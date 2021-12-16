GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of North America's largest disaster recovery and restoration providers for commercial enterprises, has acquired A-1 Flood Tech (A-1), a Washington D.C. metro area-based water restoration, mitigation and mold remediation service provider. The acquisition is part of First Onsite's expansion strategy to attain operational excellence for clients by focusing on geographical expansion and timely response.
By acquiring A-1, First Onsite expands its service platform in the Washington D.C. metropolitan region as they have two locations in Manassas, V.A. and Bowie, M.D. A-1 Flood Tech was founded in 1969 with a strong presence in the Washington D.C. area. They are a family-owned flood restoration company providing 24-hour rapid response in the District, Maryland and Virginia. A-1 brings a team of over 50 IICRC-certified technicians with decades of experience in restoration to First Onsite.
"Because of their pure commercial focus, a long-standing customer base and the talent of their employees, it was a natural decision to integrate them with the First Onsite team. We look forward to growing the First Onsite brand in the D.C. area," stated Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
"Having admired A-1 as a tough competitor for many years, we are very excited to welcome them to the First Onsite team," stated Mark Futrovsky, Regional Vice President, Mid-Atlantic. "This is another step in our evolution and a very positive development for our Mid-Atlantic customers and business partners. This acquisition unites two longtime Washington Metro restoration leaders with complementary strengths, creates efficiencies and positions us to be the leading restoration provider in the Washington Metropolitan area."
"Everyone at A-1 is excited to join First Onsite. With their support, we can expand our scope of services in the region to include reconstruction in addition to restoration and mitigation, which has been a long-term goal for us, and now it can be realized," shared Greg Orndorff Jr. A-1 Flood Tech President Operations Manager and CFO.
First Onsite, which operates in the U.S. and Canada, is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ: FSV, TSX: FSV) and represents the second-largest independent North American restoration and reconstruction services provider for commercial enterprises. This acquisition is the latest in a series that expands First Onsite's capabilities and resources across North America. The financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.
About First Onsite First Onsite is one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America. First Onsite employs over 2,300 team members and operates from more than 90 locations across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. With a culture focused on harnessing the human power of its team members and a commitment to doing what's right, the First Onsite team helps clients restore, rebuild and rise. First Onsite is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation. For more information, go to firstonsite.com or follow @firstonsite on Twitter and LinkedIn.
