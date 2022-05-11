Customer communications management (CCM) platform DataOceans today announced that Dottie Frazier Yates has joined the DataOceans Advisory Board. Ms. Yates is a Senior Executive with expertise in delivering innovative strategies, blending successful technology and data strategies to deliver business growth through customer engagement.
ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DataOceans, a leading customer communications management (CCM) platform, today announced that Dottie Yates has joined its Advisory Board. Ms. Yates is a Senior Executive with expertise in digital transformation to help increase customer satisfaction, through a strong understanding of the needs of the business as well. This collaborative and innovative point of view has helped her create and implement successful IT strategies that are still widely used today.
Her career began with a degree in Computer Information Systems with a concentration in Software Engineering which led to her numerous accolades and achievements in the Financial Services and Product Management space. With years of experience in Senior Leadership roles and on executive teams, she has had profound and long-lasting effects on the companies she helped lead.
In her current role as SVP of Product Management at Conservice, Dottie leads a team responsible for the complete digital transformation of its market-leading utilities billing operations and tooling. Prior to her time at Conservice, she was an SVP at Bank of America. Dottie established the strategy and led a complete strategic pivot for Bank of America, streamlining consumer technology operations and saving the company over $34M per year. Her leadership transformed the Bank of America consumer channels business, creating an award-winning digital customer experience that is still leveraged today. As their Online and Mobile Banking Channels Executive, she lowered technology costs, increased speed to market, and grew customer usage by executing a multi-year online banking platform transformation strategy that migrated multiple online banking systems to a single foundational platform, including replacing 461 bankofamerica.com site pages with a single content managed page and no disruption to over 29 million banking customers.
As someone who is a highly sought-after speaker on digital/mobile banking and bill payment, she will be an excellent advisor for DataOceans' ventures into financial services and other related areas. DataOceans focuses on providing proficient service upgrades in customer communications management in a variety of industries.
The DataOceans Oceanus platform enables organizations to unlock customer data from existing systems to create and deliver highly personalized and compelling communications. It facilitates enhanced customer interactions that increase loyalty and long-term growth while driving cost-efficiencies. The platform has been adopted by over 300 brands and has a customer retention rate of 98%.
About DataOceans
DataOceans delivers a fully integrated and comprehensive CCM platform built for communications and revenue lifecycle management, where business rules can be applied to deliver agile and consistent communications, including billing statements, compliance notifications, and marketing promotions, across distribution channels that include print, online, interactive PDF and mobile. DataOceans enables clients to transform how they engage with customers, innovate how they do business, and simplify their technology landscape. For more information, visit https://www.dataoceans.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/dataoceans/
Media Contact
Fred Soller, DataOceans, 678-387-6300, fsoller@dataoceans.com
SOURCE DataOceans