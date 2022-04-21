Arizent, a leading provider of business information, announced today that Brian Wallheimer has been appointed editor-in-chief of Financial Planning.
NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arizent, a leading provider of business information, announced today that Brian Wallheimer has been appointed editor-in-chief of Financial Planning.
Wallheimer came to Financial Planning as the managing editor in 2021. He was a part of the leadership team that expanded the publication's coverage and deepened audience engagement across channels, both key to the successful launch of the brand's first paid subscription last year.
"I'm excited to continue the great momentum we have at Financial Planning. I see many new opportunities to build on our journalistic excellence, going further to provide the ideas and insights RIAs and wealth managers need to strengthen their client relationships and their businesses," said Wallheimer.
Prior to his roles at Financial Planning, Wallheimer held a range of writing roles for several universities, including University of Chicago, Purdue and Notre Dame. Over the course of his career, he has been a staff journalist for newspapers in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Indiana. Wallheimer has a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a master's in Public Affairs Reporting from the University of Illinois Springfield, where he also covered Illinois state government for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
"Brian's leadership will help us expand the many ways we serve the wealth management community," said Arizent CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. " From award-winning journalism like the Access Denied series to our annual tech survey and other insightful research to INVEST, our wealthtech event, we are keenly focused on delivering what these industry leaders need to advance."
About Financial Planning
Financial Planning empowers financial advisors and wealth managers with essential analysis and insights into the ideas that are shaping their businesses. Through authoritative journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps firms drive their businesses and the industry forward, navigating the critical opportunities in practice management, wealthtech, investment strategies, tax and regulatory requirements. With a wealth management community of more than 600K, Financial Planning delivers unique content every day that connects leaders in person, in print and online every day.
About Arizent
Arizent is a business information company that advances professional communities. They offer a unique insight and analysis through subscription services, convene the foremost industry leaders at more than 20 events each year in person and online, and deliver definitive research and benchmarking—all designed to empower financial services professionals to drive their careers and businesses forward. The company also connects brands and business leaders through its marketing services offering and brand studio. Arizent is home to the leading brands in each of the industries they serve, including American Banker, The Bond Buyer, Financial Planning, Digital Insurance, Accounting Today, Employee Benefits News and National Mortgage News.
