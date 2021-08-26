VAN WERT, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demers Ambulances USA, Inc., (the parent company representing Demers Ambulances, Braun Ambulances, and Crestline Ambulances) is an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market. Committed to enhancing their US dealer partner network, Demers, Braun, Crestline is proud to announce First Priority Group will now provide new ambulance sales and service for Braun Ambulances and Crestline Ambulances throughout Washington D.C., Delaware, and Maryland.
"We are extremely excited to represent the Braun and Crestline ambulance product-line throughout Maryland, Washington D.C. and Delaware," said Alex Cherepakhov, CEO of First Priority Group. "FPG and DBC share the same vision of offering high-quality products and equipment with safety innovations and benefits geared towards the EMS industry."
First Priority Group has been a long-standing partner in the Demers Ambulances and Braun Ambulances networks. The latest announcement comes as Demers, Braun, Crestline continues to augment existing partnerships with the full product lineup from all three ambulance brands. This will allow First Priority Group to continue to provide end-users throughout their territory with a comprehensive one-stop-shop approach to emergency and specialty vehicles.
"We are so pleased to announce First Priority Group's expansion into new territories and their diversification to all three brands," says Chad Brown. Vice President of US Sales for Demers Braun Crestline. "First Priority Group is an exceptional dealer partner. Their extensive knowledge in serving EMS professionals has made them a well-known name in their region and a one-stop-shop for emergency vehicle needs. They bring a unique element to our network, as they are not only a dealer for our ambulance brands, but also a manufacturer themselves. From new ambulance sales to after-the-sale support from multiple service locations, we know Demers Braun Crestline customers will be more than taken care of working with First Priority Group. We look forward to continued success partnering with them."
To learn more about Demers Braun Crestline dealer partners or new ambulance sales and service in Washington D.C., Delaware, and Maryland, please contact Madison Braxton, US Marketing Coordinator for Demers Braun Crestline at 419-232-7020 or mbraxton@braunambulances.com.
About Demers Ambulances USA, Inc.
Through its strong and diversified portfolio of Demers, Braun, and Crestline brands, the Company operates six production and service centre sites across North America and employs close to 1000 people. Each year, Demers, Braun, and Crestline's combined brand sales position the company as the second-largest ambulance manufacturer in North America. Its offering of ambulance products ranges from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers, Braun, and Crestline can help you save more lives, visit http://www.Demers-Ambulances.com, http://www.BraunAmbulances.com, and http://www.CrestlineCoach.com.
About First Priority Group (FPG)
Established in 1998, First Priority Group (FPG) is a diversified manufacturer and dealer of emergency and specialty vehicles. FPG's Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. FPG's EMS Division distributes new ambulances manufactured by the Demers Braun Crestline (DBC) group while serving as one of nation's largest remounters. FPG Electrified was created to assist our fleet customers with an end-to-end solution to electrify their fleets and create a line of purpose-built electric emergency vehicles. To learn more about First Priority Group, please visit https://www.1fpg.com/.
Media Contact
Madison Braxton, Braun Ambulances, 419-232-7020, mbraxton@braunambulances.com
SOURCE Braun Ambulances