KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The instant merchant statement analysis and proposal service Fee Navigator has announced a major expansion of its leading-edge technology that simplifies and automates merchant acquisition and retention.
The newest release empowers ISOs, ISVs, banks, consultants, and their partners to optimize and control profitability on every deal. By automating the analysis and proposal process, the industry can now standardize its workflows and create digitally native customer experiences to further accelerate growth.
Co-Founder and CEO Adrian Talapan noted, "We are delighted to introduce our latest capabilities. With support for thousands of different statement types across all pricing structures, there is no real alternative to using Fee Navigator. Not only does our system cost a fraction of what you may currently be paying in outsourced services, it is also more advanced than anything homegrown and faster than using customized Excel spreadsheets – even when macros are enabled. With tools such as email bots and lead funnels, it ensures you can respond to opportunities quickly, before your competition does."
Fee Navigator offers both free and paid subscription plans to fit every business. Plans range from zero for the FREE plan, to $95/month for SOLO operators, to $195/month or $65/user for CORE customers starting with 3 users, and from $45/month down to $25/month for PARTNERS, based on how many of them join an existent CORE team.
Industry veteran and co-founder Ion Craciun added, "We are excited to introduce the FREE plan, which lets everyone experience the power of Fee Navigator at no cost, with no credit card required. For the ISO's that work with external partners, we created the PARTNER plan, a benefit for our CORE customers that lets them extend their automation tools and standardize workflows across their entire salesforce. It doesn't cost them anything extra, yet it provides immediate visibility into their real-time sales pipeline. Partners sign up to their own discounted subscription instead."
How Fee Navigator Works
Merchant services professionals upload a PDF of any statement and receive a mostly instant analysis – Fee Navigator currently automates about 73% of all statements submitted, whether they are scanned documents or native PDFs. When the analysis does not complete automatically, customers use the built-in interface to either complete the analysis themselves by reviewing and adding the missing data, or they could request help from Fee Navigator's professional services group, the latter being an optional paid service.
Once the analysis is complete, the system automatically calculates profitability, margins and residuals based on pre-configured and dynamically adjustable pricing, commissions, and proposal templates, secured by role and user assignment.
Finally, after any adjustments are made to allow for what-if scenarios and detailed customizations, the proposal can be exported into Word, Excel, or PDF at the click of a button.
Each user also gets access to their own email bot, which replies with the analysis and proposal automatically – a great accelerator for the salesforce in the field.
The leads funnel empowers customers to receive an unlimited number of leads from their website or social media campaigns, automatically interacting with prospects on their behalf.
The service is currently integrated with Salesforce, offers an API for customer-driven solutions, and will soon include Single Sign On and support for a multitude of CRMs.
All data submitted to Fee Navigator is hosted by Amazon Web Services in North America and is 256-bit encrypted in transit and at rest. The company undergoes annual third-party penetration testing and carries as standard cybersecurity insurance.
