FinditParts is proud to announce the appointment of Ken Ingram as Vice President of Digital Content. In this newly created role, Ken will drive all things "digital" as FinditParts works toward its goal of ushering the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket (CVA) into the age of E-commerce. Ken will draw on his vast experience and connections within the Automotive and Commercial Vehicle markets to quickly build out a leading digital footprint that will benefit all users within the CVA. Ingram will be developing and implementing an overall content and cataloging strategy as he leads the existing content team at FinditParts.
"Content is a crucial aspect of the FinditParts business model. With Kens' leadership, FinditParts will be focusing on creating the absolute best catalog and user experience in the industry. This will allow consumers to access the parts they need - quickly and accurately," said David Seewack, CEO and Founder of FinditParts.
Over his 40-year career, Ingram has served in various roles within Genuine Parts Company's North American Automotive Group, including Sr. Director of Digital Content Services and Sr. Director of Catalog & Pricing Services.
As the Sr. Director of Digital Content Services, he was responsible for all NAPA automotive catalog data development, implementation, and delivery in North America. He pioneered and implemented an e-procurement solution that provided access to supplier catalogs from the user's ecosystem increasing product search capabilities. He also developed key business relationships and negotiated unique license arrangements with multiple third-party data providers to maximize returns at GPC.
During his stint as Sr. Director of Catalog & Pricing Services, he led the catalog team to produce "Best in Class" cataloging and formed a pricing team responsible for all levels of pricing from product procurement, cost negotiations, multi-level resale pricing, and competitive reviews of all SKUs. He also created and implemented the first web-based automotive product discovery catalog allowing "search and selection" by product attributes and performance characteristics.
Over the last 15 years, Ingram has been one of the leaders driving the advancement of digital cataloging for the Commercial Vehicle Aftermarket (CVA). He built out and launched the content for Traction, GPC's Heavy Duty Parts division, which is a leading HD distributor in Canada. He has worked closely with leading industry associations and established himself as an industry leader in the areas of digital content and e-commerce content management.
Ingram comments on his joining FinditParts: "I am excited to join such a dynamic and growth-oriented team. I look forward to working to revolutionize the CVA in terms of E-commerce adoption."
FinditParts.com is the leading E-commerce provider of heavy duty truck and trailer parts. With more than 10 million parts and 300+ fulfillment partners represented in our catalog, we help owners/operators, fleet managers, service facilities, dealers and distributors find the right parts to keep their heavy duty trucks on the road - seamlessly.
FinditParts is uniquely positioned to drive E-commerce adoption across the CVA industry - enabling consumers to streamline their parts acquisition process while saving time and money. The business is scaling quickly and spearheading the use of leading edge technologies to differentiate their offering in the eyes of the consumer.
