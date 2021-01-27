SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ - FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $23.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to $20.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $81.5 million, or $2.81 per diluted common share compared to $92.0 million, or $3.10 per diluted common share, for 2019.
Earnings for 2020 were impacted by provisions for loan losses related to estimated losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. For the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $35.0 million compared to $2.3 million for 2019. The impact of the higher provisions for loan losses were partially offset by higher noninterest income realized in 2020, as described further below.
The Company experienced high balance sheet growth during 2020, with total assets increasing by $1.1 billion, or 18.7%. This growth was driven by a $1.3 billion, or 27.2%, increase in deposits during the year.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $56.0 million, a 2.5% increase from the $54.7 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $218.1 million, a 0.9% increase from the $216.2 million recorded in 2019. The increases in net interest income for the periods presented were primarily due to growth in average interest-earning assets, which increased by approximately 13.1% in 2020.
The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.38%, which was 55 basis points lower than the 3.93% realized in the fourth quarter of 2019. In the fourth quarter 2020, the Company realized approximately $500,000 in interest recoveries, which favorably impacted the net interest margin for the quarter by 3 basis points. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's net interest margin was 3.56% compared to 4.00% for 2019.
The lower 2020 margins were primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates and the lower incremental reinvestment rates realized from the funds provided by the high deposit growth. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's interest-earning asset yield declined by 73 basis points compared to a 32 basis point decline in its cost of funds. However, the higher amount of interest-earning assets more than offset the margin compression and resulted in higher net interest income for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to the same periods of 2019.
The Company continued to have $241 million of PPP loans outstanding at December 31, 2020. The SBA began the forgiveness process in the fourth quarter of 2020, with the Company receiving $4 million in PPP forgiveness payoffs. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, the yield earned on those loans was 3.75% and 3.56%, which included $1.6 million and $4.1 million of amortization of origination fees, respectively. The Company has $6.0 million in remaining deferred PPP origination fees that will be recognized over the lives of the loans, with accelerated amortization expected to result from the loan forgiveness process.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
As permitted by COVID-19 relief legislation enacted in March 2020 and December 2020, the Company has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology until January 1, 2021. Accordingly, the Company's allowance for loan losses at each period end is based on the Company's estimate of probable losses that have been incurred at the end of such period, including losses arising from the impact of COVID-19, in accordance with the pre-CECL methodology for determining loan losses.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $35.0 million compared to $2.3 million for 2019. The increases in 2020 were primarily related to estimated probable losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. With the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Company worked with many of its borrowers and provided the option of loan payment deferrals, with the Company deferring approximately $774 million loans at June 30, 2020. At December 31, 2020, loans on deferral status amounted to $16.6 million, or 0.4% of total loans.
Total net loan charge-offs for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 amounted to $0.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively, or 0.07% and 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, total net charge-offs were $4.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, or 0.09% and 0.04%, respectively, of average loans.
Total nonperforming loans amounted to $44.6 million at December 31, 2020, or 0.94% of total loans, compared to $33.9 million a year earlier, or 0.76% of total loans.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income was $20.0 million and $14.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, total noninterest income was $81.3 million and $59.5 million, respectively.
Service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $3.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For 2020 and 2019, service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $11.1 million and $13.0 million, respectively. The decreases were primarily due to fewer instances of overdraft fees.
Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, fees from presold mortgages amounted to $14.2 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 were primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination volume arising from historically low mortgage loan interest rates.
For the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $1.9 million and $1.0 million, respectively. For 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $8.6 million and $3.9 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 were due to fees earned by the Company's SBA subsidiary, SBA Complete, related to assisting its third-party client banks with the PPP. SBA Complete recorded approximately $0.9 million and $4.6 million in PPP fees for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. At December 31, 2020, SBA Complete also had $1.4 million in deferred revenue that will be recorded as income upon completing the forgiveness portion of the PPP.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold approximately $220 million in mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities at a gain of $8.0 million. The securities sold were believed to be favorably impacted by historically low interest rates and Federal Reserve stimulus measures.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $41.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $39.9 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 5.0%. For the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, noninterest expenses amounted to $161.3 million and $157.2 million, respectively, an increase of 2.6%. The increases were primarily due to higher commission expense resulting from increases in mortgage loan volume in 2020.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 21.4% and 21.0% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, compared to 20.4% and 20.8% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at December 31, 2020 amounted to $7.3 billion, a 18.7% increase from a year earlier. The growth was driven by an increase in deposits.
Deposit growth for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $214 million, or 14.1% on an annualized basis. Deposit growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.3 billion, or 27.2%. In addition to deposits arising from PPP loans, this high deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic.
Loans decreased in the fourth quarter by $83 million. Loan growth for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $278 million, or 6.2%, which includes $241 million in PPP loans. Loan growth in 2020 was impacted by a number of large commercial loan payoffs, as well as high levels of refinanced mortgage loans.
With the excess liquidity resulting from the high deposit growth, the Company reduced its level of borrowings by $239 million, or 79.4%, at December 31, 2020 compared to a year earlier. The Company has also increased its holdings of investment securities to $1.6 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $731 million, or 82.1%, compared to a year earlier.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at December 31, 2020 of 15.41%, an increase from the 14.89% reported at December 31, 2019. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.08% at December 31, 2020, a decrease of 112 basis points from a year earlier, which was impacted by the high balance sheet growth.
Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters
Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "Although our country continues to be in challenging times, we are pleased with our results for 2020. Our balance sheet and capital levels remain strong and position us well for the future." Mr. Moore also stated, "We remain committed to serving our communities with a high level of service during the ongoing pandemic, with almost all branch lobbies remaining open with safety precautions in place. We've also experienced record levels of usage of our easy-to-use mobile banking app."
The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the fourth quarter of 2020:
- On December 15, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on January 25, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2020.
- During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 131,413 shares of its common stock at an average stock price of $24.10, which totaled $3.2 million.
- The Company's Board of Directors has authorized a continuation of its share repurchase program with a maximum repurchase amount of $20 million and an expiration date of December 31, 2021.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $7.3 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 1
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
53,099
56,030
Interest on investment securities
5,481
5,209
Other interest income
743
1,730
Total interest income
59,323
62,969
(5.8)%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
2,921
6,552
Interest on borrowings
396
1,761
Total interest expense
3,317
8,313
(60.1)%
Net interest income
56,006
54,656
2.5%
Total provision for loan losses
4,031
3,176
26.9%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
51,975
51,480
1.0%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,905
3,427
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
5,214
4,859
Fees from presold mortgage loans
4,458
1,267
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
2,333
2,059
SBA consulting fees
1,922
1,025
SBA loan sale gains
2,432
1,227
Bank-owned life insurance income
629
636
Securities gains (losses), net
—
—
Other gains (losses), net
103
162
Total noninterest income
19,996
14,662
36.4%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
22,098
20,599
Employee benefit expense
3,715
3,694
Occupancy and equipment related expense
3,811
4,093
Merger and acquisition expenses
—
(21)
Intangibles amortization expense
995
1,121
Foreclosed property losses (gains), net
263
40
Other operating expenses
11,000
10,365
Total noninterest expenses
41,882
39,891
5.0%
Income before income taxes
30,089
26,251
14.6%
Income tax expense
6,441
5,368
20.0%
Net income
$
23,648
20,883
13.2%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.83
0.71
16.9%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$
56,006
54,656
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
457
382
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
56,463
55,038
2.6%
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 2
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
213,099
220,784
Interest on investment securities
21,154
20,888
Other interest income
3,431
8,435
Total interest income
237,684
250,107
(5.0)%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
16,301
25,050
Interest on borrowings
3,261
8,853
Total interest expense
19,562
33,903
(42.3)%
Net interest income
218,122
216,204
0.9%
Total provision for loan losses
35,039
2,263
1,448.3%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
183,083
213,941
(14.4)%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
11,098
12,970
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
20,097
19,481
Fees from presold mortgage loans
14,183
3,944
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
8,848
8,495
SBA consulting fees
8,644
3,872
SBA loan sale gains
7,973
8,275
Bank-owned life insurance income
2,533
2,564
Securities gains (losses), net
8,024
97
Other gains (losses), net
(54)
(169)
Total noninterest income
81,346
59,529
36.6%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
84,941
79,129
Employee benefit expense
16,027
16,844
Occupancy and equipment related expense
15,563
16,145
Merger and acquisition expenses
—
192
Intangibles amortization expense
3,956
4,858
Foreclosed property losses (gains), net
547
939
Other operating expenses
40,264
39,087
Total noninterest expenses
161,298
157,194
2.6%
Income before income taxes
103,131
116,276
(11.3)%
Income tax expense
21,654
24,230
(10.6)%
Net income
$
81,477
92,046
(11.5)%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
2.81
3.10
(9.4)%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$
218,122
216,204
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
1,468
1,641
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
219,590
217,845
0.8%
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related nondeductible portion of interest expense.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 3
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Return on average assets (1)
1.30
%
1.35
%
1.20
%
1.53
%
Return on average common equity (2)
10.58
%
9.78
%
9.32
%
11.32
%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3)
3.38
%
3.93
%
3.56
%
4.00
%
Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$
0.18
0.18
0.72
0.54
Stated book value - common
31.26
28.80
31.26
28.80
Tangible book value - common
22.35
20.30
22.35
20.30
Common shares outstanding at end of period
28,579,335
29,601,264
28,579,335
29,601,264
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
28,617,409
29,603,816
28,981,567
29,720,499
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.08
%
10.20
%
9.08
%
10.20
%
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
13.22
%
13.28
%
13.22
%
13.28
%
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
9.88
%
11.19
%
9.88
%
11.19
%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
14.31
%
14.41
%
14.31
%
14.41
%
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
15.41
%
14.89
%
15.41
%
14.89
%
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$
7,240,685
6,159,232
6,765,998
6,027,047
Loans
4,771,446
4,419,982
4,702,743
4,346,331
Earning assets
6,640,732
5,560,099
6,160,100
5,448,400
Deposits
6,232,692
4,939,182
5,644,290
4,824,216
Interest-bearing liabilities
4,085,619
3,716,248
3,897,912
3,720,536
Shareholders' equity
889,481
847,317
874,532
812,823
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
(3)
See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$
56,463
55,080
52,954
55,093
55,038
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
457
347
330
334
382
Net interest income
56,006
54,733
52,624
54,759
54,656
Provision for loan losses
4,031
6,120
19,298
5,590
3,176
Noninterest income
19,996
21,452
26,193
13,705
14,662
Noninterest expense
41,882
40,439
38,901
40,076
39,891
Income before income taxes
30,089
29,626
20,618
22,798
26,251
Income tax expense
6,441
6,329
4,266
4,618
5,368
Net income
23,648
23,297
16,352
18,180
20,883
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.83
0.81
0.56
0.62
0.71
Cash dividends declared per share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
(1)
See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
At Dec. 31,
2020
At Sept. 30,
2020
At Dec. 31,
2019
One Year
Change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
93,724
92,465
64,519
45.3
%
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
273,566
304,731
166,783
64.0
%
Total cash and cash equivalents
367,290
397,196
231,302
58.8
%
Investment securities
1,620,683
1,278,906
889,877
82.1
%
Presold mortgages
42,271
34,028
19,712
114.4
%
SBA loans held for sale
6,077
15,012
—
n/m
Total loans
4,731,315
4,813,736
4,453,466
6.2
%
Allowance for loan losses
(52,388)
(49,226)
(21,398)
144.8
%
Net loans
4,678,927
4,764,510
4,432,068
5.6
%
Premises and equipment
120,502
118,568
114,859
4.9
%
Operating right-of-use lease assets
17,514
18,400
19,669
(11.0)
%
Intangible assets
254,638
255,489
251,585
1.2
%
Foreclosed real estate
2,424
2,741
3,873
(37.4)
%
Bank-owned life insurance
106,974
106,345
104,441
2.4
%
Other assets
72,451
73,073
76,253
(5.0)
%
Total assets
$
7,289,751
7,064,268
6,143,639
18.7
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$
2,210,012
2,121,354
1,515,977
45.8
%
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,172,022
1,102,343
912,784
28.4
%
Money market accounts
1,581,364
1,524,710
1,173,107
34.8
%
Savings accounts
519,266
492,946
424,415
22.3
%
Brokered deposits
20,222
36,736
86,141
(76.5)
%
Internet time deposits
249
249
698
(64.3)
%
Other time deposits > $100,000
543,894
549,423
563,108
(3.4)
%
Other time deposits
226,567
232,465
255,125
(11.2)
%
Total deposits
6,273,596
6,060,226
4,931,355
27.2
%
Borrowings
61,829
61,816
300,671
(79.4)
%
Operating lease liabilities
17,868
18,716
19,855
(10.0)
%
Other liabilities
43,037
42,692
39,357
9.4
%
Total liabilities
6,396,330
6,183,450
5,291,238
20.9
%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
400,582
403,351
429,514
(6.7)
%
Retained earnings
478,489
459,988
417,764
14.5
%
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(2,243)
(2,230)
(2,587)
(13.3)
%
Rabbi trust obligation
2,243
2,230
2,587
(13.3)
%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
14,350
17,479
5,123
180.1
%
Total shareholders' equity
893,421
880,818
852,401
4.8
%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,289,751
7,064,268
6,143,639
18.7
%
n/m - not meaningful
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 5
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Yield on loans
4.42
%
4.38
%
4.41
%
4.93
%
5.03
%
Yield on securities
1.62
%
2.02
%
2.49
%
2.65
%
2.64
%
Yield on other earning assets
0.57
%
0.64
%
0.55
%
1.95
%
1.91
%
Yield on all interest-earning assets
3.55
%
3.71
%
3.80
%
4.46
%
4.49
%
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.29
%
0.37
%
0.46
%
0.68
%
0.76
%
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
2.55
%
2.06
%
1.31
%
1.91
%
2.31
%
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.32
%
0.41
%
0.52
%
0.78
%
0.89
%
Total cost of funds
0.21
%
0.26
%
0.35
%
0.56
%
0.63
%
Net interest margin (1)
3.35
%
3.46
%
3.47
%
3.94
%
3.90
%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.38
%
3.48
%
3.49
%
3.96
%
3.93
%
Average prime rate
3.25
%
3.25
%
3.25
%
4.42
%
4.83
%
(1)
Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2)
Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
$
802
972
802
1,241
1,161
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans
737
583
591
600
340
Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits
19
23
26
31
38
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings
(45)
(45)
(45)
(45)
(45)
Impact on net interest income
$
1,513
1,533
1,374
1,827
1,494
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 6
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
35,076
31,656
34,922
25,066
24,866
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
9,497
9,896
9,867
9,747
9,053
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
44,573
41,552
44,789
34,813
33,919
Foreclosed real estate
2,424
2,741
2,987
3,487
3,873
Total nonperforming assets
$
46,997
44,293
47,776
38,300
37,792
Purchased credit impaired loans not included above (1)
$
8,591
9,616
9,742
9,839
12,664
Asset Quality Ratios
Net quarterly (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.07
%
(0.06)
%
0.12
%
0.22
%
0.09
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.94
%
0.86
%
0.94
%
0.76
%
0.76
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.64
%
0.63
%
0.69
%
0.60
%
0.62
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.11
%
1.02
%
0.89
%
0.54
%
0.48
%
(1)
In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 7
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION - RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
Mar. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Net interest income, as reported
$
56,006
54,733
52,624
54,759
54,656
Tax-equivalent adjustment
457
347
330
334
382
Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A)
$
56,463
55,080
52,954
55,093
55,038
Average earning assets (B)
$
6,640,732
6,294,556
6,102,012
5,595,734
5,560,099
Tax-equivalent net interest margin, annualized - as reported - (A)/(B)
3.38
%
3.48
%
3.49
%
3.96
%
3.93
%
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
56,463
55,080
52,954
55,093
55,038
Loan discount accretion
1,539
1,555
1,393
1,841
1,501
Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding loan discount accretion (A)
$
54,924
53,525
51,561
53,252
53,537
Average earnings assets (B)
$
6,640,732
6,294,556
6,102,012
5,595,734
5,560,099
Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion, annualized - (A) / (B)
3.29
%
3.38
%
3.40
%
3.83
%
3.82
%
Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $8.9 million compared to $12.7 million at December 31, 2019. At December 31, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $7.3 million compared to $7.1 million at December 31, 2019. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods. The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results.
