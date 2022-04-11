Managing with Integrity in Growing Uncertainty Around Financial Reporting, Disrupted Supply Chains and Cyber Threats are Among Key Topics to be Addressed
MORRISTOWN, N.J., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for finance leaders, today announced the agenda for its upcoming Governance, Risk, & Compliance Priorities Conference to be hosted virtually on April 26 and 27. The Conference's theme—Managing With Integrity in Growing Uncertainty—focuses on the widening skillsets required by today's financial executives as they help their organizations prepare for the new normal. Attendees can earn up to 6 CPE credits.
Businesses today operate in a less certain environment affected by external challenges such as disrupted supply chains, increasing cyber threats and shifting stakeholder demands as ESG becomes a major marketplace driver. In turn, there is a heightened focus on corporate governance, risk management, finance, compliance, fraud, and internal controls professionals to lead organizational responses to the abovementioned challenges. The GRC Priorities Conference is designed to help these individuals learn how to make risk-aware decisions and drive positive business performance post COVID-19.
The conference will include sessions on the following topics:
- Finance in the Age of Uncertainty
- Supply Chains, New Risks, and the End of "Just In Time"
- Navigating the Great Resignation
- Cyber Threats and Data Governance Risks
- Integrating ESG With Your Risk and Compliance Program
- The Great Tradeoff: Business Vs. Security
"How to prepare and successfully manage through the new normal is prevalent in every organization in every industry and preparing for what's next will be an adjustment. Whether you are responsible for assessing cyber threats or predicting supply chain issues, at FEI, we realize that leading a company's financial function takes a certain level of skill and a commitment to constant learning; particularly in today's dynamic economic environment," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF). "Our Committee on Governance, Risk, & Compliance has put together a meaningful, timely agenda to help finance and risk professionals tackle these types of issues for their organizations."
Representatives from PwC, Kroll, Becton Dickinson, EY, Wells Fargo and BDP International will join FEI to explore the highlighted topics and share expert insights.
For the full conference agenda, speakers, details, or to register, please visit: https://www.financialexecutives.org/grc2022
The GRC Priorities Conference is made possible through the support of Financial Executives International (FEI), and the event's platinum sponsors EY and PwC.
About FEI
Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.
