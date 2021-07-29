PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.56 for Q2 2021, compared to $0.80 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $55.9 million for Q2 2021, compared to $81.2 million for Q2 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 earnings per diluted share of $1.31, compared to $1.44 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $130.4 million, compared to $145.4 million for the same period in 2020. As a result of legislation enacted in the U.K. that increases the U.K. corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023, Federated Hermes' Q2 2021 results include a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 3% from $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $20.8 billion or 3% from $625.0 billion at March 31, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q2 2021 were $639.7 billion, up $2.8 billion or less than 1% from $636.9 billion reported for Q2 2020 and up $21.6 billion or 3% from $618.1 billion reported for Q1 2021.
"As the economy continued to reopen in the second quarter, Federated Hermes offered our global clients a range of strong-performing active, responsible investment strategies. We reached record long-term assets on new highs in equity, fixed-income and alternative/private markets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Fixed-income investors also positioned themselves for what may be the first sustained rising-rate environment in decades, and ultrashort and multisector products were among those that led net sales."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Aug. 13, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 6, 2021. During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 993,100 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $31.8 million.
Equity assets were a record $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021, up $23.6 billion or 31% from $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 4% from $96.2 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Asia ex-Japan Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity Fund.
Fixed-income assets were a record $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 24% from $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.3 billion or 5% from $86.5 billion at March 31, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q2 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional Fixed Income Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS) and Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund.
Alternative/private market assets were a record $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021, up $3.5 billion or 20% from $17.5 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $1.7 billion or 9% from $19.3 billion at March 31, 2021.
Money market assets were $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021, down $27.8 billion or 6% from $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $10.7 billion or 3% from $419.1 billion at March 31, 2021. Money market fund assets were $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021, down $42.8 billion or 12% from $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and up $4.8 billion or 2% from $297.2 billion at March 31, 2021.
Financial Summary
In Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased their corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash tax expense, or $0.11 per diluted share, to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.
Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020
Revenue decreased $49.7 million or 14% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.
During Q2 2021, Federated Hermes derived 83% of its revenue from long-term assets (55% from equity assets, 19% from fixed-income assets and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 16% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $34.2 million or 13% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $7.2 million or 51% primarily due to a smaller increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a greater increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2020 resulting from the recovery in the markets following the initial onset of the pandemic in March 2020.
Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021
Revenue decreased $30.1 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in carried interest revenue of consolidated variable interest entities. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average money market and long-term assets.
Operating expenses decreased $14.5 million or 6% primarily due to decreased compensation expense of consolidated variable interest entities and a decrease in distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.0 million or 268% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.
YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020
Revenue decreased $67.7 million or 9% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets, previously nonconsolidated variable interest entities being recorded in operating revenue beginning in Q1 2021 and an increase in revenue from alternative/private markets assets, primarily due to the revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning in March 2020.
For the first half of 2021, Federated Hermes derived 79% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 9% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 20% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $57.0 million or 11% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expense), net increased $1.7 million or 25% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments. This increase was partially offset by a gain recorded in March 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
During the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $117.8 million and $200.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $71.0 million and $132.5 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $46.8 million and $68.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $19.7 million and $20.1 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $17.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $2.0 million and $2.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.
Short-term interest rates continued to hover near historic lows during Q2 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. At their June Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the Federal Reserve increased the Reverse Repo Facility and the Interest on Excess Reserves rates by 5 basis points each, to 5 and 15 basis points, respectively.
As a result, the negative impact on pre-tax income from minimum yield waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $38 million during Q3 2021. The amount of minimum yield waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of minimum yield waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on July 30, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 42046. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $645.8 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), June 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q1 2021.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, gross yields and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2021
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
214,289
$
245,126
(13)
%
$
247,689
(13)
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
77,750
83,733
(7)
74,302
5
Other service fees, net
19,001
31,853
(40)
19,182
(1)
Total Revenue
311,040
360,712
(14)
341,173
(9)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
132,769
123,583
7
143,620
(8)
Distribution
38,115
89,038
(57)
44,389
(14)
Systems and communications
18,954
15,091
26
18,594
2
Professional service fees
15,122
13,888
9
14,636
3
Office and occupancy
11,082
10,190
9
11,240
(1)
Advertising and promotional
4,623
3,065
51
2,824
64
Travel and related
898
325
176
296
203
Other
7,668
8,281
(7)
8,096
(5)
Total Operating Expenses
229,231
263,461
(13)
243,695
(6)
Operating Income
81,809
97,251
(16)
97,478
(16)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
7,393
14,841
(50)
2,011
268
Debt expense
(346)
(785)
(56)
(491)
(30)
Other, net
(184)
(24)
NM
345
(153)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
6,863
14,032
(51)
1,865
268
Income before income taxes
88,672
111,283
(20)
99,343
(11)
Income tax provision
35,193
26,482
33
24,997
41
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
53,479
84,801
(37)
74,346
(28)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(2,405)
3,605
(167)
(138)
NM
Net Income
$
55,884
$
81,196
(31)
%
$
74,484
(25)
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
0.57
$
0.81
(30)
%
$
0.75
(24)
%
Diluted
$
0.56
$
0.80
(30)
%
$
0.75
(25)
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
93,964
96,800
95,218
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.27
$
0.27
$
0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.4 million, $3.2 million and $3.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2021, June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$
461,978
$
485,787
(5)
%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
152,051
155,932
(2)
Other service fees, net
38,184
78,176
(51)
Total Revenue
652,213
719,895
(9)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
276,389
238,918
16
Distribution
82,504
185,198
(55)
Systems and communications
37,549
29,987
25
Professional service fees
29,759
27,156
10
Office and occupancy
22,322
21,961
2
Advertising and promotional
7,447
8,061
(8)
Travel and related
1,195
3,484
(66)
Other
15,761
15,135
4
Total Operating Expenses
472,926
529,900
(11)
Operating Income
179,287
189,995
(6)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
9,404
390
NM
Debt expense
(837)
(1,717)
(51)
Other, net
161
8,322
(98)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
8,728
6,995
25
Income before income taxes
188,015
196,990
(5)
Income tax provision
60,190
48,924
23
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
127,825
148,066
(14)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
(2,543)
2,692
(194)
Net Income
$
130,368
$
145,374
(10)
%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$
1.32
$
1.44
(8)
%
Diluted
$
1.31
$
1.44
(9)
%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and Diluted
94,588
97,073
Dividends Declared Per Share
$
0.54
$
0.54
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.4 million and $5.6 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
June 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and other investments
$
424,201
$
438,771
Other current assets
139,998
136,572
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,281,456
1,282,020
Other long-term assets
199,293
203,476
Total Assets
$
2,044,948
$
2,060,839
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$
213,173
$
265,446
Long-term debt
65,000
75,000
Other long-term liabilities
353,376
346,409
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
251,469
236,987
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,548,034
1,461,728
Treasury stock
(386,104)
(324,731)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$
2,044,948
$
2,060,839
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Equity
Beginning assets
$
96,170
$
91,788
$
68,239
$
91,788
$
89,011
Sales1
5,366
7,760
4,579
13,126
10,659
Redemptions1
(6,784)
(7,164)
(7,280)
(13,948)
(15,122)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(1,418)
596
(2,701)
(822)
(4,463)
Net exchanges
8
32
(56)
40
(93)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
(71)
Impact of foreign exchange2
171
(595)
439
(424)
(329)
Market gains and (losses)3
5,575
4,349
10,938
9,924
(7,196)
Ending assets
$
100,506
$
96,170
$
76,859
$
100,506
$
76,859
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$
86,464
$
84,277
$
64,715
$
84,277
$
69,023
Sales1
10,584
11,187
10,691
21,771
18,378
Redemptions1
(7,418)
(8,284)
(5,407)
(15,702)
(15,195)
Net sales (redemptions)1
3,166
2,903
5,284
6,069
3,183
Net exchanges
(7)
(44)
146
(51)
31
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
25
(60)
29
(35)
(126)
Market gains and (losses)3
1,153
(612)
2,969
541
1,033
Ending assets
$
90,801
$
86,464
$
73,143
$
90,801
$
73,143
Alternative/Private Markets
Beginning assets4
$
19,301
$
19,084
$
18,061
$
19,084
$
18,102
Sales1
1,330
478
792
1,808
1,680
Redemptions1
(546)
(631)
(961)
(1,177)
(1,543)
Net sales (redemptions)1
784
(153)
(169)
631
137
Net exchanges
(1)
(1)
(3)
(2)
(1)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
452
Impact of foreign exchange2
54
139
(33)
193
(1,154)
Market gains and (losses)3
824
232
(371)
1,056
(51)
Ending assets
$
20,962
$
19,301
$
17,485
$
20,962
$
17,485
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$
3,981
$
3,948
$
3,494
$
3,948
$
4,199
Sales1
88
67
48
155
146
Redemptions1
(544)
(170)
(168)
(714)
(403)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(456)
(103)
(120)
(559)
(257)
Net exchanges
14
5
(5)
19
(19)
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
(1)
0
(1)
0
Market gains and (losses)3
160
132
336
292
(218)
Ending assets
$
3,699
$
3,981
$
3,705
$
3,699
$
3,705
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets4
$
205,916
$
199,097
$
154,509
$
199,097
$
180,335
Sales1
17,368
19,492
16,110
36,860
30,863
Redemptions1
(15,292)
(16,249)
(13,816)
(31,541)
(32,263)
Net sales (redemptions)1
2,076
3,243
2,294
5,319
(1,400)
Net exchanges
14
(8)
82
6
(82)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange2
250
(517)
435
(267)
(1,609)
Market gains and (losses)3
7,712
4,101
13,872
11,813
(6,432)
Ending assets
$
215,968
$
205,916
$
171,192
$
215,968
$
171,192
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
June 30, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds.
Separate
Beginning assets
$
56,767
$
39,403
$
55,581
$
30,883
$
12,231
$
7,070
$
3,797
$
184
$
128,376
$
77,540
Sales
3,454
1,912
8,216
2,368
881
449
88
0
12,639
4,729
Redemptions
(3,754)
(3,030)
(6,115)
(1,303)
(528)
(18)
(539)
(5)
(10,936)
(4,356)
Net sales (redemptions)
(300)
(1,118)
2,101
1,065
353
431
(451)
(5)
1,703
373
Net exchanges
9
(1)
(9)
2
(1)
0
13
1
12
2
Impact of foreign exchange2
81
90
19
6
38
16
0
0
138
112
Market gains and (losses)3
3,376
2,199
794
359
604
220
158
2
4,932
2,780
Ending assets
$
59,933
$
40,573
$
58,486
$
32,315
$
13,225
$
7,737
$
3,517
$
182
$
135,161
$
80,807
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$
54,312
$
37,476
$
53,557
$
30,720
$
12,100
$
6,984
$
3,744
$
204
$
123,713
$
75,384
Sales
9,103
4,023
17,451
4,320
1,185
623
153
2
27,892
8,968
Redemptions
(8,195)
(5,753)
(12,847)
(2,855)
(989)
(188)
(680)
(34)
(22,711)
(8,830)
Net sales (redemptions)
908
(1,730)
4,604
1,465
196
435
(527)
(32)
5,181
138
Net exchanges
(363)
403
(53)
2
(2)
0
18
1
(400)
406
Impact of foreign exchange2
(180)
(244)
(19)
(16)
120
73
0
(1)
(79)
(188)
Market gains and (losses)3
5,256
4,668
397
144
811
245
282
10
6,746
5,067
Ending assets
$
59,933
$
40,573
$
58,486
$
32,315
$
13,225
$
7,737
$
3,517
$
182
$
135,161
$
80,807
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets
$
128,376
$
123,713
$
92,251
$
123,713
$
107,724
Sales
12,639
15,253
12,201
27,892
23,562
Redemptions
(10,936)
(11,775)
(10,022)
(22,711)
(23,626)
Net sales (redemptions)
1,703
3,478
2,179
5,181
(64)
Net exchanges
12
(412)
82
(400)
(76)
Impact of foreign exchange1
138
(217)
93
(79)
(1,071)
Market gains and (losses)2
4,932
1,814
9,717
6,746
(2,191)
Ending assets
$
135,161
$
128,376
$
104,322
$
135,161
$
104,322
Total Separate Account Assets3
Beginning assets5
$
77,540
$
75,384
$
62,258
$
75,384
$
72,611
Sales4
4,729
4,239
3,909
8,968
7,301
Redemptions4
(4,356)
(4,474)
(3,794)
(8,830)
(8,637)
Net sales (redemptions)4
373
(235)
115
138
(1,336)
Net exchanges
2
404
0
406
(6)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
112
(300)
342
(188)
(538)
Market gains and (losses)2
2,780
2,287
4,155
5,067
(4,241)
Ending assets
$
80,807
$
77,540
$
66,870
$
80,807
$
66,870
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets5
$
205,916
$
199,097
$
154,509
$
199,097
$
180,335
Sales4
17,368
19,492
16,110
36,860
30,863
Redemptions4
(15,292)
(16,249)
(13,816)
(31,541)
(32,263)
Net sales (redemptions)4
2,076
3,243
2,294
5,319
(1,400)
Net exchanges
14
(8)
82
6
(82)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
250
(517)
435
(267)
(1,609)
Market gains and (losses)2
7,712
4,101
13,872
11,813
(6,432)
Ending assets
$
215,968
$
205,916
$
171,192
$
215,968
$
171,192
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
5)
The beginning assets for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Managed Assets
(in millions)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
100,506
$
96,170
$
91,788
$
80,405
$
76,859
Fixed-income
90,801
86,464
84,277
79,546
73,143
Alternative / private markets
20,962
19,301
19,084
18,146
17,485
Multi-asset
3,699
3,981
3,948
3,737
3,705
Total long-term assets
215,968
205,916
199,097
181,834
171,192
Money market
429,804
419,080
420,333
432,952
457,624
Total Managed Assets
$
645,772
$
624,996
$
619,430
$
614,786
$
628,816
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
59,933
$
56,767
$
54,312
$
46,093
$
43,723
Fixed-income
58,486
55,581
53,557
49,779
46,046
Alternative / private markets
13,225
12,231
12,100
11,393
11,037
Multi-asset
3,517
3,797
3,744
3,546
3,516
Total long-term assets
135,161
128,376
123,713
110,811
104,322
Money market
301,971
297,182
301,855
325,940
344,846
Total Fund Assets
$
437,132
$
425,558
$
425,568
$
436,751
$
449,168
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
40,573
$
39,403
$
37,476
$
34,312
$
33,136
Fixed-income
32,315
30,883
30,720
29,767
27,097
Alternative / private markets
7,737
7,070
6,984
6,753
6,448
Multi-asset
182
184
204
191
189
Total long-term assets
80,807
77,540
75,384
71,023
66,870
Money market
127,833
121,898
118,478
107,012
112,778
Total Separate Account Assets
$
208,640
$
199,438
$
193,862
$
178,035
$
179,648
Total Managed Assets
$
645,772
$
624,996
$
619,430
$
614,786
$
628,816
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
99,165
$
95,167
$
85,572
$
80,403
$
73,620
Fixed-income
88,405
86,939
82,144
76,798
69,603
Alternative / private markets
20,047
19,278
18,549
18,270
18,022
Multi-asset
4,067
3,974
3,831
3,786
3,630
Total long-term assets
211,684
205,358
190,096
179,257
164,875
Money market
427,993
412,720
420,436
448,795
471,984
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
639,677
$
618,078
$
610,532
$
628,052
$
636,859
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
58,662
$
56,832
$
50,022
$
46,020
$
41,301
Fixed-income
57,006
55,416
51,934
48,418
43,229
Alternative / private markets
12,703
12,239
11,670
11,539
11,345
Multi-asset
3,880
3,783
3,634
3,590
3,453
Total long-term assets
132,251
128,270
117,260
109,567
99,328
Money market
301,990
288,403
311,769
338,814
356,736
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
434,241
$
416,673
$
429,029
$
448,381
$
456,064
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
40,503
$
38,335
$
35,550
$
34,383
$
32,319
Fixed-income
31,399
31,523
30,210
28,380
26,374
Alternative / private markets
7,344
7,039
6,879
6,731
6,677
Multi-asset
187
191
197
196
177
Total long-term assets
79,433
77,088
72,836
69,690
65,547
Money market
126,003
124,317
108,667
109,981
115,248
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
205,436
$
201,405
$
181,503
$
179,671
$
180,795
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
639,677
$
618,078
$
610,532
$
628,052
$
636,859
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$
97,166
$
78,194
Fixed-income
87,671
69,336
Alternative / private markets1
19,663
18,002
Multi-asset
4,021
3,818
Total long-term assets
208,521
169,350
Money market
420,357
439,174
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
628,878
$
608,524
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$
57,747
$
43,149
Fixed-income
56,210
43,623
Alternative / private markets1
12,471
11,244
Multi-asset
3,832
3,633
Total long-term assets
130,260
101,649
Money market
295,197
323,688
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$
425,457
$
425,337
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$
39,419
$
35,045
Fixed-income
31,461
25,713
Alternative / private markets
7,192
6,758
Multi-asset
189
185
Total long-term assets
78,261
67,701
Money market
125,160
115,486
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$
203,421
$
183,187
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$
628,878
$
608,524
1)
The average balance for the six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8.1 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-second-quarter-2021-earnings-301344699.html
SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.