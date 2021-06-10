GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, has acquired Moore Restoration, Inc. and its healthcare division (Moore), an Indianapolis-based emergency response and restoration services provider. This acquisition is part of First Onsite's growth strategy and further expands the company's geographic reach and service offerings in the Midwest.
Moore, a cornerstone in the region since 1997, has built a strong reputation and an extensive customer base in commercial disaster recovery and containment and disinfection services for the healthcare industry that reaches well beyond Indianapolis. "Moore is one of the most respected restoration service providers in the Midwest. Combining their strong market position, loyal customer base and highly trained team with First Onsite allows us to serve our national clients better. It also unlocks new opportunities to expand our client base across the Midwest," said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
"We are thrilled to be joining forces with First Onsite. We employ some of the most experienced and well-trained team members in the Midwest. This partnership not only allows us to serve more clients with greater resources, it also creates exciting new growth opportunities for the team," noted Kenny Cochran, Moore President and CEO.
First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the Moore acquisition are not being disclosed.
About First Onsite First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,200 team members and operates from more than 80 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
