million for Q2 2021, compared to $81.2 million for Q2 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 earnings per diluted share of $1.31, compared to $1.44 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $130.4 million, compared to $145.4 million for the same period in 2020. As a result of legislation enacted in the U.K. that increases the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, Federated Hermes' Q2 2021 results include a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 3% from $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $20.8 billion or 3% from $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q2 2021 were $639.7 billion, up $2.8 billion or less than 1% from $636.9 billion reported for Q2 2020 and up $21.6 billion or 3% from $618.1 billion reported for Q1 2021.

"As the economy continued to reopen in the second quarter, Federated Hermes offered our global clients a range of strong-performing active, responsible investment strategies. We reached record long-term assets on new highs in equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Fixed-income investors also positioned themselves for what may be the first sustained rising-rate environment in decades, and ultrashort and multisector products were among those that led net sales."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2021. During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 993,100 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $31.8 million.

Equity assets were a record $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up $23.6 billion or 31% from $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 4% from $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 24% from $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 5% from $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional Fixed Income Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS) and Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021, up $3.5 billion or 20% from $17.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $1.7 billion or 9% from $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021.

Money market assets were $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021, down $27.8 billion or 6% from $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $10.7 billion or 3% from $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Money market fund assets were $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021, down $42.8 billion or 12% from $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.8 billion or 2% from $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021.

Financial Summary

In Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased their corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share, to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020

Revenue decreased $49.7 million or 14% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets. 

During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes derived 83% of its revenue from long-term assets (55% from equity assets, 19% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 16% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $34.2 million or 13% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $7.2 million or 51% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a greater increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2020 resulting from the recovery in the markets following the initial onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021

Revenue decreased $30.1 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in carried interest revenue of consolidated variable interest entities. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average money market and long-term assets.

Operating expenses decreased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to decreased compensation expense of consolidated variable interest entities and a decrease in distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.0 million or 268% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020

Revenue decreased $67.7 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets, previously nonconsolidated variable interest entities being recorded in operating revenue beginning in Q1 2021 and an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets assets, primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning in March 2020.

For the first half of 2021, Federated Hermes derived 79% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 20% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $57.0 million or 11% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expense), net increased $1.7 million or 25% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.  This increase was partially offset by a gain recorded in March 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $19.7 million and $20.1 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $17.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Short-term interest rates continued to hover near historic lows during Q2 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. At their June Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Federal Reserve increased the Reverse Repo Facility and the Interest on Excess Reserves rates by 5 basis points each, to 5 and 15 basis points, respectively.

As a result, the negative impact on pre-tax income from minimum yield waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $38 million during Q3 2021. The amount of minimum yield waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of minimum yield waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 42046. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $645.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2021.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, gross yields and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)















Quarter Ended

% Change

Q2 2020 to

Q2 2021



Quarter Ended

% Change

Q1 2021 to

Q2 2021



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020



March 31, 2021

Revenue













Investment advisory fees, net

$

214,289



$

245,126



(13)

%



$

247,689



(13)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

77,750



83,733



(7)





74,302



5



Other service fees, net

19,001



31,853



(40)





19,182



(1)



  Total Revenue

311,040



360,712



(14)





341,173



(9)

















Operating Expenses













Compensation and related

132,769



123,583



7





143,620



(8)



Distribution

38,115



89,038



(57)





44,389



(14)



Systems and communications

18,954



15,091



26





18,594



2



Professional service fees

15,122



13,888



9





14,636



3



Office and occupancy

11,082



10,190



9





11,240



(1)



Advertising and promotional

4,623



3,065



51





2,824



64



Travel and related

898



325



176





296



203



Other

7,668



8,281



(7)





8,096



(5)



  Total Operating Expenses

229,231



263,461



(13)





243,695



(6)



Operating Income

81,809



97,251



(16)





97,478



(16)

















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)













Investment income (loss), net

7,393



14,841



(50)





2,011



268



Debt expense

(346)



(785)



(56)





(491)



(30)



Other, net

(184)



(24)



NM





345



(153)



  Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

6,863



14,032



(51)





1,865



268



Income before income taxes

88,672



111,283



(20)





99,343



(11)



Income tax provision

35,193



26,482



33





24,997



41



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

53,479



84,801



(37)





74,346



(28)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(2,405)



3,605



(167)





(138)



NM



Net Income

$

55,884



$

81,196



(31)

%



$

74,484



(25)

%















Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.













Earnings Per Share1













Basic

$

0.57



$

0.81



(30)

%



$

0.75



(24)

%

Diluted

$

0.56



$

0.80



(30)

%



$

0.75



(25)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













Basic and Diluted

93,964



96,800







95,218





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27



$

0.27







$

0.27







1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $3.2 million and $3.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income







(in thousands, except per share data)









Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

% Change

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$

461,978



$

485,787



(5)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

152,051



155,932



(2)



Other service fees, net

38,184



78,176



(51)



Total Revenue

652,213



719,895



(9)











Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

276,389



238,918



16



Distribution

82,504



185,198



(55)



Systems and communications

37,549



29,987



25



Professional service fees

29,759



27,156



10



Office and occupancy

22,322



21,961



2



Advertising and promotional

7,447



8,061



(8)



Travel and related

1,195



3,484



(66)



Other

15,761



15,135



4



Total Operating Expenses

472,926



529,900



(11)



Operating Income

179,287



189,995



(6)











Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

9,404



390



NM



Debt expense

(837)



(1,717)



(51)



Other, net

161



8,322



(98)



Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

8,728



6,995



25



Income before income taxes

188,015



196,990



(5)



Income tax provision

60,190



48,924



23



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

127,825



148,066



(14)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(2,543)



2,692



(194)



Net Income

$

130,368



$

145,374



(10)

%









Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic

$

1.32



$

1.44



(8)

%

Diluted

$

1.31



$

1.44



(9)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic and Diluted

94,588



97,073





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.54



$

0.54









1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.4 million and $5.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets





  Cash and other investments

$

424,201



$

438,771



  Other current assets

139,998



136,572



  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,281,456



1,282,020



  Other long-term assets

199,293



203,476



  Total Assets

$

2,044,948



$

2,060,839









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity





  Current liabilities

$

213,173



$

265,446



  Long-term debt

65,000



75,000



  Other long-term liabilities

353,376



346,409



  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

251,469



236,987



  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,548,034



1,461,728



  Treasury stock

(386,104)



(324,731)



  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

2,044,948



$

2,060,839



 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class







(in millions)

Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Equity













Beginning assets

$

96,170



$

91,788



$

68,239





$

91,788



$

89,011



Sales1

5,366



7,760



4,579





13,126



10,659



Redemptions1

(6,784)



(7,164)



(7,280)





(13,948)



(15,122)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,418)



596



(2,701)





(822)



(4,463)



Net exchanges

8



32



(56)





40



(93)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



(71)



Impact of foreign exchange2

171



(595)



439





(424)



(329)



Market gains and (losses)3

5,575



4,349



10,938





9,924



(7,196)



Ending assets

$

100,506



$

96,170



$

76,859





$

100,506



$

76,859

















Fixed Income













Beginning assets

$

86,464



$

84,277



$

64,715





$

84,277



$

69,023



Sales1

10,584



11,187



10,691





21,771



18,378



Redemptions1

(7,418)



(8,284)



(5,407)





(15,702)



(15,195)



Net sales (redemptions)1

3,166



2,903



5,284





6,069



3,183



Net exchanges

(7)



(44)



146





(51)



31



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



(1)



Impact of foreign exchange2

25



(60)



29





(35)



(126)



Market gains and (losses)3

1,153



(612)



2,969





541



1,033



Ending assets

$

90,801



$

86,464



$

73,143





$

90,801



$

73,143

















Alternative/Private Markets













Beginning assets4

$

19,301



$

19,084



$

18,061





$

19,084



$

18,102



Sales1

1,330



478



792





1,808



1,680



Redemptions1

(546)



(631)



(961)





(1,177)



(1,543)



Net sales (redemptions)1

784



(153)



(169)





631



137



Net exchanges

(1)



(1)



(3)





(2)



(1)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



452



Impact of foreign exchange2

54



139



(33)





193



(1,154)



Market gains and (losses)3

824



232



(371)





1,056



(51)



Ending assets

$

20,962



$

19,301



$

17,485





$

20,962



$

17,485

















Multi-asset













Beginning assets

$

3,981



$

3,948



$

3,494





$

3,948



$

4,199



Sales1

88



67



48





155



146



Redemptions1

(544)



(170)



(168)





(714)



(403)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(456)



(103)



(120)





(559)



(257)



Net exchanges

14



5



(5)





19



(19)



Impact of foreign exchange2

0



(1)



0





(1)



0



Market gains and (losses)3

160



132



336





292



(218)



Ending assets

$

3,699



$

3,981



$

3,705





$

3,699



$

3,705

















Total Long-term Assets













Beginning assets4

$

205,916



$

199,097



$

154,509





$

199,097



$

180,335



Sales1

17,368



19,492



16,110





36,860



30,863



Redemptions1

(15,292)



(16,249)



(13,816)





(31,541)



(32,263)



Net sales (redemptions)1

2,076



3,243



2,294





5,319



(1,400)



Net exchanges

14



(8)



82





6



(82)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



380



Impact of foreign exchange2

250



(517)



435





(267)



(1,609)



Market gains and (losses)3

7,712



4,101



13,872





11,813



(6,432)



Ending assets

$

215,968



$

205,916



$

171,192





$

215,968



$

171,192







1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions) 





Quarter Ended



June 30, 2021



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds.

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

56,767



$

39,403



$

55,581



$

30,883



$

12,231



$

7,070



$

3,797



$

184



$

128,376



$

77,540



Sales

3,454



1,912



8,216



2,368



881



449



88



0



12,639



4,729



Redemptions

(3,754)



(3,030)



(6,115)



(1,303)



(528)



(18)



(539)



(5)



(10,936)



(4,356)



Net sales (redemptions)

(300)



(1,118)



2,101



1,065



353



431



(451)



(5)



1,703



373



Net exchanges

9



(1)



(9)



2



(1)



0



13



1



12



2



Impact of foreign exchange2

81



90



19



6



38



16



0



0



138



112



Market gains and (losses)3

3,376



2,199



794



359



604



220



158



2



4,932



2,780



Ending assets

$

59,933



$

40,573



$

58,486



$

32,315



$

13,225



$

7,737



$

3,517



$

182



$

135,161



$

80,807



























Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private

Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Funds

Separate

Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

54,312



$

37,476



$

53,557



$

30,720



$

12,100



$

6,984



$

3,744



$

204



$

123,713



$

75,384



Sales

9,103



4,023



17,451



4,320



1,185



623



153



2



27,892



8,968



Redemptions

(8,195)



(5,753)



(12,847)



(2,855)



(989)



(188)



(680)



(34)



(22,711)



(8,830)



Net sales (redemptions)

908



(1,730)



4,604



1,465



196



435



(527)



(32)



5,181



138



Net exchanges

(363)



403



(53)



2



(2)



0



18



1



(400)



406



Impact of foreign exchange2

(180)



(244)



(19)



(16)



120



73



0



(1)



(79)



(188)



Market gains and (losses)3

5,256



4,668



397



144



811



245



282



10



6,746



5,067



Ending assets

$

59,933



$

40,573



$

58,486



$

32,315



$

13,225



$

7,737



$

3,517



$

182



$

135,161



$

80,807







1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type







(in millions) 

Quarter Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Total Fund Assets













Beginning assets

$

128,376



$

123,713



$

92,251





$

123,713



$

107,724



Sales

12,639



15,253



12,201





27,892



23,562



Redemptions

(10,936)



(11,775)



(10,022)





(22,711)



(23,626)



Net sales (redemptions)

1,703



3,478



2,179





5,181



(64)



Net exchanges

12



(412)



82





(400)



(76)



Impact of foreign exchange1

138



(217)



93





(79)



(1,071)



Market gains and (losses)2

4,932



1,814



9,717





6,746



(2,191)



Ending assets

$

135,161



$

128,376



$

104,322





$

135,161



$

104,322

















Total Separate Account Assets3













Beginning assets5

$

77,540



$

75,384



$

62,258





$

75,384



$

72,611



Sales4

4,729



4,239



3,909





8,968



7,301



Redemptions4

(4,356)



(4,474)



(3,794)





(8,830)



(8,637)



Net sales (redemptions)4

373



(235)



115





138



(1,336)



Net exchanges

2



404



0





406



(6)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



380



Impact of foreign exchange1

112



(300)



342





(188)



(538)



Market gains and (losses)2

2,780



2,287



4,155





5,067



(4,241)



Ending assets

$

80,807



$

77,540



$

66,870





$

80,807



$

66,870

















Total Long-term Assets3













Beginning assets5

$

205,916



$

199,097



$

154,509





$

199,097



$

180,335



Sales4

17,368



19,492



16,110





36,860



30,863



Redemptions4

(15,292)



(16,249)



(13,816)





(31,541)



(32,263)



Net sales (redemptions)4

2,076



3,243



2,294





5,319



(1,400)



Net exchanges

14



(8)



82





6



(82)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



380



Impact of foreign exchange1

250



(517)



435





(267)



(1,609)



Market gains and (losses)2

7,712



4,101



13,872





11,813



(6,432)



Ending assets

$

215,968



$

205,916



$

171,192





$

215,968



$

171,192







1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

5)

The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets



(in millions)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

100,506



$

96,170



$

91,788



$

80,405



$

76,859



Fixed-income

90,801



86,464



84,277



79,546



73,143



Alternative / private markets

20,962



19,301



19,084



18,146



17,485



Multi-asset

3,699



3,981



3,948



3,737



3,705



Total long-term assets

215,968



205,916



199,097



181,834



171,192



Money market

429,804



419,080



420,333



432,952



457,624



Total Managed Assets

$

645,772



$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

59,933



$

56,767



$

54,312



$

46,093



$

43,723



Fixed-income

58,486



55,581



53,557



49,779



46,046



Alternative / private markets

13,225



12,231



12,100



11,393



11,037



Multi-asset

3,517



3,797



3,744



3,546



3,516



Total long-term assets

135,161



128,376



123,713



110,811



104,322



Money market

301,971



297,182



301,855



325,940



344,846



Total Fund Assets

$

437,132



$

425,558



$

425,568



$

436,751



$

449,168



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

40,573



$

39,403



$

37,476



$

34,312



$

33,136



Fixed-income

32,315



30,883



30,720



29,767



27,097



Alternative / private markets

7,737



7,070



6,984



6,753



6,448



Multi-asset

182



184



204



191



189



Total long-term assets

80,807



77,540



75,384



71,023



66,870



Money market

127,833



121,898



118,478



107,012



112,778



Total Separate Account Assets

$

208,640



$

199,438



$

193,862



$

178,035



$

179,648



Total Managed Assets

$

645,772



$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786



$

628,816



 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

99,165



$

95,167



$

85,572



$

80,403



$

73,620



Fixed-income

88,405



86,939



82,144



76,798



69,603



Alternative / private markets

20,047



19,278



18,549



18,270



18,022



Multi-asset

4,067



3,974



3,831



3,786



3,630



Total long-term assets

211,684



205,358



190,096



179,257



164,875



Money market

427,993



412,720



420,436



448,795



471,984



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

639,677



$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

58,662



$

56,832



$

50,022



$

46,020



$

41,301



Fixed-income

57,006



55,416



51,934



48,418



43,229



Alternative / private markets

12,703



12,239



11,670



11,539



11,345



Multi-asset

3,880



3,783



3,634



3,590



3,453



Total long-term assets

132,251



128,270



117,260



109,567



99,328



Money market

301,990



288,403



311,769



338,814



356,736



Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

434,241



$

416,673



$

429,029



$

448,381



$

456,064



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

40,503



$

38,335



$

35,550



$

34,383



$

32,319



Fixed-income

31,399



31,523



30,210



28,380



26,374



Alternative / private markets

7,344



7,039



6,879



6,731



6,677



Multi-asset

187



191



197



196



177



Total long-term assets

79,433



77,088



72,836



69,690



65,547



Money market

126,003



124,317



108,667



109,981



115,248



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

205,436



$

201,405



$

181,503



$

179,671



$

180,795



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

639,677



$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052



$

636,859



 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets



Six Months Ended

(in millions)



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

By Asset Class









Equity



$

97,166





$

78,194



Fixed-income



87,671





69,336



Alternative / private markets1



19,663





18,002



Multi-asset



4,021





3,818



Total long-term assets



208,521





169,350



Money market



420,357





439,174



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

628,878





$

608,524













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity



$

57,747





$

43,149



Fixed-income



56,210





43,623



Alternative / private markets1



12,471





11,244



Multi-asset



3,832





3,633



Total long-term assets



130,260





101,649



Money market



295,197





323,688



Total Avg. Fund Assets



$

425,457





$

425,337



Separate Accounts:









Equity



$

39,419





$

35,045



Fixed-income



31,461





25,713



Alternative / private markets



7,192





6,758



Multi-asset



189





185



Total long-term assets



78,261





67,701



Money market



125,160





115,486



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets



$

203,421





$

183,187



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

628,878





$

608,524







1)

The average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.1 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

