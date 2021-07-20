FLORENCE, S.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $6.2 million, which represents an increase of $0.6 million, or 11.1%, on a linked quarter basis and $0.3 million, or 4.2%, compared to the same period in 2020.
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $52.8 million, or 11.2%, to $526.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $473.5 million at March 31, 2021.
- Total deposits increased $50.3 million, or 7.6%, to $711.5 million at June 30, 2021 from $661.2 million at March 31, 2021. This growth was primarily driven by noninterest-bearing deposits and money market deposits, which increased $18.0 million and $31.8 million, respectively.
- Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets remaining unchanged from the previous quarter at 0.17%.
- The Company had net recoveries of $47 thousand, or annualized (0.04%) of average loans (excluding PPP) during the quarter compared to net charge-offs of $340 thousand, or annualized 0.28% of average loans (excluding PPP), for the same period in 2020.
- Cost of funds for the second quarter of 2021 decreased to 0.29% from 0.34% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.61% for the same period in 2020.
- Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $0.4 million in severance expense.
- The Company completed the sale of its PPP loan portfolio during the quarter, resulting in a net gain on sale of $0.3 million.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked on the quarter: "Our second quarter results represent the commencement of the growth phase of our strategic plan. We've made significant investments in our infrastructure from a talent and technology standpoint and we're now seeing returns on those investments with excellent growth in both loans and deposits. Our loan pipelines have continued to build, and we have the balance sheet strength to continue executing our growth strategy in the coming quarters. Additionally, one of our core principals is maintaining high underwriting standards, which we will not compromise for the sake of growth. In our mortgage business, we've continued building out our retail channel by hiring high performing producers in our Charleston, Columbia, and Charlotte markets."
Mr. Saunders continued, "As we move forward in the execution of our growth strategy, one of our top objectives is to achieve material operating scale in our business. As part of our strategic plan, we have established both intermediate and long-term targets on revenue and costs in order to drive improved efficiency and operating scale as we grow."
Mr. Saunders concluded, "I want to thank all of our team members for their continued dedication to our core values and their commitment to our customers, our communities, and our shareholders. I'm proud to be a part of this organization and look forward to more bright days ahead."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
June 30
June 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 3,056
$ 4,759
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.17
0.21
0.17
0.56
0.49
0.37
0.59
Total revenue(1)
10,169
9,917
10,858
14,820
13,241
20,086
20,783
Net interest margin
3.40%
3.36%
3.27%
3.86%
3.55%
3.41%
3.85%
Return on average assets(2)
0.67%
0.93%
0.72%
2.31%
2.12%
0.80%
1.39%
Return on average equity(2)
7.83%
9.91%
8.08%
27.73%
26.20%
8.87%
16.15%
Efficiency ratio(3)
81.82%
77.35%
80.05%
54.28%
54.40%
79.61%
62.27%
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
Total loans receivable
526,362
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
Total deposits
711,505
661,217
594,000
595,767
582,361
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
48.92%
49.78%
48.51%
47.30%
49.62%
Loans to deposits
73.98%
74.16%
80.47%
80.36%
87.98%
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.89%
16.00%
15.67%
14.75%
13.31%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
13.84%
14.87%
14.52%
13.72%
12.48%
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.43%
11.13%
10.31%
9.96%
9.68%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
13.84%
14.87%
14.52%
13.72%
12.48%
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.17%
0.17%
0.21%
0.19%
0.21%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.20%
1.26%
1.29%
1.20%
0.92%
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
June 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
Loans
$ 6,391
$ 5,851
$ 6,156
$ 7,403
$ 6,650
$ 12,242
$ 13,218
Investment securities
311
238
231
218
299
550
622
Other interest income
38
60
75
67
41
97
131
Total interest income
6,740
6,149
6,462
7,688
6,990
12,889
13,971
Interest expense
Deposits
255
286
376
519
652
541
1,480
Other interest expense
265
262
388
400
371
527
707
Total interest expense
520
548
764
919
1,023
1,068
2,187
Net interest income
6,220
5,601
5,698
6,769
5,967
11,821
11,784
Provision for loan losses
108
-
350
1,000
1,178
108
1,558
Net interest income after provision for loan
6,112
5,601
5,348
5,769
4,789
11,713
10,226
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
2,582
3,390
5,014
7,115
6,633
5,972
7,395
Service fees on deposit accounts
272
279
315
290
242
551
705
Debit card and other service charges,
509
454
427
426
429
963
744
Income from bank owned life insurance
94
93
101
103
102
188
205
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net
39
-
8
-
(211)
39
(220)
Gain on sale of loans
326
-
-
-
-
326
-
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
(287)
-
-
-
-
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
-
-
(528)
-
-
-
-
Other income
127
100
110
117
79
226
170
Total noninterest income
3,949
4,316
5,160
8,051
7,274
8,265
8,999
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
5,518
4,992
5,359
4,892
4,395
10,509
7,978
Occupancy
584
597
641
628
619
1,181
1,231
Furniture and equipment
403
450
616
572
585
854
1,122
Electronic data processing
319
277
241
231
200
596
394
Professional fees
242
238
400
230
329
480
596
Marketing
88
69
155
122
56
157
133
Other
1,166
1,048
1,280
1,288
771
2,214
1,549
Total noninterest expense
8,320
7,671
8,692
7,963
6,955
15,991
13,003
Income before provision for income taxes
1,741
2,246
1,816
5,857
5,108
3,987
6,222
Income tax expense
393
538
427
1,389
1,207
931
1,463
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 1,348
$ 1,708
$ 1,389
$ 4,468
$ 3,901
$ 3,056
$ 4,759
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,681
7,780
7,931
7,929
7,915
7,730
7,908
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,164
8,168
8,089
8,015
7,998
8,207
8,010
Basic income per common share
$ 0.18
$ 0.22
$ 0.18
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.40
$ 0.60
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.17
$ 0.21
$ 0.17
$ 0.56
$ 0.49
$ 0.37
$ 0.59
Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.3 million, or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 totaled $3.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted common share, compared to $4.8 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 from $7.3 million for the same period in 2020. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $2.6 million on $119 million of mortgage sale volume during the three months ended June 30, 2021. The primary driver of the decrease in mortgage banking income period-over-period was a decrease in margin on loan sales. Additionally, growth in the retail channel drove the increased utilization of bank portfolio products. This negatively affected gain on sale during the quarter by approximately $0.4 million. Also included in noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is a $0.3 million gain on the sale of the Bank's PPP loan portfolio.
Noninterest expense increased by $1.4 million or 19.6%, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in noninterest expense is largely driven by an increase of $1.1 million in compensation and benefits. Included in compensation and benefits for the current quarter is approximately $0.4 million in severance expense. The additional increase in compensation and benefits is driven mainly by increased headcount year-over-year.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 122,289
$ 29
0.09%
$ 50,290
$ 12
0.09%
Investment securities
55,991
311
2.23%
41,189
299
2.91%
Nonmarketable equity securities
837
9
4.29%
4,089
29
2.85%
Loans held for sale
33,573
232
2.77%
64,501
473
2.91%
Loans
520,326
6,159
4.75%
500,921
6,177
4.89%
Total interest-earning assets
733,016
6,740
3.69%
660,990
6,990
4.20%
Allowance for loan losses
(6,346)
(4,085)
Noninterest-earning assets
74,317
77,900
Total assets
$ 800,987
$ 734,805
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 132,495
$ 15
0.05%
$ 103,652
$ 15
0.06%
Savings & money market
210,786
89
0.17%
127,968
104
0.33%
Time deposits
134,858
151
0.45%
151,414
533
1.41%
Total interest-bearing deposits
478,139
255
0.21%
383,034
652
0.68%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
16,997
47
1.11%
87,523
182
0.83%
Subordinated debentures
20,801
218
4.20%
16,942
189
4.45%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
515,937
520
0.40%
487,499
1,023
0.84%
Noninterest bearing deposits
205,556
176,688
Other liabilities
10,635
11,057
Shareholders' equity
68,859
59,561
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 800,987
$ 734,805
Net interest income / interest rate spread
$ 6,220
3.29%
$ 5,967
3.36%
Net interest margin
3.40%
3.58%
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 113,483
$ 58
0.10%
$ 34,127
$ 69
0.40%
Investment securities
47,643
550
2.33%
43,208
622
2.89%
Nonmarketable equity securities
946
39
8.27%
3,162
62
3.91%
Loans held for sale
35,910
496
2.78%
42,091
674
3.21%
Loans
502,001
11,746
4.72%
491,373
12,544
5.12%
Total interest-earning assets
699,983
12,889
3.71%
613,961
13,971
4.56%
Allowance for loan losses
(6,332)
(3,878)
Noninterest-earning assets
73,770
76,482
Total assets
$ 767,421
$ 686,565
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 127,931
$ 28
0.04%
$ 99,557
$ 22
0.04%
Savings & money market
192,708
163
0.17%
123,820
220
0.36%
Time deposits
137,872
350
0.51%
150,067
1,238
1.65%
Total interest-bearing deposits
458,511
541
0.24%
373,444
1,480
0.79%
FHLB advances and other borrowings
16,560
93
1.13%
69,229
342
0.99%
Subordinated debentures
20,794
434
4.21%
16,125
365
4.57%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
495,865
1,068
0.43%
458,798
2,187
0.96%
Noninterest bearing deposits
192,081
158,513
Other liabilities
10,589
10,330
Shareholders' equity
68,886
58,924
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 767,421
$ 686,565
Net interest income / interest rate spread
$ 11,821
3.28%
$ 11,784
3.60%
Net interest margin
3.41%
3.85%
Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $6.2 million, representing an increase of $0.3 million, or 4.2%, from the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income over the period was driven mainly by a decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased to 0.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 0.84% for the same period in 2020. Improvements in costs of interest-bearing liabilities were offset to some extent by continued downward pressure on asset yield. Yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.69% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 4.20% for the same period in 2020. The decrease was driven by both a change in balance sheet mix and an overall decrease in interest rates stemming from decreases in the federal funds target rate during 2020.
Net interest income was $11.8 million for both the six months ended June 30, 2021 and June 30, 2020. The minimal change in net interest income was driven by a decrease in yield on interest-earning assets offset by a decrease in costs of interest-bearing liabilities.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 5,486
$ 5,547
$ 5,521
$ 5,133
$ 4,952
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
144,937
115,577
93,167
134,592
78,299
Total cash and cash equivalents
150,423
121,124
98,688
139,725
83,251
Time deposits in other banks
256
256
256
256
255
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
56,881
54,413
32,759
35,567
28,237
Investment securities held to maturity
-
-
-
-
9,318
Other investments
837
837
1,076
3,839
4,264
Total investment securities
57,718
55,250
33,835
39,406
41,819
Mortgage loans held for sale
33,097
48,912
35,642
57,853
57,329
Loans receivable:
Loans
526,362
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
Less allowance for loan losses
(6,323)
(6,168)
(6,173)
(5,721)
(4,715)
Loans receivable, net
520,039
484,158
471,795
473,024
507,669
Property and equipment, net
21,818
18,465
18,491
20,548
20,523
Mortgage servicing rights
13,603
13,353
12,021
11,000
9,698
Bank owned life insurance
18,289
18,195
18,102
18,001
17,898
Deferred income taxes
2,820
3,234
3,452
3,872
5,068
Other assets
14,178
14,788
17,886
17,970
19,137
Total assets
832,241
777,735
710,168
781,655
762,647
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
10,000
10,000
10,000
75,000
85,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
8,946
6,955
5,523
12,591
2,464
Subordinated debentures
10,496
10,487
10,459
10,427
10,358
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
11,393
10,548
11,147
10,178
9,814
Total liabilities
762,650
709,517
641,439
714,273
700,307
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
82
81
81
Non-Voting Common Stock, $.01 par value;
-
-
4
4
4
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,858)
(3,744)
(1,680)
(1,488)
(1,478)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,928)
(2,868)
(1,487)
(1,577)
(1,748)
Additional paid-in capital
53,776
53,617
51,972
51,824
51,822
Retained earnings
21,765
20,417
18,709
17,320
12,852
Accumulated other comprehensive income
747
707
1,128
1,217
806
Total shareholders' equity
69,591
68,218
68,729
67,382
62,340
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 832,241
$ 777,735
$ 710,168
$ 781,655
$ 762,647
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Jun 30
(shares in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Voting common shares outstanding
8,788
8,784
8,154
8,129
8,133
Non-voting common shares outstanding
-
-
410
410
410
Treasury shares outstanding
(489)
(481)
(234)
(202)
(200)
Total common shares outstanding
8,299
8,303
8,330
8,337
8,343
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 8.27
$ 8.09
$ 8.12
$ 7.95
$ 7.34
Stock price:
High
$ 10.05
$ 10.00
$ 7.80
$ 6.05
$ 5.50
Low
$ 9.65
$ 7.46
$ 5.55
$ 4.85
$ 4.93
Period end
$ 9.90
$ 9.90
$ 7.75
$ 6.05
$ 5.07
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 535
$ 385
$ 394
$ 404
$ 413
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
-
-
-
-
135
Consumer
Real estate
383
344
461
346
345
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
129
164
242
299
206
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
235
252
270
291
318
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 1,282
$ 1,145
$ 1,367
$ 1,340
$ 1,417
Other real estate owned
150
150
164
164
209
Total nonperforming assets
$ 1,432
$ 1,295
$ 1,531
$ 1,504
$ 1,626
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.17%
0.17%
0.21%
0.19%
0.21%
Total loans receivable
0.27%
0.26%
0.32%
0.31%
0.32%
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 1,478
$ 1,544
$ 1,584
$ 2,508
$ 2,620
Three Months Ended
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
$ 5,721
$ 4,715
$ 3,877
Loans charged-off
59
55
43
76
452
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
106
50
145
82
112
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
(47)
5
(102)
(6)
340
Provision for loan losses
108
-
350
1,000
1,178
Balance, end of period
$ 6,323
$ 6,168
$ 6,173
$ 5,721
$ 4,715
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable
1.20%
1.26%
1.29%
1.20%
0.92%
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
493.21%
538.69%
451.57%
426.94%
332.75%
Our asset quality remained strong through June 30, 2021, with nonperforming assets increasing slightly to $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 from $1.3 million at March 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remained at 0.17% at June 30, 2021. Other real estate owned and repossessed assets remain nominal. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable decreased slightly to 1.20% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.26% at March 31, 2021. The Company had net recoveries of $47 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $340 thousand for the same period in 2020.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Commercial real estate
$ 290,198
$ 253,300
$ 259,486
$ 259,100
$ 260,020
Consumer real estate
97,969
91,504
92,602
92,651
96,037
Commercial and industrial
63,545
60,432
58,445
59,704
58,103
PPP
-
16,784
-
-
29,133
Consumer and other
74,650
68,306
67,435
67,290
69,091
Total loans, net of deferred fees
526,362
490,326
477,968
478,745
512,384
Less allowance for loan losses
6,323
6,168
6,173
5,721
4,715
Total loans, net
$ 520,039
$ 484,158
$ 471,795
$ 473,024
$ 507,669
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
June 30
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Noninterest-bearing
$ 215,814
$ 197,831
$ 167,274
$ 173,628
$ 185,208
Interest-bearing:
NOW accounts
132,269
131,304
120,891
108,152
103,732
Money market accounts
169,707
137,913
119,716
113,203
101,083
Savings
57,880
52,085
46,688
41,549
34,392
Time, less than $250,000
106,219
109,295
105,327
122,139
120,782
Time, $250,000 and over
29,616
32,789
34,104
37,096
37,164
Total deposits
$ 711,505
$ 661,217
$ 594,000
$ 595,767
$ 582,361
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $832 million. The Company employs more than 185 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating, well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of three companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places To Work in South Carolina award all 15 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses, and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. We also offer a full suite of digital banking services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and are open on most traditional holidays.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
