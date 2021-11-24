MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two beloved Minnesota-based companies FINNEGANS® Brew Co. and Caribou Coffee® today announced the launch of the Dead Irish Poet Caribou Coffee® Stout that is available in bars, restaurants and liquor stores where FINNEGANS beer is sold. The beer is brewed with Caribou's signature cold brew, which is 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified. The partnership celebrates FINNEGANS' Drink Like You Care holiday campaign that turns drinking beer into an opportunity to alleviate hunger locally, in each market FINNEGANS beer is sold. The new stout will be included in this season's celebration 12-pack with other FINNAGANS' fan favorites.
FINNEGANS' mission of "turning beer into food" is simple but revolutionary, as is its business model and hyper-local philanthropic approach. The brewing company donates a portion of its profits to its 501c3 community fund organization, which partners with a food bank in each state that buys food from local farmers at a premium price and donates it to local food shelves that serve communities in need. In Minnesota, this is made possible through The Food Group, which distributed more than 52,500 pounds of food in 2020. Since its founding, FINNEGANS has generated $2 million in community impact and counting, with a current self-sustaining model that invests into local food systems and empowers consumers to do good while enjoying high-quality beer.
The Drink Like You Care campaign invites consumers to shop, drink and gift with purpose this holiday season as they give back to their own communities while enjoying quality local beer, including the new Caribou Coffee® Stout. As a part of this collaboration, Caribou Coffee will be generously donating to the FINNEGANS Community Fund $0.50 cents per case, $3.00 per keg, and $1.00 per 1/6 barrel of all Caribou Coffee Stout beer sold through December from both consumer and distributor sales.
"We are thrilled to partner with Caribou Coffee to develop this beer, and are grateful for their likeminded philanthropic ideology," said Jacquie Berglund, FINNEGANS Brew Co. CEO and self-described rambunctious social entrepreneur.
This new beer is one of more than 100 delicious, innovative craft beers that the brewing company has developed since its founding in 2000. This year's Drink Like You Care campaign marks a celebratory new season for FINNEGANS House – a state-of-the-art downtown Minneapolis brewery, taproom, urban courtyard, and Brewer's Den event space that opened in 2018.
"The opportunity to partner with FINNEGANS was a quick 'yes' for Caribou," said Matt Reiter, vice president of product and merchandising for Caribou Coffee. "We're proud to partner with a company that delivers an exceptional experience while also giving back to our hometown community."
FINNEGANS Brew Co. is built on a mission to fund critical needs in the communities it serves, driven by a sustainable give-back business model, all while brewing delicious beer for consumers to enjoy. Founded by Jacquie Berglund, FINNEGANS Brew Co. was inspired by a partnership between Jacquie and restaurateur Kieran Folliard that dates back to 2000, making it a pioneer in the Twin Cities metro craft beer market. Through its downtown Minneapolis brewery, taproom, and urban courtyard, FINNEGANS delivers on its alchemical mission "turning beer into food" by channeling profits and funds raised through its nonprofit FINNEGANS Community Fund hyper-locally into the markets it serves. FINNEGANS distributes its beer in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Iowa and invests in local food systems through local farmers and food shelves and/or food bank partners.
Since its founding, FINNEGANS has developed more than 100 delicious beers, generating $2 million in community impact and counting. It also serves as the anchor for FINNEGANS House, a one-of-a-kind four-story home to businesses dedicated to bringing people together over a cause. FINNEGANS House is also the home to dynamic event spaces, the FINNEGANS Community Fund, and the ambitious FINNovation Lab, a hub for socially minded businesses and entrepreneurs to learn, grow, and connect, with mentorship from leaders like Jacquie herself. Learn more at http://www.finnegans.org.
Drink Like You Care is two-month long holiday campaign that turns drinking beer into an opportunity to alleviate hunger locally, in each market FINNEGANS beer is sold. In November and December, FINNEGANS beer distributor partners match donations for all beer case, keg and barrel sales – doubling the impact of the year-round FINNEGANS Community Fund. Learn more or get involved at http://www.finnegans.org/dlyc/.
Founded in 1992, Caribou Coffee provides high-quality handcrafted beverages and food options to fuel life's adventures, both big and small, with 314 company owned locations nationwide, 135 domestic license locations in 22 states, and 269 franchise stores in 10 countries as of June 30, 2021. Known for a commitment to sustainability, Caribou was the first major U.S. coffeehouse to serve 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified™ coffees and espresso. Caribou Coffee's unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled consumer experience has translated to an industry-leading NPS score. Additionally, in 2019, the brand debuted its Caribou Cabin restaurant prototype, which features a significantly smaller footprint and drive-thru focused model and has expanded throughout the Midwest. Caribou Coffee products are also available in all 50 states across grocery stores, mass retailers, club stores, foodservice providers, hotels, entertainment venues and online.
Caribou Coffee is part of a portfolio of complementary brands bound by common values, Panera Brands, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Bagel Brands®. Panera Brands companies are independently-operated and united in their mission to be force multipliers for good for their guests, communities, the planet and the shareholders they serve. To learn more about Caribou Coffee, visit CaribouCoffee.com and follow the coffeehouse on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Sign up for Caribou Coffee's loyalty program, Caribou Perks, at caribouperks.com. To learn more about Caribou Coffee's franchise opportunity, visit cariboucoffee.com/franchising.
