FORT WORTH, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As First American's ISO business continues to grow exponentially, the company welcomes Jerry Faith as Sales Manager. In this capacity, Faith will focus on new partner acquisition, matching integration-focused ISOs with First American's payment technology.
Faith joins First American from TransPay Solutions and BMT Retail Systems, where he has helped business owners reduce costs associated with payroll processing, HR services and business lending through integrated point of sale solutions. Prior to TransPay Solutions, Faith served as Division Director at Get Beyond, where he led a team of SMB advocates for more than a year. His success is complemented by more than 15 years of experience in the sales and service of credit card processing, as well as a demonstrated track record of success.
"Today's ISOs are focusing on payments integration to help business owners protect revenue, simplify business operations and enhance the customer experience. Jerry's leadership in this space, coupled with his entrepreneurial instinct and demonstrated customer service standards, make him a key addition to our team," said Oscar Lopez, Director of Sales, Strategic Partnerships.
For more information about First American's payment processing and integration capabilities or to explore a potential partnership, please email jerry.faith@first-american.net.
About First American Payment Systems – Technology Driven Payments
First American Payment Systems, L.P., headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a global payment technology company providing leading integrated payment solutions to more than 159,000 merchants throughout the Americas and Europe. First American provides partner and merchant payment solutions that include a robust set of in-store, online and mobile payment solutions paired with the latest in payment security, across a wide range of verticals. Backed by award-winning customer service, merchants and partners have access to our U.S. based Customer Call Center 24/7/365. For more information, visit http://www.first-american.net.
