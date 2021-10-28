Federated Hermes, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Federated Hermes, Inc.)

 By Federated Hermes, Inc.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.73 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.85 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $71.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $85.8 million for Q3 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 EPS of $2.04, compared to $2.29 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $201.7 million, compared to $231.2 million for the same period in 2020. As reported for Q2 2021, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 results include a $14.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, noncash U.K. tax expense.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $19.3 billion or 3% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $11.7 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q3 2021 were $633.1 billion, up $5.0 billion or less than 1% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020 and down $6.6 billion or 1% from $639.7 billion for Q2 2021.

"As clients continued to rely on our diversified investment options, Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets reached a record high in the third quarter, which marked our sixth consecutive quarter with positive net flows in fixed-income assets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors sought a range of Federated Hermes' fixed-income strategies, including multisector, high-yield and low-duration offerings, which have offered a yield advantage in this low-rate environment."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov.15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2021. During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 593,619 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $17.7 million.

Equity assets were $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 21% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $3.1 billion or 3% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were a record $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 22% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $6.4 billion or 7% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $4.0 billion or 22% from $18.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $1.1 billion or 5% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Money market assets were $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $19.3 billion or 4% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $16.1 billion or 4% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Money market fund assets were $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $33.6 billion or 10% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $9.7 billion or 3% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary

As reported for Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased its corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash U.K. tax expense (recorded in Q2) to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Revenue decreased $37.9 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes derived 82% of its revenue from long-term assets (53% from equity, 19% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 17% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.9 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.0 million or 128% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2020 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased $15.5 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an extra day of revenue in Q3 2021 and an increase in revenue due to higher average fixed-income and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $1.0 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.6 million or 126% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020

Revenue decreased $105.5 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset primarily by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Federated Hermes derived 80% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 19% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $79.9 million or 10% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expense), net decreased $6.3 million or 47% primarily due to a gain recorded in 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. This decrease was partially offset by higher gains recorded from the increase in market value of investments in 2021 when compared to the prior year.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $36.8 million and $56.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $33.0 million and $51.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.

Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during Q3 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. As a result, the net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $39 million during Q4 2021. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 43175. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

###

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2021.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)















Quarter Ended

% Change

Q3 2020 to

Q3 2021



Quarter Ended

% Change

Q2 2021 to

Q3 2021



Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020



June 30, 2021

Revenue













Investment advisory fees, net

$

230,210



$

260,089



(11)

%



$

214,289



7

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

76,853



83,028



(7)





77,750



(1)



Other service fees, net

19,526



21,338



(8)





19,001



3



Total Revenue

326,589



364,455



(10)





311,040



5

















Operating Expenses













Compensation and related

131,996



126,186



5





132,769



(1)



Distribution

38,486



73,726



(48)





38,115



1



Systems and communications

18,537



16,193



14





18,954



(2)



Professional service fees

14,294



14,006



2





15,122



(5)



Office and occupancy

11,036



10,578



4





11,082



0



Advertising and promotional

4,660



2,921



60





4,623



1



Travel and related

1,643



542



203





898



83



Other

7,535



6,922



9





7,668



(2)



Total Operating Expenses

228,187



251,074



(9)





229,231



0



Operating Income

98,402



113,381



(13)





81,809



20

















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)













Investment income (loss), net

42



6,622



(99)





7,393



(99)



Debt expense

(476)



(494)



(4)





(346)



38



Other, net

(1,319)



103



NM



(184)



NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(1,753)



6,231



(128)





6,863



(126)



Income before income taxes

96,649



119,612



(19)





88,672



9



Income tax provision

23,163



32,928



(30)





35,193



(34)



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

73,486



86,684



(15)





53,479



37



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

2,124



862



146





(2,405)



188



Net Income

$

71,362



$

85,822



(17)

%



$

55,884



28

%















Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.













Earnings Per Share1













Basic

$

0.73



$

0.86



(15)

%



$

0.57



28

%

Diluted

$

0.73



$

0.85



(14)

%



$

0.56



30

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding













Basic and Diluted

93,320



96,039







93,964





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27



$

0.27







$

0.27









1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2021, Sept. 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income







(in thousands, except per share data)









Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

% Change

Revenue







Investment advisory fees, net

$

692,188



$

745,875



(7)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

228,904



238,960



(4)



Other service fees, net

57,710



99,515



(42)



Total Revenue

978,802



1,084,350



(10)











Operating Expenses







Compensation and related

408,385



365,104



12



Distribution

120,990



258,925



(53)



Systems and communications

56,086



46,179



21



Professional service fees

44,052



41,162



7



Office and occupancy

33,358



32,539



3



Advertising and promotional

12,107



10,981



10



Travel and related

2,838



4,026



(30)



Other

23,297



22,058



6



Total Operating Expenses

701,113



780,974



(10)



Operating Income

277,689



303,376



(8)











Nonoperating Income (Expenses)







Investment income (loss), net

9,446



7,011



35



Debt expense

(1,313)



(2,211)



(41)



Other, net

(1,158)



8,426



(114)



Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

6,975



13,226



(47)



Income before income taxes

284,664



316,602



(10)



Income tax provision

83,353



81,852



2



Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

201,311



234,750



(14)



Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(419)



3,554



(112)



Net Income

$

201,730



$

231,196



(13)

%









Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.







Earnings Per Share1







Basic

$

2.05



$

2.30



(11)

%

Diluted

$

2.04



$

2.29



(11)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding







Basic and Diluted

94,160



96,726





Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.81



$

0.81









1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.4 million and $8.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





(in thousands)

Sept. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets





  Cash and other investments

$

345,085



$

438,771



  Other current assets

132,957



136,572



  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,271,178



1,282,020



  Other long-term assets

197,189



203,476



  Total Assets

$

1,946,409



$

2,060,839









Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity





  Current liabilities

$

234,712



$

265,446



  Long-term debt

102,150



75,000



  Other long-term liabilities

349,224



346,409



  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

55,472



236,987



  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,608,658



1,461,728



  Treasury stock

(403,807)



(324,731)



  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,946,409



$

2,060,839



 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class







(in millions)

Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020



Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Equity













Beginning assets

$

100,506



$

96,170



$

76,859





$

91,788



$

89,011



Sales1

4,332



5,366



4,186





17,458



14,845



Redemptions1

(5,707)



(6,784)



(5,552)





(19,655)



(20,674)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,375)



(1,418)



(1,366)





(2,197)



(5,829)



Net exchanges

3



8



31





43



(62)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

408



0



0





408



(71)



Impact of foreign exchange2

(510)



171



578





(934)



249



Market gains and (losses)3

(1,607)



5,575



4,303





8,317



(2,893)



Ending assets

$

97,425



$

100,506



$

80,405





$

97,425



$

80,405

















Fixed Income













Beginning assets

$

90,801



$

86,464



$

73,143





$

84,277



$

69,023



Sales1

12,935



10,584



9,859





34,706



28,237



Redemptions1

(6,604)



(7,418)



(4,897)





(22,306)



(20,092)



Net sales (redemptions)1

6,331



3,166



4,962





12,400



8,145



Net exchanges

(7)



(7)



(36)





(58)



(5)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

17



0



0





17



(1)



Impact of foreign exchange2

(89)



25



135





(124)



9



Market gains and (losses)3

173



1,153



1,342





714



2,375



Ending assets

$

97,226



$

90,801



$

79,546





$

97,226



$

79,546

















Alternative/Private Markets













Beginning assets4

$

20,962



$

19,301



$

17,485





$

19,084



$

18,102



Sales1

1,319



1,330



586





3,127



2,266



Redemptions1

(533)



(546)



(411)





(1,710)



(1,954)



Net sales (redemptions)1

786



784



175





1,417



312



Net exchanges

0



(1)



0





(2)



(1)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

81



0



0





81



452



Impact of foreign exchange2

(554)



54



708





(361)



(446)



Market gains and (losses)3

789



824



(222)





1,845



(273)



Ending assets

$

22,064



$

20,962



$

18,146





$

22,064



$

18,146

















Multi-asset













Beginning assets

$

3,699



$

3,981



$

3,705





$

3,948



$

4,199



Sales1

71



88



45





226



191



Redemptions1

(103)



(544)



(155)





(817)



(558)



Net sales (redemptions)1

(32)



(456)



(110)





(591)



(367)



Net exchanges

9



14



(4)





28



(23)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

54



0



0





54



0



Impact of foreign exchange2

0



0



1





(1)



1



Market gains and (losses)3

(38)



160



145





254



(73)



Ending assets

$

3,692



$

3,699



$

3,737





$

3,692



$

3,737

















Total Long-term Assets













Beginning assets4

$

215,968



$

205,916



$

171,192





$

199,097



$

180,335



Sales1

18,657



17,368



14,676





55,517



45,539



Redemptions1

(12,947)



(15,292)



(11,015)





(44,488)



(43,278)



Net sales (redemptions)1

5,710



2,076



3,661





11,029



2,261



Net exchanges

5



14



(9)





11



(91)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560



0



0





560



380



Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,153)



250



1,422





(1,420)



(187)



Market gains and (losses)3

(683)



7,712



5,568





11,130



(864)



Ending assets

$

220,407



$

215,968



$

181,834





$

220,407



$

181,834







1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions) 





Quarter Ended



Sept. 30, 2021



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds.

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

59,933



$

40,573



$

58,486



$

32,315



$

13,225



$

7,737



$

3,517



$

182



$

135,161



$

80,807



Sales

2,655



1,677



7,273



5,662



1,140



179



71



0



11,139



7,518



Redemptions

(3,522)



(2,185)



(5,587)



(1,017)



(494)



(39)



(99)



(4)



(9,702)



(3,245)



Net sales (redemptions)

(867)



(508)



1,686



4,645



646



140



(28)



(4)



1,437



4,273



Net exchanges

3



0



43



(50)



0



0



9



0



55



(50)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

408



0



17



0



81



0



54



0



560



0



Impact of foreign exchange2

(283)



(227)



(71)



(18)



(345)



(209)



0



0



(699)



(454)



Market gains and (losses)3

(976)



(631)



101



72



692



97



(34)



(4)



(217)



(466)



Ending assets

$

58,218



$

39,207



$

60,262



$

36,964



$

14,299



$

7,765



$

3,518



$

174



$

136,297



$

84,110



























Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021



Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total



Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

54,312



$

37,476



$

53,557



$

30,720



$

12,100



$

6,984



$

3,744



$

204



$

123,713



$

75,384



Sales

11,758



5,700



24,724



9,982



2,325



802



224



2



39,031



16,486



Redemptions

(11,717)



(7,938)



(18,434)



(3,872)



(1,483)



(227)



(779)



(38)



(32,413)



(12,075)



Net sales (redemptions)

41



(2,238)



6,290



6,110



842



575



(555)



(36)



6,618



4,411



Net exchanges

(360)



403



(10)



(48)



(2)



0



27



1



(345)



356



Acquisition-related

408



0



17



0



81



0



54



0



560



0



Impact of foreign exchange2

(463)



(471)



(90)



(34)



(225)



(136)



0



(1)



(778)



(642)



Market gains and (losses)3

4,280



4,037



498



216



1,503



342



248



6



6,529



4,601



Ending assets

$

58,218



$

39,207



$

60,262



$

36,964



$

14,299



$

7,765



$

3,518



$

174



$

136,297



$

84,110







1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

 

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type







(in millions) 

Quarter Ended



Nine Months Ended



Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020



Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Total Fund Assets













Beginning assets

$

135,161



$

128,376



$

104,322





$

123,713



$

107,724



Sales

11,139



12,639



10,635





39,031



34,197



Redemptions

(9,702)



(10,936)



(8,328)





(32,413)



(31,954)



Net sales (redemptions)

1,437



1,703



2,307





6,618



2,243



Net exchanges

55



12



(9)





(345)



(85)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560



0



0





560



0



Impact of foreign exchange1

(699)



138



851





(778)



(220)



Market gains and (losses)2

(217)



4,932



3,340





6,529



1,149



Ending assets

$

136,297



$

135,161



$

110,811





$

136,297



$

110,811

















Total Separate Account Assets3













Beginning assets5

$

80,807



$

77,540



$

66,870





$

75,384



$

72,611



Sales4

7,518



4,729



4,041





16,486



11,342



Redemptions4

(3,245)



(4,356)



(2,687)





(12,075)



(11,324)



Net sales (redemptions)4

4,273



373



1,354





4,411



18



Net exchanges

(50)



2



0





356



(6)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0



0



0





0



380



Impact of foreign exchange1

(454)



112



571





(642)



33



Market gains and (losses)2

(466)



2,780



2,228





4,601



(2,013)



Ending assets

$

84,110



$

80,807



$

71,023





$

84,110



$

71,023

















Total Long-term Assets3













Beginning assets5

$

215,968



$

205,916



$

171,192





$

199,097



$

180,335



Sales4

18,657



17,368



14,676





55,517



45,539



Redemptions4

(12,947)



(15,292)



(11,015)





(44,488)



(43,278)



Net sales (redemptions)4

5,710



2,076



3,661





11,029



2,261



Net exchanges

5



14



(9)





11



(91)



Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560



0



0





560



380



Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,153)



250



1,422





(1,420)



(187)



Market gains and (losses)2

(683)



7,712



5,568





11,130



(864)



Ending assets

$

220,407



$

215,968



$

181,834





$

220,407



$

181,834







1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

5)

The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

Unaudited Managed Assets



(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

97,425



$

100,506



$

96,170



$

91,788



$

80,405



Fixed-income

97,226



90,801



86,464



84,277



79,546



Alternative / private markets

22,064



20,962



19,301



19,084



18,146



Multi-asset

3,692



3,699



3,981



3,948



3,737



Total long-term assets

220,407



215,968



205,916



199,097



181,834



Money market

413,713



429,804



419,080



420,333



432,952



Total Managed Assets

$

634,120



$

645,772



$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

58,218



$

59,933



$

56,767



$

54,312



$

46,093



Fixed-income

60,262



58,486



55,581



53,557



49,779



Alternative / private markets

14,299



13,225



12,231



12,100



11,393



Multi-asset

3,518



3,517



3,797



3,744



3,546



Total long-term assets

136,297



135,161



128,376



123,713



110,811



Money market

292,311



301,971



297,182



301,855



325,940



Total Fund Assets

$

428,608



$

437,132



$

425,558



$

425,568



$

436,751



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

39,207



$

40,573



$

39,403



$

37,476



$

34,312



Fixed-income

36,964



32,315



30,883



30,720



29,767



Alternative / private markets

7,765



7,737



7,070



6,984



6,753



Multi-asset

174



182



184



204



191



Total long-term assets

84,110



80,807



77,540



75,384



71,023



Money market

121,402



127,833



121,898



118,478



107,012



Total Separate Account Assets

$

205,512



$

208,640



$

199,438



$

193,862



$

178,035



Total Managed Assets

$

634,120



$

645,772



$

624,996



$

619,430



$

614,786



 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class











Equity

$

100,076



$

99,165



$

95,167



$

85,572



$

80,403



Fixed-income

93,685



88,405



86,939



82,144



76,798



Alternative / private markets

21,446



20,047



19,278



18,549



18,270



Multi-asset

3,713



4,067



3,974



3,831



3,786



Total long-term assets

218,920



211,684



205,358



190,096



179,257



Money market

414,141



427,993



412,720



420,436



448,795



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

633,061



$

639,677



$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052















By Product Type











Funds:











Equity

$

59,918



$

58,662



$

56,832



$

50,022



$

46,020



Fixed-income

59,618



57,006



55,416



51,934



48,418



Alternative / private markets

13,704



12,703



12,239



11,670



11,539



Multi-asset

3,533



3,880



3,783



3,634



3,590



Total long-term assets

136,773



132,251



128,270



117,260



109,567



Money market

289,566



301,990



288,403



311,769



338,814



Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

426,339



$

434,241



$

416,673



$

429,029



$

448,381



Separate Accounts:











Equity

$

40,158



$

40,503



$

38,335



$

35,550



$

34,383



Fixed-income

34,067



31,399



31,523



30,210



28,380



Alternative / private markets

7,742



7,344



7,039



6,879



6,731



Multi-asset

180



187



191



197



196



Total long-term assets

82,147



79,433



77,088



72,836



69,690



Money market

124,575



126,003



124,317



108,667



109,981



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

206,722



$

205,436



$

201,405



$

181,503



$

179,671



Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

633,061



$

639,677



$

618,078



$

610,532



$

628,052



 

Unaudited Average Managed Assets



Nine Months Ended

(in millions)



Sept. 30, 2021



Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class









Equity



$

98,136





$

78,930



Fixed-income



89,676





71,823



Alternative / private markets1



20,257





18,091



Multi-asset



3,918





3,808



Total long-term assets



211,987





172,652



Money market



418,285





442,381



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

630,272





$

615,033













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity



$

58,471





$

44,106



Fixed-income



57,346





45,221



Alternative / private markets1



12,882





11,342



Multi-asset



3,732





3,619



Total long-term assets



132,431





104,288



Money market



293,320





328,730



Total Avg. Fund Assets



$

425,751





$

433,018



Separate Accounts:









Equity



$

39,665





$

34,824



Fixed-income



32,330





26,602



Alternative / private markets



7,375





6,749



Multi-asset



186





189



Total long-term assets



79,556





68,364



Money market



124,965





113,651



Total Avg. Separate Account Assets



$

204,521





$

182,015



Total Avg. Managed Assets



$

630,272





$

615,033







1)

The average balance for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/federated-hermes-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-earnings-301411432.html

SOURCE Federated Hermes, Inc.

