 By First Community Corporation

LEXINGTON, S.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for Third Quarter of 2021

  • Net income of $4.748 million, an increase of 79.0% year-over-year and 34.0% linked quarter.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings of $6.115 million, up 41.8% year-over year and 32.0% linked quarter.
  • Diluted EPS of $0.63 per common share for the quarter and $1.53 year-to-date through September 30, 2021.
  • Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million, an annualized growth rate of 19.9%.
  • Pure deposit growth, including customer cash management, during the third quarter of $44.7 million, an annualized growth rate of 14.6%.
  • Investment advisory line of business revenue of $1.040 million, an increase of 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% linked quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis including PPP loans of 3.47%, excluding PPP loans 3.08%
  • Strong credit quality metrics with non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of 0.10%, past due ratio of 0.03% and net loan recovery excluding overdrafts of $354 thousand during the third quarter, with a year-to-date net recovery of $259 thousand.
  • Cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, which is the 79th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq:  FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the third quarter of 2021 of $4.748 million as compared to $2.652 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 79.0%.  Diluted earnings per common share were $0.63 for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to $0.35 for the third quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased 34.0% from $3.543 million in the second quarter of 2021 and diluted earnings per common share increased from $0.47.  Pre-tax pre-provision earnings or PTPPE in the third quarter of 2021 were $6.115 million compared to third quarter of 2020 PTPPE of $4.312 million and second quarter 2021 PTPPE of $4.632 million, an increase of 41.8% and 32.0% respectively. 

Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net income was $11.546 million compared to $6.663 million during the first nine months of 2020.  Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2021 were $1.53, compared to $0.89 during the same time period in 2020.    Year-to-date through September 30, 2021 PTPPE were $15.070 million compared to $11.618 million during the first nine months of 2020, an increase of 29.7%. 

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021.  The company will pay a $0.12 per share dividend to holders of the company's common stock.  This dividend is payable November 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 2, 2021.  Mike Crapps, First Community President and CEO, commented, "Our entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue its cash dividend for the 79th consecutive quarter." 

On April 12, 2021, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represents approximately 5% of the Company's 7,540,332 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021.   Under the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares from time to time.  No share repurchases have been made under the plan as of September 30, 2021.  Mr. Crapps noted, "This approved share repurchase plan provides us with some flexibility in managing capital going forward."    

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute.  At September 30, 2021, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.56%, 13.58%, and 14.74%, respectively.  This compares to the same ratios as of September 30, 2020 of 8.95%, 12.96%, and 14.08%, respectively. As of September 30, 2021, the bank's Common Equity Tier I ratio was 13.58% compared to 12.96% at September 30, 2020.   Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets ratio was 8.00% as of September 30, 2021 compared to 8.60% as of September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality / Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses 

Asset quality metrics remained extremely strong as of September 30, 2021.  The non-performing assets ratio for the third quarter was 0.10% of total assets and a total past due ratio of 0.03%.  Net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts for the quarter were $354 thousand and the year-to-date through September 30, 2021 net recovery was $259 thousand.  The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 6.5% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of September 30, 2021.  The one large loan relationship previously discussed as negatively impacting these metrics was resolved during the quarter. 

Balance Sheet                   

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased during the third quarter by $41.3 million which is an annualized growth rate of 19.9%.  Non-PPP loan growth during the third quarter was the result of increased production and manageable levels of payoffs on a linked quarter basis.  Commercial loan production was $70.5 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $61.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $46.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. 

As of September 30, 2021, the bank had remaining $9.1 million in PPP loans and an additional $1.8 million in a related credit facility on the balance sheet.  Mr. Crapps noted, "As a community bank committed to the success of local businesses, we were pleased to be able to support our customers with access to the PPP funding.  We are now working with our customers through the SBA forgiveness process with $38.1 million forgiven in the third quarter of this year.  By year end, we expect the remaining PPP loan portfolio on our balance sheet to be immaterial." 

Total deposits were $1.334 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $1.290 billion at June 30, 2021.  Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased $45.4 million or 3.9% to $1.208 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.162 billion at June 30, 2021.  Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $59.8 million at September 30, 2021, down slightly from $60.5 million at June 30, 2021.  Costs of deposits decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.12% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.14% in the second quarter of the year.  Cost of funds also decreased on a linked quarter basis to 0.15% in the third quarter of 2021 from 0.17% in the second quarter of the year.  Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be our low-cost deposit base.  During 2021, we have continued to grow pure deposits while at the same time working to reduce our cost of deposits." 

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $1.364 million or 12.3% to $12.456 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to second quarter net interest income of $11.092 million.  Year-over-year, net interest income increased $2.280 million or 22.4% from $10.176 million in the third quarter of 2020.  Third quarter net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.47% compared to net interest margin of 3.20% in the second quarter.  Third quarter net interest margin, excluding PPP loans, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.08% compared to 3.11% in the second quarter.   During the third quarter of 2021, the bank benefitted from $1.561 million in accretion of net deferred PPP loan fees due to the previously referenced reduction in PPP loans.  Additionally, primarily due to the resolution of the previously mentioned loan relationship, the bank collected interest income of approximately $140 thousand this quarter.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income increased 13.7% on a linked quarter basis, to $3.564 million in the third quarter of 2021 from $3.418 million in the second quarter.  In the third quarter, the bank benefitted from other non-recurring non-interest income of $47 thousand from the collection of a summary judgment related to a loan charged off at a bank, which the company subsequently acquired.  Year-over-year, non-interest income, adjusted for securities gains and losses and other non-recurring income, increased 2.2% from $3.440 million in the third quarter of 2020. 

Revenues in the mortgage line of business were basically flat on a linked quarter basis at $1.147 million in the third quarter compared to $1.143 million in the second quarter of the year and down 18.2% year-over-year.  Mortgage loan production decreased 4.5 % on a linked quarter and 43.3% year-over-year largely due to a large decrease in the number of refinance loans.   Improvements in the gain-on-sale margin helped offset the lower production volume. 

Revenue in the investment advisory line of business increased 54.8% year-over-year and 8.7% on a linked quarter with $1.040 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $672 thousand in the third quarter of 2020 and $957 thousand in the second quarter of 2021.  Assets under management (AUM), were $588.6 million at September 30, 2021 up from $577.5 million at June 30, 2021 and $501.0 million at December 31,2020.  Mr. Crapps commented, "Our strategy of multiple revenue streams continues to serve us well as we focus our efforts to accelerate growth in these lines of business.  We are pleased with the activity and momentum in each of our business units." 

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $9.905 million in the third quarter of 2021, up just $27 thousand over the second quarter of 2021.  As expected, Other expense, which was higher in the second quarter of the year due to some non-recurring expenses including legal fees associated with a loan relationship, was down $299 thousand on a linked quarter basis.  During the third quarter, the bank received reimbursement of $153 thousand of these legal fees paid in the second quarter due to the resolution of the loan relationship.  Salaries and benefits expense increased $446 thousand on a linked quarter basis, with nearly all of the increase attributable to two items, increased incentive plan accruals related to higher performance and results year-to-date and a lower credit for deferred loan costs in the third quarter.  Marketing and public relations expense decreased $173 thousand due to a lighter media schedule during the summer months.  FDIC insurance expense increased $43 thousand due to a higher assessment base and a higher assessment rate related to a decrease in the bank's leverage ratio due to an increase in assets.  

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina.  First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and series, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers.  First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, and Greenville, South Carolina markets as well as Augusta, Georgia.  For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will" or other statements that indicate future periods.  Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected including, but not limited to, due to the negative impacts and disruptions resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the economies and communities we serve, which has had and may continue to have an adverse impact on our business, operations, and performance, and could continue to have a negative impact on our credit portfolio, share price, borrowers, and on the economy as a whole both domestically and globally; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action, (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the company; (6) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; and (7) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

 

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION









BALANCE SHEET DATA









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













As of







September 30,

June 30,

December 31,

September 30,







2021

2021

2020

2020















  Total Assets





$    1,560,326

$    1,514,973

$    1,395,382

$    1,381,804

  Other Short-term Investments and CD's1



55,259

52,316

46,062

106,231

  Investment Securities





515,260

470,669

361,919

295,525

  Loans Held for Sale





6,213

11,416

45,020

37,587

  Loans













     Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans



9,109

47,229

42,242

49,799

     Non-PPP Loans





872,411

831,089

801,915

794,661

  Total Loans





881,520

878,318

844,157

844,460

  Allowance for Loan Losses





11,025

10,638

10,389

10,113

  Goodwill





14,637

14,637

14,637

14,637

  Other Intangibles





959

1,011

1,120

1,188

  Total Deposits





1,333,568

1,289,883

1,189,413

1,173,551

  Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase



59,821

60,487

40,914

47,142

  Federal Home Loan Bank Advances



-

-

-

-

  Junior Subordinated Debt





14,964

14,964

14,964

14,964

  Shareholders' Equity





139,113

137,927

136,337

133,244















  Book Value Per Common Share





$          18.44

$          18.29

$          18.18

$          17.78

  Tangible Book Value Per Common Share 



$          16.37

$          16.22

$          16.08

$          15.67

  Equity to Assets





8.92%

9.10%

9.77%

9.64%

  Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



8.00%

8.16%

8.74%

8.60%

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

66.57%

68.98%

74.76%

75.16%

  Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held for Sale)

66.10%

68.09%

70.97%

71.96%

  Allowance for Loan Losses/Loans





1.25%

1.21%

1.23%

1.20%















Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):













  Leverage Ratio





8.56%

8.48%

8.84%

8.95%

  Tier 1 Capital Ratio





13.58%

13.52%

12.83%

12.96%

  Total Capital Ratio





14.74%

14.66%

13.94%

14.08%

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio



13.58%

13.52%

12.83%

12.96%

  Tier 1 Regulatory Capital





$       129,741

$       125,732

$       120,385

$       117,700

  Total Regulatory Capital





$       140,766

$       136,370

$       130,774

$       127,813

  Common Equity Tier 1 Capital





$       129,741

$       125,732

$       120,385

$       117,700















1 Includes federal funds sold, securities sold under agreement to resell and interest-bearing deposits















Average Balances:



Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020















  Average Total Assets



$    1,542,820

$    1,345,109



$    1,495,657

$    1,263,865

  Average Loans (Includes Loans Held for Sale)

893,888

868,096



891,987

815,724

  Average Earning Assets



1,440,961

1,248,607



1,395,123

1,165,980

  Average Deposits



1,312,565

1,136,977



1,268,965

1,055,778

  Average Other Borrowings



77,840

63,312



77,179

67,504

  Average Shareholders' Equity



140,404

131,737



137,087

127,388















Asset Quality:



 As of 





September 30,

June 30,

March 30,

December 31,

September 30,





2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











  Special Mention



$          2,851

$          3,085

$          3,507

$          7,757

$          4,977

  Substandard



7,992

11,707

12,136

7,810

5,082

  Doubtful



-

-

-

-

-

  Pass



870,677

863,526

853,423

828,590

834,401





$       881,520

$       878,318

$       869,066

$       844,157

$       844,460

Nonperforming Assets













  Non-accrual Loans



$             359

$          3,986

$          4,521

$          4,562

$          1,656

  Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

1,165

1,182

1,076

1,201

1,313

  Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

-

4,165

-

1,260

34

Total Nonperforming Assets



$          1,524

$          9,333

$          5,597

$          7,023

$          3,003

Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$          1,474

$          1,510

$          1,515

$          1,552

$          1,568



















 Three months ended 



 Nine months ended 





September 30,



September 30,





2021

2020



2021

2020

  Loans Charged-off



$               -

$                8



$             127

$               24

  Overdrafts Charged-off



20

17



39

49

  Loan Recoveries



(354)

(126)



(386)

(146)

  Overdraft Recoveries



(4)

(14)



(23)

(26)

     Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)



$            (338)

$           (115)



$           (243)

$             (99)

Net Charge-offs to Average Loans2



-0.15%

-0.05%



-0.04%

-0.02%

2 Annualized



























 

 

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

























INCOME STATEMENT DATA















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three months ended



Three months ended



Three months ended



Nine months ended







September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



September 30,







2021

2020



2021

2020



2021

2020



2021

2020































  Interest income



$    12,982

$    10,976



$    11,664

$    10,666



$    11,218

$    10,710



$   35,864

$   32,352



  Interest expense



526

800



572

923



651

1,293



1,749

3,016



  Net interest income



12,456

10,176



11,092

9,743



10,567

9,417



34,115

29,336



  Provision for loan losses



49

1,062



168

1,250



177

1,075



394

3,387



  Net interest income after provision



12,407

9,114



10,924

8,493



10,390

8,342



33,721

25,949



  Non-interest income



























    Deposit service charges



257

242



212

210



246

399



715

851



    Mortgage banking income



1,147

1,403



1,143

1,572



990

982



3,280

3,957



    Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions

1,040

672



957

671



877

634



2,874

1,977



    Gain (loss) on sale of securities



-

99



-

-



-

-



-

99



    Gain (loss) on sale of other assets



13

141



-

-



77

6



90

147



    Non-recurring BOLI income



-

311



-

-



-

-



-

311



    Other non-recurring income



47

-



-

-



100





147





    Other



1,060

982



1,106

934



1,006

907



3,172

2,823



  Total non-interest income



3,564

3,850



3,418

3,387



3,296

2,928



10,278

10,165



  Non-interest expense



























    Salaries and employee benefits



6,394

6,087



5,948

5,840



5,964

5,653



18,306

17,580



    Occupancy



743

736



734

679



730

643



2,207

2,058



    Equipment



336

318



338

298



275

318



949

934



    Marketing and public relations



140

342



313

247



396

354



849

943



    FDIC assessment 



189

137



146

88



169

42



504

267



    Other real estate expenses



58

79



55

40



29

35



142

154



    Amortization of intangibles



52

95



52

95



57

105



161

295



    Other



1,993

1,920



2,292

1,844



1,920

1,888



6,205

5,652



  Total non-interest expense



9,905

9,714



9,878

9,131



9,540

9,038



29,323

27,883



  Income before taxes



6,066

3,250



4,464

2,749



4,146

2,232



14,676

8,231



  Income tax expense



1,318

598



921

532



891

438



3,130

1,568



  Net income



$     4,748

$     2,652



$     3,543

$      2,217



$      3,255

$      1,794



$   11,546

$     6,663































  Per share data



























     Net income, basic 



$       0.63

$       0.36



$       0.47

$        0.30



$       0.44

$       0.24



$      1.54

$      0.90



     Net income, diluted 



$       0.63

$       0.35



$       0.47

$        0.30



$       0.43

$       0.24



$      1.53

$      0.89































  Average number of shares outstanding - basic

7,498,832

7,457,750



7,485,625

7,435,933



7,475,522

7,427,257



7,486,746

7,440,376



  Average number of shares outstanding - diluted

7,555,998

7,481,568



7,537,179

7,465,212



7,522,568

7,472,956



7,540,332

7,474,906



  Shares outstanding period end



7,544,374

7,492,908



7,539,587

7,486,151



7,524,944

7,462,247



7,544,374

7,492,908































  Return on average assets



1.22%

0.78%



0.94%

0.70%



0.92%

0.61%



1.03%

0.70%



  Return on average common equity



13.42%

8.01%



10.51%

7.03%



9.74%

5.84%



11.26%

6.99%



  Return on average common tangible equity

15.10%

9.11%



11.89%

8.04%



11.01%

6.72%



12.71%

7.99%



  Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 

3.43%

3.24%



3.17%

3.35%



3.20%

3.52%



3.27%

3.36%



  Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)



3.47%

3.28%



3.20%

3.38%



3.23%

3.55%



3.30%

3.39%



  Efficiency ratio1



61.56%

71.53%



67.50%

69.00%



69.16%

72.79%



65.87%

71.07%



1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding gain on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

 

 

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities





















Three months ended September 30, 2021



Three months ended September 30, 2020





Average

Interest 

Yield/



Average

Interest 

Yield/





Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate



Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate



Assets

















Earning assets

















  Loans

















     PPP loans

$          31,936

$        1,646

20.45%



$          49,203

$           360

2.91%



     Non-PPP loans

861,952

9,310

4.29%



818,893

9,048

4.40%



  Total loans

893,888

10,956

4.86%



868,096

9,408

4.31%



  Securities

488,526

1,995

1.62%



299,858

1,525

2.02%



  Other short-term investments and CD's

58,547

31

0.21%



80,653

43

0.21%



Total earning assets

1,440,961

12,982

3.57%



1,248,607

10,976

3.50%



Cash and due from banks

24,903







15,568







Premises and equipment

33,747







34,721







Goodwill and other intangibles

15,621







15,872







Other assets

38,376







39,751







Allowance for loan losses

(10,788)







(9,410)







Total assets

$     1,542,820







$     1,345,109

























Liabilities

















Interest-bearing liabilities

















  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$        306,108

$             43

0.06%



$        256,990

$             57

0.09%



  Money market accounts

278,958

109

0.16%



228,502

146

0.25%



  Savings deposits

139,540

20

0.06%



117,818

18

0.06%



  Time deposits

157,485

231

0.58%



166,070

438

1.05%



  Other borrowings

77,840

123

0.63%



63,312

141

0.89%



Total interest-bearing liabilities

959,931

526

0.22%



832,692

800

0.38%



Demand deposits

430,474







367,597







Other liabilities

12,011







13,083







Shareholders' equity

140,404







131,737







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,542,820







$     1,345,109

























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits





0.12%







0.23%



Cost of funds, including demand deposits





0.15%







0.27%



Net interest spread 





3.35%







3.12%



Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans



$      10,810

3.04%





$        9,816

3.26%



Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans



$      12,456

3.43%





$      10,176

3.24%



Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$      10,939

3.08%





$        9,922

3.29%



Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$      12,585

3.47%





$      10,282

3.28%



 

 

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION

Yields on Average Earning Assets and  

Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities























Nine months ended September 30, 2021



Nine months ended September 30, 2020







Average

Interest 

Yield/



Average

Interest 

Yield/







Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate



Balance

Earned/Paid

Rate





Assets



















Earning assets



















  Loans



















     PPP loans

$          47,605

$        3,086

8.67%



$          27,088

$           577

2.85%





     Non-PPP loans

844,382

27,061

4.28%



788,636

26,677

4.52%





  Total loans

891,987

30,147

4.52%



815,724

27,254

4.46%





  Securities

431,332

5,623

1.74%



293,724

4,862

2.21%





  Other short-term investments and CD's

71,804

94

0.18%



56,532

236

0.56%





Total earning assets

1,395,123

35,864

3.44%



1,165,980

32,352

3.71%





Cash and due from banks

22,844







15,142









Premises and equipment

34,065







34,853









Goodwill and other intangibles

15,673







15,967









Other assets

38,581







39,975









Allowance for loan losses

(10,629)







(8,052)









Total assets

$     1,495,657







$     1,263,865





























Liabilities



















Interest-bearing liabilities



















  Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$        296,430

152

0.07%



$        235,346

220

0.12%





  Money market accounts

267,143

359

0.18%



210,212

674

0.43%





  Savings deposits

132,700

58

0.06%



110,095

65

0.08%





  Time deposits

158,969

801

0.67%



167,150

1,456

1.16%





  Other borrowings

77,179

379

0.66%



67,504

601

1.19%





Total interest-bearing liabilities

932,421

1,749

0.25%



790,307

3,016

0.51%





Demand deposits

413,723







332,975









Other liabilities

12,426







13,195









Shareholders' equity

137,087







127,388









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$     1,495,657







$     1,263,865





























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits





0.14%







0.31%





Cost of funds, including demand deposits





0.17%







0.36%





Net interest spread 





3.19%







3.20%





Net interest income/margin - excluding PPP loans

$      31,029

3.08%





$      28,759

3.37%





Net interest income/margin - including PPP loans

34,115

3.27%





29,336

3.36%





Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - excl. PPP loans

$      31,389

3.11%





$      29,046

3.41%





Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent) - incl. PPP loans

$      34,475

3.30%





$      29,623

3.39%





 

The tables below provide a reconciliation of non–GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:



































 

September 30,





June 30,





December 31,





September 30,



Tangible book value per common share





2021





2021





2020





2020



Tangible common equity per common share (non–GAAP)



$

16.37



$

16.22



$

16.08



$

15.67



Effect to adjust for intangible assets





2.07





2.07





2.10





2.11



Book value per common share (GAAP)



$

18.44



$

18.29



$

18.18



$

17.78



Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets



























Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non–GAAP)





8.00

%



8.16

%



8.74

%



8.60

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets





0.92

%



0.94

%



1.03

%



1.04

%

Common equity to assets (GAAP)





8.92

%



9.10

%



9.77

%



9.64

%































 

Return on average tangible common equity

Three months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

June 30,



Three months ended

March 31,



Nine months ended

September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



2021



2020



Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

15.10

%

9.11

%

11.89

%

8.04

%

11.01

%

6.72

%

12.71

%

7.99

%

Effect to adjust for intangible assets

(1.68)

%

(1.10)

%

(1.38)

%

(1.01)

%

(1.27)

%

(0.88)

%

(1.45)

%

(1.00)

%

Return on average common equity (GAAP)

13.42

%

8.01

%

10.51

%

7.03

%

9.74

%

5.84

%

11.26

%

6.99

%

 



Three months ended

Nine months ended



September

30,



June

30,

September

30,



September 30,

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings



2021





2021





2020



2021



2020

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non–GAAP)

$

6,115



$

4,632



$

4,312

$

15,070

$

11,618

Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings



(1,367)





(1,089)





(1,660)



(3,524)



(4,955)

Net Income (GAAP)

$

4,748



$

3,543



$

2,652

$

11,546

$

6,663

 







Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

September 30,

Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans





2021





2020



2021

2020

Net interest margin excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)





3.04%





3.26%



3.08%

3.37%

Effect to adjust for PPP loans





0.39





(0.02)



0.19

(0.01)

Net interest margin (GAAP)





3.43%





3.24%



3.27%

3.36%

 





Three months ended





Nine months ended





September 30,





September 30,

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans



2021

2020





2021

2020

Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)



3.08%

3.29%





3.11%

3.41%

Effect to adjust for PPP loans



0.39

(0.01)





0.19

(0.02)

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (GAAP)



3.47%

3.28%





3.30%

3.39%

 







 

September 30,





June 30,



 

Growth



Annualized

Growth



Loans and loan growth





2021





2021



Dollars



Rate



Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)



$

870,608





829,086





41,522



19.9

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities





1,803





2,003





(200)



(39.6)

%

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)



$

872,411



$

831,089



$

41,322



19.7

%

PPP Loans





9,109





47,229





(38,120)



(320.2)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)



$

881,520



$

878,318



$

3,202



1.4

%





























 







 

September 30,





December 31,



 

Growth



Annualized

Growth



Loans and loan growth





2021





2020



Dollars



Rate



Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)



$

870,608





796,727





73,881



12.4

%

PPP Related Credit Facilities





1,803





5,188





(3,385)



(87.2)

%

Non-PPP Loans (non–GAAP)



$

872,411



$

801,915



$

70,496



11.8

%

PPP Loans





9,109





42,242





(33,133)



(104.9)

%

Total Loans (GAAP)



$

881,520



$

844,157



$

37,363



5.9

%





























 

Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans," "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

  • "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.
  • "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.
  • "Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.
  • "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.
  • "Net interest margin excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis excluding PPP Loans" is defined as annualized net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis less annualized interest income on PPP Loans divided by average earning assets less the average balance of PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.
  • "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.
  • "Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans – Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-community-corporation-announces-record-earnings-third-quarter-results-and-cash-dividend-301404458.html

SOURCE First Community Corporation

