RED BANK, N.J., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tops Plaza, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 5287 South Transit Road, Lockport, NY.  Tops Plaza is a 166,634 SF, 97% occupied, market-dominant shopping center that features a 92,000 square foot Tops grocery store.  The property adds a secure and growing income stream to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"Tops Plaza is a prime example of a market dominant center", said Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions at FNRP. "Tops performs exceptionally well here and is complemented by a variety of other marquee tenants such as TJ Maxx, Five Below, and Shoe Department."

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional-quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate.  FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information

Matt Annibale, Director of Acquisitions

mannibale@fnrealtypartners.com

First National Realty Partners

125 Half Mile Road Suite 207

Red Bank, New Jersey 07701

732-696-1201

https://fnrpusa.com/property/tops/

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

