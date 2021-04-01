TORONTO, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FieldCamp, a premier field service management software provider today announced its acquisition of ZooBe, the leading knowledge-sharing platform for field services. This acquisition will help FieldCamp leverage ZooBe's growing user base as well as equip its clients with an extensive database of information and resources that they need to better serve their customers.
"We're proud to welcome ZooBe as a part of our growing company," commented Rakesh Patel, Chief Executive Officer, FieldCamp. "FieldCamp's industry-leading software solutions coupled with ZooBe's knowledge resources will help service businesses greatly enhance their business performance through automation and seamless operations. Together, we'll revolutionize the way service businesses operate."
Field service businesses have consistently faced challenges with automating everyday tasks such as scheduling, dispatching, invoicing and more. FieldCamp's software solution helps automate these processes, which in turn helps businesses save time, effort and costs. ZooBe's databases have in-depth information on how to operate these automated processes as well as other helpful information for field practitioners on how to successfully carry out field jobs for commercial and industrial clients including installations, repairs and equipment maintenance, among many others.
In addition to the resources, ZooBe also brings its talented team, rapidly growing number of subscribers as well as its huge market share of key search terms within the field services industry, which will further help FieldCamp expand its footprint and clients. With years of industry knowledge and experience, ZooBe's leadership team will be a great addition to FieldCamp.
About FieldCamp
FieldCamp is a field service management software that helps field service businesses with complete automation of operations that results in increased efficiency, streamlined processes and better workforce management. FieldCamp simplifies key processes such as scheduling, dispatching, invoicing, follow-ups, payment processing, reporting as well as customer reviews through its easy-to-use app, saving businesses time and money.
