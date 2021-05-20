GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, has acquired Maxons Restorations, Inc. (Maxons), a Manhattan-based emergency response and restoration services provider. This acquisition is part of First Onsite's growth strategy and further expands the company's geographic reach and service offerings in the Tri-State areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.
Maxons, a mainstay in the greater New York region since 1990, has built a stellar reputation and an extensive customer base. The company has received several awards including Inc. 500, Inc. 5000 and Inc.'s Great Places to Work. "We're very excited about the Maxons team joining First Onsite. This team brings decades of experience while allowing us to provide additional capacity to our existing clients in New York and New Jersey. Having such a high-performing team join First Onsite creates exceptional opportunities for our team members and clients," said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
"Our team has a well-earned reputation for successfully operating in one of the most complex and challenging markets in the world. We strive to see our team grow and advance in their careers and to scale our positive impact in the communities we serve. By partnering with First Onsite, we can provide even greater opportunities for our team's development in addition to having the support and resources to better serve our clients within our market and beyond," noted Damon Gersh, Maxons' Chairman & CEO.
First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the Maxons acquisition are not being disclosed.
