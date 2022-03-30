Female Founders presents Lead Today. Shape Tomorrow. Taking place on June 1st & 2nd, 2022. Featuring more than 100 speakers and 2500 expected participants - LTST22 is Europe's leading event for female entrepreneurship.
VIENNA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Female Founders is on a mission to create equal opportunities for entrepreneurial women in the European tech and innovation ecosystem. Lead Today. Shape Tomorrow. 2022 is an event focused on achieving that mission!
Lead Today. Shape Tomorrow. 2022 (#LTST2022) at a glance:
- Taking place in Vienna & online
- June 1-2, 2022
- 100+ speakers from 30+ countries
- 2500 expected attendees
- Speakers include:
o Lubomila Jordanova Founder & CEO of PlanA.Earth│Co-founder of Greentech Alliance│Obama Leader│LinkedIn Top Voice
o Tino Krause, Regional Director Central Europe at Meta
o Mina Saidze Founder of Inclusive Tech│Forbes 30 u 30│Data Evangelist │Linkedin Top Voice
o Jennifer Phan Co-Founder & CEO of Passionfroot│Angel Investor
o Johannes Braith CEO & Co-Founder at Storebox | Angel Investor | Forbes 30 u 30 | EY Entrepreneur of the Year
o And more
- The event puts a spotlight on tech topics like: Health Tech, Climate Tech, Consumer Goods, Enterprise Software, Deep Tech, Fintech, but also diversity talks about gender equality, diverse tech ecosystem and equal opportunities in funding
- The Startup Competition is another key component of the agenda at #LTST2022. Startups are going on stage! 20 female-led startups will be presenting their companies to the jury & the audience, live in Vienna. The prize is a fast track to funding!
Who Should Attend?
This event is the ultimate place to be for everyone who's interested in fostering gender diversity in tech & innovation, while meeting the thought-leaders of the European startup & tech ecosystem. LTST22 brings together founders, investors, operators and corporates who actively want to create an equal future together. The event will be hosted in cooperation with many major partners and brands who are showing their support for the mission and belief behind it. These partners and brands include: Microsoft, Meta, Cisco, Cavalry Ventures, Uniqua, Wayra and LGT Private Banking.
About Female Founders
Female Founders is the European market leader in driving gender diversity in tech and innovation, reaching over 45k people across Europe. We work with startups, investors and corporates who believe in creating an equal future through providing equal opportunities for everyone.
Our Vision: An equal future through equal opportunities in tech and innovation.
Technological solutions and innovative ideas need to be created by diverse groups of people in order to benefit the world's diverse population. This is where entrepreneurial women come in. For us, entrepreneurship is not necessarily about founding your own startup. Being a part of the tech and innovation ecosystem is about being proactive, taking responsibility and building solutions, this is the nature of entrepreneurship!
Find out more about our mission on female-founders.org. Press contact:
Julia Vander Hoeven
Date: 01. & 02.06.2022
Tickets: https://leadtodayshapetmrw.com/register
Website: https://www.leadtodayshapetmrw.org/
Media Contact
Julia Vander Hoeven, Female Founders, 43 6764707028, julia@female-founders.org
SOURCE Female Founders