ISLANDIA, N.Y., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over 25 years of experience at Festo, John Holmes has been appointed Vice President of Sales – North America, continuing a solid track record of sales strategy and growth.
During the past 15 years, Holmes has been developing corporate strategies and operational business plans focused on strategic growth segments. Holmes has led several teams in identifying strategic industries and expanded the company's growth within those sectors.
In his previous role as Sales Director for the Food and Packaging industry segment, Holmes led his team to 15% compounded growth over a ten-year period. Prior to this, Holmes led teams in National Accounts and in several different industry segments.
"Festo has built a reputation as a trusted global leader in automation," said Holmes. "I'm honored to step into the role of Vice President of Sales in an ongoing effort to provide customers with dependable and innovative automated solutions."
Holmes added, "as a manufacturer, we are paying close attention to our customers' needs during this challenging time. We are proud to partner with essential businesses, healthcare providers, OEMs, and educators in order to provide vital tools and equipment that keep communities thriving."
"John is a proven senior executive who has built his career on successfully anticipating and serving the needs of customers," said Carlos Miranda, CEO North America at Festo. "John is a strategic thinker with deep industry knowledge who is well-suited to lead during a time that is both complex and challenging, yet full of excitement and opportunities."
Prior to Holmes joining Festo, he worked for United Manufacturing Systems, a custom machine and automation provider serving the aerospace, building products, and consumer goods industries.
Holmes hails from Arkansas. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in Electrical Engineering and is a graduate of the Henley Business School's Executive Management Program.
About Festo
Festo is a leading manufacturer of pneumatic and electromechanical systems, components, and controls for process and industrial automation. For more than 40 years, Festo Corporation has continuously elevated the state of manufacturing with innovations and optimized motion control solutions that deliver higher performing, more profitable automated manufacturing and processing equipment.
