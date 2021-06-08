NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southwestern Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 527 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamburg, or 12 miles east of Schuylkill Haven, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Hellertown, Kutztown, Hamburg, Slatington, Fleetwood, Walnutport, Topton, Leesport, Shoemakersville, Lyons, Lenhartsville, Neffs, Coffeetown, New Tripoli, Berlinsville and Ancient Oaks. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 51 and 71. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 22 and 71. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH