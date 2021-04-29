INDIANAPOLIS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filo.co, provider of the fast, flexible Filo virtual platform for collaborative teams, meetings, and events, today announced that it has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to power video conferencing across its offering. Filo.co also announced that it has joined the ranks of Zoom's ISV Partner Program in order to enable any organization to quickly leverage the combined power of the two solutions.
"Our mission is to help distributed teams collaborate better online," said Matt Compton, CEO of Filo.co. "Our integration with Zoom ensures that we deliver the industry-leading video conferencing experience to our customers and allows us to develop virtual workspaces that foster unmatched opportunities for connection, collaboration, and creativity."
"We're thrilled that Filo.co has selected Zoom to help fuel their vision for the future of teams, meetings, and events," said Paul Magnaghi, ISV / Ecosystem Program Leader at Zoom. "We're committed to helping our partners and community of developers leverage Zoom to solve the challenges of remote work and hybrid experiences. To have Filo.co join us as an ISV partner is exciting, and we look forward to helping them create and scale their offering to serve organizations in search of new ways to support team collaboration."
Today, Compton also announced that Jeffrey K. Rohrs has joined Filo.co as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Rohrs brings more than 15 years of SaaS marketing experience to the role, having most recently served as CMO of Jobvite, helping them consolidate their brands and achieve "Leader" status across all segments of the 2020 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide and U.S. Talent Acquisition Suites. Rohrs also served as CMO of Yext during a period of rapid growth and a successful initial public offering in 2017. Prior to Yext, he served as VP of Marketing Insights for Salesforce and VP of Marketing at ExactTarget during their IPO and acquisition.
"Jeff is one of the most creative, people-focused, and inspirational marketers in SaaS," said Compton. "His leadership will not only help us tell the Filo story but also create a whole new category of virtual collaboration. I am incredibly excited for what this means for not only our company, but for teams and groups everywhere."
"In short order, Filo.co has developed into compelling solution for organizations looking to overcome online meeting fatigue, boost engagement, and work together more effectively," stated Rohrs. "The Filo vision is big, and I look forward to helping make it a reality for distributed teams, innovative event planners, and culture-forward companies around the globe."
Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, provides the fast, flexible Filo virtual platform for collaborative teams, workshops, programs, and events. Filo delivers an online experience that connects users, content, and resources in seamless fashion, increasing engagement, participation, and productivity. For more information on how Filo can help your organization collaborate better online, visit http://www.filo.co.
