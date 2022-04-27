Corporate holding logo (PRNewsfoto/First Bancorp)

 By First Bancorp

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (the "Company") (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $34.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted common share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $28.2 million, or $0.99 per diluted common share, recorded in the first quarter of 2021.  Comparisons for the financial periods presented are significantly impacted by the Company's acquisition of Select Bancorp, Inc. ("Select") completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 which contributed $1.3 billion in loans and $1.6 billion in deposits as of the acquisition date.  

Richard H. Moore, CEO and Chairman of the Company, stated, "Our team produced strong results in nearly all areas of the bank as we completed the integration of Select into our core systems during the first quarter of this year.  Core performance measures continue to be strong and despite an uncertain economic landscape, we remain optimistic that we will continue to benefit from our increased balance sheet as the year continues." 

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Annualized return on average assets of 1.30% and annualized return on average common equity of 11.38% for the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • Tax equivalent net interest margin remained strong at 3.21% as a result of our low cost of funds and loan yield of 4.30%.
  • Increase in average earning assets of 42.3% realized from March 31, 2021. Year-over-year growth in core legacy loans (excluding loans acquired from Select and Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans) was $536.1 million, or 11.6%, as of March 31, 2022.
  • Continued favorable credit results with decreases in nonperforming assets ("NPA") and a NPA to total assets ratio of 0.46% as of March 31, 2022, down from 0.65% for the comparable period of 2021.
  • Total common equity Tier 1 ratio of 12.75% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.87%. There were no common shares repurchased during the quarter.
  • Accumulated other comprehensive loss ("AOCI") related to unrealized losses on available for sale securities increased and reduced the tangible common equity by 13.2% resulting in a tangible common equity ratio of 7.17% at quarter end.
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share declared, a 10.0% increase over the dividend rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $76.9 million, a 39.2% increase from the $55.2 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021.  The increase in net interest income from the prior year period was driven by higher earning assets related to both the Select acquisition and organic growth, offset somewhat by a reduction in net interest margin ("NIM").  Average interest-earning assets increased 42.3% from the first quarter of 2021, with increases in both loans and investment securities.  The Company's tax-equivalent NIM (calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.21%, compared to 3.27% for the first quarter of 2021.  The decline year-over-year was primarily due to the impact of lower market interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from funds provided by the Company's high deposit growth. 

The Company recorded loan discount accretion of $2.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 with the increase being due primarily to loans acquired from Select.  Loan discount accretion had a 10 basis point positive impact on the NIM in the first quarter of 2022 compared to an 8 basis point positive impact in the first quarter of 2021.  

Allowance for Credit Losses, Provisions for Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments, and Asset Quality

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.5 million  based on changes in the loan portfolio and updated economic forecasts. No provision for credit losses was required in the comparable period of 2021, which was the first quarter of the Company's adoption of CECL. 

Asset quality continues to improve with annualized net loan charge-offs of 0.01% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a net charge-off ratio of 0.10% for the same period of 2021.  Total nonperforming assets amounted to $48.9 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.46% of total assets, down from $50.0 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2021. 

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, under the CECL methodology, the Company recorded a reversal of the provision for unfunded commitments totaling $1.5 million related primarily to fluctuations in the levels of outstanding loan commitments.  The Company's allowance for unfunded commitments at March 31, 2022 totaled $12.0 million and is recorded within the line item "Other liabilities".

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was $19.3 million, a 6.9% decrease from the $20.7 million recorded for the first quarter of 2021.  The primary factors driving fluctuations between the two periods were as follows:

  • Fees from presold mortgages decreased 75.3% to $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 related to the general decline in refinancings and new originations commencing in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of increases in mortgage interest rates.
  • Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products amounted to $976,000 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decline was due to the sale of substantially all of the assets of the Company's property and casualty insurance agency subsidiary on June 30, 2021.
  • A 29.6% increase in "Service charges on deposit accounts" and a 26.3% increase in "Other service charges, commissions and fees" were driven by the Select acquisition and related increase in the number of new customers and transaction accounts. Higher bankcard revenues (up $1.3 million or 32.5%) also contributed to the increase.
  • SBA loan sale gains were up 40.0% to total $3.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was related to the timing of sales and the volume of originated loans available to be sold in each period. Offsetting the higher SBA sale gains, SBA consulting fees declined $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior year as a direct result of lower PPP-related revenue.
  • Other gains amounted to $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily due to death benefits realized on bank-owned life insurance policies.

Noninterest Expenses

Noninterest expenses amounted to $51.5 million and $40.1 million in the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, an increase of 28.5%. Included in the March 31, 2022 quarter was $3.5 million in merger and acquisition expenses primarily related to computer system conversion costs.  The balance of the increase in noninterest expenses was driven by increased operating expenses resulting from the Select acquisition. 

Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rates were 20.4% and 21.3% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2022 was related to higher tax-exempt income in that quarter relative to taxable income.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at March 31, 2022 amounted to $10.7 billion, a 37.7% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by the acquisition of Select and a significant increase in deposits. 

Total loans amounted to $6.1 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $1.4 billion, or 31.2% from March 31, 2021, due to a combination of organic loan growth and the Select acquisition, partially offset by reductions in PPP loans. Total deposits amounted to $9.4 billion at March 31, 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 39.4%, from March 31, 2021.  Exclusive of deposits acquired from Select, the high core deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic, as well as ongoing growth initiatives by the Company.

Total investment securities increased $1.2 billion from March 31, 2021 to total $3.2 billion at March 31, 2022, as the Company deployed excess liquidity during the period.   

The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at March 31, 2022 of 14.87% compared to 15.58% reported at March 31, 2021.  The decline resulted from the high balance sheet growth experienced between the periods.  The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.17% at March 31, 2022, a decrease of 116 basis points from a year earlier, with the decline driven by the higher unrealized loss on available for sale securities included in AOCI.

First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of $10.7 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 108 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.  First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com.  First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."

Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.

Caution about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.  Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact.  Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events.  Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions.  For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.  The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.

   

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary



CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT



Three Months Ended March 31,

Percent

($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)

2022



2021

Change

Interest income









   Interest and fees on loans

$              64,202



51,073



   Interest on investment securities

14,258



6,236



   Other interest income

649



700



      Total interest income

79,109



58,009

36.4%

Interest expense









   Interest on deposits

1,771



2,388



   Interest on borrowings

460



383



      Total interest expense

2,231



2,771

(19.5)%

        Net interest income

76,878



55,238

39.2%

Provision for loan losses

3,500





Reversal for unfunded commitments

(1,500)





     Total provision for credit losses

2,000



100.0%

        Net interest income after provision for credit losses

74,878



55,238

35.6%

Noninterest income









   Service charges on deposit accounts

3,541



2,733



   Other service charges, commissions, and fees

6,974



5,522



   Fees from presold mortgage loans

1,121



4,544



   Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products

976



2,190



   SBA consulting fees

780



2,764



   SBA loan sale gains

3,261



2,330



   Bank-owned life insurance income

976



620



   Other gains (losses), net

1,622



(34)



      Total noninterest income

19,251



20,669

(6.9)%

Noninterest expenses









   Salaries expense

23,454



20,131



   Employee benefit expense

5,578



4,574



   Occupancy and equipment related expense

4,688



3,949



   Merger and acquisition expenses

3,484





   Intangibles amortization expense

1,017



897



   Foreclosed property (gains) losses, net

(80)



157



   Other operating expenses

13,324



10,357



      Total noninterest expenses

51,465



40,065

28.5%

Income before income taxes

42,664



35,842

19.0%

Income tax expense

8,695



7,648

13.7%

Net income

$              33,969



28,194

20.5%











Earnings per common share - diluted

$                  0.95



0.99

(4.0)%











ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION









   Net interest income, as reported

$              76,878



55,238



   Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)

697



443



   Net interest income, tax-equivalent

$              77,575



55,681

39.3%

_______________________________________________________________________________ 

(1)

This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status.  This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

     

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended

March 31,

PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)

2022

2021

Return on average assets (1)

1.30 %

1.53 %

Return on average common equity (2)

11.38 %

12.92 %







COMMON SHARE DATA





Cash dividends declared - common

$             0.22

0.20

Stated book value - common

31.36

30.78

Tangible book value - common (non-GAAP)

20.66

21.87

Common shares outstanding at end of period

35,639,889

28,489,474

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

35,640,978

28,537,853







CAPITAL RATIOS





Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

7.17 %

8.33 %

Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated

12.75 %

13.25 %

Tier I leverage ratio - estimated

9.61 %

9.60 %

Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated

13.63 %

14.33 %

Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated

14.87 %

15.58 %







AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)





Total assets

$  10,564,419

7,477,826

Loans

6,051,487

4,684,143

Earning assets

9,814,193

6,898,406

Deposits

9,220,352

6,474,115

Interest-bearing liabilities

5,852,296

4,233,740

Shareholders' equity

1,210,122

885,190









(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.

(2)  Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.

 

TREND INFORMATION



($ in thousands except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

INCOME STATEMENT

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Mar. 31, 2021













Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)

$           77,575

74,552

59,129

59,276

55,681

Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)

697

707

576

517

443

Net interest income

76,878

73,845

58,553

58,759

55,238

Provision (reversal) for loan losses

3,500

11,011

(1,400)

(Reversal) provision for unfunded commitments

(1,500)

2,432

1,049

1,939

Noninterest income

19,251

15,057

16,511

21,374

20,669

Noninterest expense

51,465

62,789

40,817

40,985

40,065

Income before income taxes

42,664

12,670

34,598

37,209

35,842

Income tax expense

8,695

2,148

6,955

7,924

7,648

Net income

33,969

10,522

27,643

29,285

28,194













Earnings per common share - diluted

0.95

0.30

0.97

1.03

0.99













Cash dividends declared per share

0.22

0.20

0.20

0.20

0.20



(1) This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status.  This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.

 

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands)



At March 31,

2022

(unaudited)



At December 31,

2021

(audited)



At March 31,

2021

(unaudited)



One Year

Change

Assets















Cash and due from banks

$           124,785



128,228



71,206



75.2 %

Interest-bearing deposits with banks

440,974



332,934



458,860



(3.9) %

     Total cash and cash equivalents

565,759



461,162



530,066



6.7 %

















Investment securities

3,231,138



3,144,239



2,020,540



59.9 %

Presold mortgages in process of settlement

5,672



19,257



31,869



(82.2) %

SBA loans held for sale

3,630



61,003



7,002



(48.2) %

















Loans

6,064,698



6,081,715



4,624,054



31.2 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(82,069)



(78,789)



(65,849)



24.6 %

Net loans

5,982,629



6,002,926



4,558,205



31.2 %

















Premises and equipment

135,482



136,092



123,271



9.9 %

Operating right-of-use lease assets

20,380



20,719



16,899



20.6 %

Intangible assets

381,191



382,090



253,878



50.1 %

Foreclosed properties

2,750



3,071



1,811



51.8 %

Bank-owned life insurance

164,273



165,786



107,594



52.7 %

Other assets

159,156



112,556



85,259



86.7 %

     Total assets

$      10,652,060



10,508,901



7,736,394



37.7 %

















Liabilities















Deposits:















     Noninterest-bearing checking accounts

$        3,593,642



3,348,622



2,430,198



47.9 %

     Interest-bearing checking accounts

1,577,197



1,593,231



1,258,500



25.3 %

     Money market accounts

2,636,913



2,562,283



1,721,230



53.2 %

     Savings accounts

735,659



708,054



567,715



29.6 %

     Time deposits > $100,000

543,542



613,414



535,519



1.5 %

     Other time deposits

298,194



299,025



220,325



35.3 %

          Total deposits

9,385,147



9,124,629



6,733,487



39.4 %

















Borrowings

67,415



67,386



61,342



9.9 %

Operating lease liabilities

20,903



21,192



17,354



20.5 %

Other liabilities

61,105



65,119



47,358



29.0 %

     Total liabilities

9,534,570



9,278,326



6,859,541



39.0 %

















Shareholders' equity















Common stock

723,441



722,671



397,094



82.2 %

Retained earnings

559,004



532,874



483,944



15.5 %

Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition

(1,814)



(1,803)



(2,256)



19.6 %

Rabbi trust obligation

1,814



1,803



2,256



(19.6) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(164,955)



(24,970)



(4,185)



n/m

     Total shareholders' equity

1,117,490



1,230,575



876,853



27.4 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      10,652,060



10,508,901



7,736,394



37.7 %



n/m - not meaningful

 

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary





For the Three Months Ended

YIELD INFORMATION

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Sept. 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

Mar. 31,

2021













Yield on loans

4.30 %

4.37 %

4.19 %

4.48 %

4.42 %

Yield on securities

1.76 %

1.45 %

1.46 %

1.45 %

1.47 %

Yield on other earning assets

0.55 %

0.42 %

0.47 %

0.56 %

0.57 %

   Yield on all interest-earning assets

3.27 %

3.20 %

3.11 %

3.32 %

3.41 %













Rate on interest bearing deposits

0.12 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.18 %

0.23 %

Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities

2.77 %

2.88 %

2.45 %

2.49 %

2.53 %

   Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities

0.15 %

0.17 %

0.17 %

0.21 %

0.27 %

     Total cost of funds

0.10 %

0.11 %

0.11 %

0.14 %

0.17 %













        Net interest margin (1)

3.18 %

3.10 %

3.00 %

3.19 %

3.25 %













        Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)

3.21 %

3.13 %

3.03 %

3.22 %

3.27 %













        Average prime rate

3.29 %

3.25 %

3.25 %

3.25 %

3.25 %















(1)  Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.

(2)  Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. 

 



For the Three Months Ended

NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE

ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

Mar. 31,

2022



Dec. 31,

2021



Sept. 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



Mar. 31,

2021





















Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on acquired loans

$           1,671



1,912



530



2,913



752

Interest income - increased by accretion of loan

discount on retained portions of SBA loans

667



703



697



718



589

     Total interest income impact

2,338



2,615



1,227



3,631



1,341

Interest expense - reduced by premium

amortization of deposits

234



261



8



11



15

Interest expense - increased by discount accretion

of borrowings

(73)



(116)



(45)



(44)



(44)

     Total net interest expense impact

161



145



(37)



(33)



(29)

          Total impact on net interest income

$           2,499



2,760



1,190



3,598



1,312

 



As of / for the Three Months Ended

PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM

(PPP) LOANS

($ in thousands - unaudited)

Mar. 31,

2022



Dec. 31,

2021



Sept. 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



Mar. 31,

2021





















PPP loans outstanding

$         15,623



38,979



66,876



155,515



241,421

PPP fee amortization

1,324



1,676



2,093



2,696



3,035

 

First Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Financial Summary



 

ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)

Mar. 31,

2022



Dec. 31,

2021



Sept. 30,

2021



June 30,

2021



Mar. 31,

2021





















Nonperforming assets



















Nonaccrual loans

$     33,460



34,696



31,268



32,993



39,566

Troubled debt restructurings - accruing

12,727



13,866



7,600



8,026



8,601

Accruing loans > 90 days past due



1,004







Total nonperforming loans

46,187



49,566



38,868



41,019



48,167

Foreclosed real estate

2,750



3,071



1,819



826



1,811

Total nonperforming assets

$     48,937



52,637



40,687



41,845



49,978





















Asset Quality Ratios



















Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans - annualized

0.01 %



0.05 %



— %



0.07 %



0.10 %

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.76 %



0.82 %



0.80 %



0.86 %



1.04 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.46 %



0.50 %



0.48 %



0.51 %



0.65 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.35 %



1.30 %



1.31 %



1.36 %



1.42 %

 

 

