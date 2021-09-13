OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The much-anticipated expansion of staffing agency Express Employment Professionals continues with the grand opening of its newest franchise in Rosedale, Auckland, New Zealand.
The expansion of the international employment business began in early 2021 with the company establishing a location in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia, to add to its more than 830 offices internationally. Today's announcement establishes the first Express franchise in New Zealand with more to come.
"This is an exciting chapter for Express Employment Professionals as we continue to connect good people with quality companies across the globe," Express CEO Bill Stoller said. "Our franchise model uniquely positions us for success. With local business experts on the ground, our headquarters in the United States is ready to support them with nearly 40 years of staffing experience and success."
Following an accomplished professional career in sales, development of Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, and accounting, ultimately serving as the chief financial officer for a mid-sized finance company, Rosedale franchise owner Brian Capper is excited to return to his true professional passion – teaching, training and development.
"For me, being a small business owner is not just about creating my own employment, it's about creating employment opportunities for others and living by my principles," Capper said. "Choosing to be an Express franchisee is the true alignment of those principles and values."
Capper says it hasn't hit his new team yet that they are part of a milestone in Express history as the first franchise office in New Zealand, but they are coming to realize how monumental it is.
"We feel enormously proud of being associated with Express and are very excited about being the first office in our country," he said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be at the start of something great, and we look forward to being a vital cog in the wheel of the New Zealand community."
Capper's team is ready to hit the ground running with the opening of his office doors, and he sees the advantage of investing in his local community.
"Our backyard is their backyard," he said of why job seekers and area businesses should use Express for their human resources needs. "Everyone employed in our office lives, plays and is part of our community. My team is eager, innovative and ready to put Rosedale to work!"
Express Employment Professionals is the No. 1 flexible staffing franchise for people, communities and businesses. The company works with job seekers to help them find the right job for their skills and experience, and annually employs over 526,000 people across more than 830 franchise locations worldwide.
Express's long-term goal is at the heart of its company's vision: to help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. The brand is actively seeking qualified candidates to help grow its brand footprint throughout the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Express Employment Professionals, contact Vinny Provenzano, Vice President of Franchising, at Vinny.Provenzano@ExpressPros.com or visit ExpressFranchising.com.
