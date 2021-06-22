ZURICH, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fides Treasury Services Ltd., the global leader in multibank connectivity and communications, has announced that Diego Fañanás has joined its Client Relations team as a client relationship manager.
Fañanás has nearly 18 years of business experience in a wide variety of roles. He brings a strong track record in relationship management to the company, with a concentration in customer-facing positions in the international cargo and airline industries. His most recent position prior to joining Fides was as Business Development Manager for Nippon Express Switzerland AG. Previous to that, he held sales, business development and customer service roles at Lufthansa Cargo AG and, earlier in his career, spent three and a half years at GEBSU Ltd. (Iberia Cargo / Finnair Cargo).
"I am pleased to welcome Diego to Fides," said Simon Kaufmann, Fides' Chief Revenue Officer. "His background gives him unique insights that will be valuable to the Client Relations team and my team as a whole for business expansion and customer satisfaction."
Fañanás, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and a Certificate of Advanced Studies in Compliance and Corporate Governance from the Distance University of Applied Sciences Switzerland (FFHS), is fluent in five languages. He will be responsible for client relations, account management, and strategic business development for the industry-leading Fides multibanking product portfolio in Switzerland and Southern Europe, where he will be well-positioned to apply his linguistic skills.
"Fides is known for its customer service," said Fañanás. "I am excited to be able to apply my years of experience within a culture of excellence, and to expand my knowledge of the financial industry while expanding Fides' business."
ABOUT FIDES
Fides is the global leader in multibank connectivity and transaction communications, enabling corporates to connect to any bank, in any region, through any channel. With Fides, you can reach further, and connect faster. Our solutions deliver critical multibank account statement, payment workflow and reporting capabilities for treasury and finance teams, helping more than 3,500 clients communicate with over 13,000 banks and payment providers across 200 countries. Whether you are using a TMS, ERP, the Fides Multibanking Suite, or any combination, Fides is the only connectivity platform you need.
