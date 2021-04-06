VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finn AI, the leading AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions, today announces that it has joined The National Association of Credit Union Services Organizations (NACUSO), the only trade association focused on growing and protecting the CUSO movement.
"Consumers increasingly want to interact with their credit unions using text, chat and AI," said Jake Tyler, CEO of Finn AI. "Credit Union Service Organizations need to update their offerings to meet the growing demand from the industry and their customers."
For credit unions using CUSOs to deliver technology services, their CUSO is in an ideal position to add conversational AI chat as an enhancement to the member digital experience. Small credit unions in particular will benefit from their CUSO bringing a fast and cost effective path to AI based service.
Finn AI recently worked with the United Federal Credit Union on a full-featured conversational AI chatbot to deliver fast, 24/7 service for routine member questions and requests. Operated in the cloud as a managed service, the Finn AI chatbot gives credit unions the fastest path to a conversational AI developed exclusively for their needs. The chatbot will benefit from continuous and collective AI learning across all of Finn AI's financial institution clients.
In a live webinar event produced by NACUSO and Finn AI, Finn AI's co-founder and COO Natalie Cartwright will join Amber Harsin, CEO of the CUSO Prodigy, and Becky Reed, CEO of Lone Star Credit Union, in a panel discussion on use of emerging technology to raise the credit union member experience on April 14, 2021. To register for this webinar, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3055956643963901452.
About NACUSO
The National Association of Credit Union Service Organizations was formed in 1985 to help credit unions explore the use of CUSOs and the delivery of non-traditional products and services. Over the years, NACUSO's focus has evolved to educating credit unions on the benefits of collaboration, helping credit unions find innovative collaborative partners & solutions, helping CUs form multi-owned CUSOs that help credit unions achieve economies of scale, risk reduction and obtain expertise, as well as being the collaboration focused regulatory & legislative advocate for CUSOs and their credit union owners.
About Finn AI
Founded in 2014, Finn AI is the leading AI-powered chatbot platform for banks and credit unions, working with top financial institutions including one of the largest US card networks, a top 10 US retail bank, ATB Financial, United Federal Credit Union, Banpro Grupo Promerica, Fidor Bank, TymeBank and more. Banks and credit unions use the award-winning Finn AI chatbot to transform and deepen customer engagement, while delivering the operational efficiencies and cost savings of conversational AI. For more information visit http://www.finn.ai.
