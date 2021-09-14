ABINGDON, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank & Trust Company announces new Vice President, Jennifer Mitchell in Bristol, Tennessee. Mitchell joins the commercial lending team at the bank's branch on Volunteer Parkway.
Mitchell has been working in the financial services industry for more than 25 years. She has worked in various sectors including equipment financing, business and commercial banking, and credit underwriting. Mitchell hopes her diverse experience will allow her to serve as not only a lender but also a trusted advisor and advocate for customers.
Mitchell received her bachelor's degree from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and, later, her Master of Business Administration with concentration in management from University of Phoenix.
After working with large financial institutions, Mitchell was eager to join a more community focused bank. She said, "I am thrilled to join the First Bank & Trust team because it allows me the opportunity to serve my clients' unique financial needs with a bank who consistently demonstrates dedication and concern for its local markets."
Mitchell currently serves as the board chair for Insight Training & Educational Center in Johnson City, Tennessee. She is also a board member for the Appalachian Opportunity Fund in Kingsport, Tennessee, and a loan committee member for the First Tennessee Development District.
Mitchell and her husband, Amos, reside in Johnson City with their two dogs Coco and Zuzu.
Mitchell is based at the Bristol branch at 1314 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee. She can be reached at jmitchell@firstbank.com or by calling 423-652-2022.
About First Bank & Trust Company
First Bank & Trust Company, one of the top community banks in the United States, is a diversified financial services firm with more than thirty office locations throughout Southwest Virginia, Virginia's New River and Shenandoah Valleys and Northeast Tennessee. The bank's financial solutions include free checking products for personal and business accounts, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. Lending solutions are managed by mortgage, agricultural and commercial lending divisions. Comprehensive wealth management solutions are available through First Trust & Wealth Management.
For more information, visit www.firstbank.com.
Media Contact:
Kaitlyn Widner
Vice President – Marketing
276-285-0293
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank--trust-company-expands-commercial-lending-team-in-bristol-301376743.html
SOURCE First Bank & Trust Company