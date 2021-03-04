ATLANTA, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Field Pros Direct, a 4-year-old insurtech company founded on simplifying property claims processes, announced the acquisition of Bridgewater Group, Inc., with their 25+ year track record of success as a third-party administrator (TPA) in the claims space. This acquisition brings together Field Pros Direct's technology-based claims solutions and Bridgewater's 25+ years of service-based knowledge, expanding opportunities for both companies, their teams and their stakeholders.
With this new relationship comes opportunities for both companies to accelerate their property, liability, catastrophe (CAT) and TPA claims services by leveraging simple technology and their collective industry expertise. For Insurance Carriers, this relationship will expand the lines of insurance in which Field Pros Direct can offer technology-enabled solutions to streamline the claims process. For adjusters and team members, this will significantly expand opportunities for professional growth.
Field Pros Direct is an experience-focused technology company that helps Insurance Carriers, Adjusters and Service Providers innovate their claims process, simply. Field Pros Direct's CEO, Matthew Anderson, was drawn to Bridgewater Group, Inc. partly due to their outstanding track record of success in the London markets over the past 25+ years.
"Bridgewater Group, Inc. is well-established in the London market which complimented our history of innovating through Lloyd's Lab. Between both companies we can offer a wider variety of innovative solutions to the claims ecosystem in both Domestic and London markets, including robust technology-enabled solutions for Property, Casualty and CAT programs and more," said Matthew Anderson, CEO of Field Pros Direct. "Beyond our business growth, we are truly excited to be able to offer both teams more opportunities to grow and expand the family-like culture that both Field Pros Direct and Bridgewater Group, Inc. were built on."
"What brought us to Matt Anderson and Field Pros Direct was the level of comfort in knowing that he would take Bridgewater into the future while sharing so many of our values," said Bridgewater Group's co-founder, Barry Kriegel. "The potential that I saw with Matt Anderson was far greater than the sum of both parts."
This acquisition enables both companies to drive further innovation across the Insurance industry through simple technology backed with deep industry expertise.
ABOUT FIELD PROS DIRECT:
Field Pros Direct helps Insurance Carriers, Adjusters and Service providers innovate their claims process, simply. A combination of our proprietary technology and dedication to customer service has established a new standard for claims. Our platform helps carriers eliminate unnecessary fines and efficiencies, while creating a community of dedicated adjusters and service providers to provide the best experience possible. For more information about Field Pros Direct, visit http://www.fieldprosdirect.com
ABOUT BRIDGEWATER GROUP, LLC
Bridgewater Group is an 25+ year-old independent adjusting company specializing in third-party administration (TPA) of claims while servicing both Domestic and London-based insurance companies. For more information about Bridgewater Group, visit http://www.bridgewatergroup.net
