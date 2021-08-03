FICO Corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/FICO)

 By FICO

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FICO (NYSE:FICO), a leading predictive analytics and decision management software company, today announced results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Results

Net income for the quarter totaled $151.2 million, or $5.18 per share, versus $64.1 million, or $2.15 per share, in the prior year period. The results included a pre-tax gain of $92.8 million on the previously-announced sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line, or $2.52 per share after tax.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $100.6 million versus $106.9 million in the prior year period.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Non-GAAP Results

Non-GAAP Net Income for the quarter was $98.8 million versus $76.7 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $3.38 versus $2.58 in the prior year period. Free cash flow was $99.0 million for both the current quarter and the prior year period. The Non-GAAP financial measures are described in the financial table captioned "Non-GAAP Results" and are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP results in the financial tables at the end of this release.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 GAAP Revenue

The company reported revenues of $338.2 million for the quarter as compared to $313.7 million reported in the prior year period.

"I'm pleased to report we delivered another solid quarter," said Will Lansing, chief executive officer. "We had another record Scores quarter, and are making great progress in our SaaS transition."

Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 across each of the company's three operating segments were as follows:

  • Applications revenues, which include the company's decision management applications and associated professional services, were $133.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $141.5 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 6%, due primarily to decreased services revenues, and the sale of the Debt Collections and Recovery product line in early June.
  • Scores revenues, which include the company's business-to-business (B2B) scoring solutions and associated professional services, and business-to-consumer (B2C) service, were $172.2 million in the third quarter, compared to $131.6 million in the prior year period, an increase of 31%. B2B revenue increased 23%, driven largely by unit price increases and higher origination volumes. B2C revenue increased 50% from the prior year period due to higher volumes at myFICO.com, as well as through our partners.
  • Decision Management Software revenues, which include Blaze Advisor®, Xpress Optimization, Decision Management Platform and related professional services, were $32.8 million in the third quarter compared to $40.7 million in the prior year period, a decrease of 20%, due primarily to decreased up-front license revenues.

Company to Host Conference Call

The company will host a webcast today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to report its third quarter fiscal 2021 results and provide various strategic and operational updates. The call can be accessed at FICO's web site at www.fico.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available at our Past Events page through August 3, 2022.

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 165 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

Learn more at http://www.fico.com

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release that relate to FICO or its business are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the impact of COVID-19 on macroeconomic conditions and FICO's business, operations and personnel, the success of the Company's Decision Management strategy and reengineering initiative, the maintenance of its existing relationships and ability to create new relationships with customers and key alliance partners, its ability to continue to develop new and enhanced products and services, its ability to recruit and retain key technical and managerial personnel, competition, regulatory changes applicable to the use of consumer credit and other data, the failure to protect such data, the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of any acquisitions or divestitures, and material adverse developments in global economic conditions or in the markets we serve. Additional information on these risks and uncertainties and other factors that could affect FICO's future results are described from time to time in FICO's SEC reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the SEC. If any of these risks or uncertainties materializes, FICO's results could differ materially from its expectations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FICO disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



























June 30,



September 30,



2021



2020

ASSETS:







Current assets:







     Cash and cash equivalents

$              237,612



$              157,394

     Accounts receivable, net

280,598



334,180

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,670



42,504

          Total current assets

556,880



534,078









Marketable securities and investments

34,394



26,573

Property and equipment, net

31,565



46,419

Operating lease right-of-use-assets

49,250



57,656

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

797,870



821,600

Other assets

119,196



119,914



$           1,589,155



$           1,606,240









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Current liabilities:







     Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$              102,649



$                86,400

     Accrued compensation and employee benefits

92,363



117,952

     Deferred revenue

99,757



115,159

     Current maturities on debt

250,000



95,000

          Total current liabilities

544,769



414,511









Long-term debt

806,622



739,435

Operating lease liabilities

56,815



73,207

Other liabilities

56,111



48,005

          Total liabilities

1,464,317



1,275,158









Stockholders' equity

124,838



331,082



$           1,589,155



$           1,606,240

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended 



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:















     Transactional and maintenance

$         288,078



$         246,829



$         821,147



$         707,905

     Professional services

35,918



43,633



115,137



135,563

     License

14,188



23,269



45,675



76,738

        Total revenues

338,184



313,731



981,959



920,206

















Operating expenses:















     Cost of revenues

82,240



88,569



260,101



267,466

     Research & development

45,826



41,411



130,089



119,793

     Selling, general and administrative

107,729



99,832



298,912



315,318

     Amortization of intangible assets

810



1,048



2,692



4,046

     Restructuring and impairment charges

-



-



-



3,104

     Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

(92,805)



-



(100,139)



-

        Total operating expenses

143,800



230,860



591,655



709,727

Operating income

194,384



82,871



390,304



210,479

Other expense, net

(6,492)



(6,663)



(22,628)



(29,912)

Income before income taxes

187,892



76,208



367,676



180,567

Provision for income taxes

36,694



12,132



61,312



3,282

Net income

$         151,198



$           64,076



$         306,364



$         177,285

















































Basic earnings per share:

$               5.27



$               2.21



$             10.58



$               6.10

Diluted earnings per share:

$               5.18



$               2.15



$             10.38



$               5.92

















Shares used in computing earnings per share:















     Basic

28,687



29,005



28,967



29,075

     Diluted

29,195



29,744



29,505



29,966

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended



 June 30, 



2021



2020

Cash flows from operating activities:







 Net income 

$              306,364



$              177,285

 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by  







   operating activities: 







       Depreciation and amortization 

20,066



23,549

       Share-based compensation 

84,099



68,197

       Changes in operating assets and liabilities 

24,728



(55,873)

       Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture 

(100,139)



-

       Other, net 

(3,056)



15,572

          Net cash provided by operating activities 

332,062



228,730









 Cash flows from investing activities: 







 Purchases of property and equipment 

(5,792)



(21,073)

 Net activity from marketable securities 

(2,827)



(2,328)

 Proceeds from product line asset sales and business divestiture 

146,428



-

 Other, net 

(210)



55

          Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 

137,599



(23,346)









 Cash flows from financing activities: 







 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 

429,000



193,000

 Payments on revolving line of credit 

(208,000)



(435,000)

 Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 

-



350,000

 Proceeds from issuances of common stock 

14,580



26,235

 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards 

(88,770)



(100,067)

 Repurchases of common stock 

(541,205)



(210,000)

 Other, net 

(177)



(7,651)

          Net cash used in financing activities 

(394,572)



(183,483)









 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 

5,129



(2,654)









 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 

80,218



19,247

 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 

157,394



106,426

 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 

$              237,612



$              125,673

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

REVENUE BY SEGMENT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)













































Quarter Ended 





Nine Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,





2021



2020





2021



2020





















Applications revenues:



















     Transactional and maintenance



$        99,822



$        98,476





$      294,240



$      295,102

     Professional services



26,381



32,364





84,613



101,521

     License



7,010



10,620





19,235



37,294

          Total applications revenues



$      133,213



$      141,460





$      398,088



$      433,917





















Scores revenues:



















     Transactional and maintenance



$      170,415



$      130,268





$      476,217



$      365,324

     Professional services



166



58





986



1,141

     License



1,621



1,224





8,369



9,371

          Total scores revenues



$      172,202



$      131,550





$      485,572



$      375,836





















Decision Management Software revenues:



















     Transactional and maintenance



$        17,841



$        18,085





$        50,690



$        47,479

     Professional services



9,371



11,211





29,538



32,901

     License



5,557



11,425





18,071



30,073

          Total decision management software revenues



$        32,769



$        40,721





$        98,299



$      110,453





















Total revenues:



















     Transactional and maintenance



$      288,078



$      246,829





$      821,147



$      707,905

     Professional services



35,918



43,633





115,137



135,563

     License



14,188



23,269





45,675



76,738

          Total revenues



$      338,184



$      313,731





$      981,959



$      920,206

 

FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION

NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



































Quarter Ended 



Nine Months Ended



June 30,



June 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















GAAP net income

$                151,198



$                  64,076



$                306,364



$                177,285

Amortization of intangible assets

810



1,048



2,692



4,046

Restructuring and impairment charges

-



-



-



3,104

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

(92,805)



-



(100,139)



-

Stock-based compensation expense

30,761



22,265



84,099



68,198

Income tax adjustments

11,391



(5,739)



(366)



(18,546)

Excess tax benefit

(2,561)



(4,902)



(22,073)



(38,845)

Non-GAAP net income

$                  98,794



$                  76,748



$                270,577



$                195,242

































GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                      5.18



$                      2.15



$                    10.38



$                      5.92

Amortization of intangible assets

0.03



0.04



0.09



0.14

Restructuring and impairment charges

-



-



-



0.10

Gains on product line asset sales and business divestiture

(3.18)



-



(3.39)



-

Stock-based compensation expense

1.05



0.75



2.85



2.28

Income tax adjustments

0.39



(0.19)



(0.01)



(0.62)

Excess tax benefit

(0.09)



(0.16)



(0.75)



(1.30)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$                      3.38



$                      2.58



$                      9.17



$                      6.52

















Free cash flow















Net cash provided by operating activities

$                100,592



$                106,871



$                332,062



$                228,730

Capital expenditures

(1,572)



(7,907)



(5,792)



(21,074)

Free cash flow

$                  99,020



$                  98,964



$                326,270



$                207,656

















Note: The numbers may not sum to total due to rounding.















 

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated GAAP financial statements, the company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS exclude the impact of amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, restructuring and acquisition-related, excess tax benefit, and adjustment to tax valuation allowance items. Free cash flow excludes capital expenditures and dividends paid. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of recurring business results including significant non-cash expenses. We believe management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to historical performance and liquidity as well as comparisons to our competitors' operating results. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operating decision-making.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-announces-earnings-of-5-18-per-share-for-third-quarter-fiscal-2021--301347320.html

