HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RockBox Fitness, one of the nation's fastest-growing boutique fitness franchises, enters the second half of 2021 on pace for a record year in several areas of business.
In the first two quarters, RockBox Fitness opened 13 new locations, along with three in pre-launch development phase, spanning 11 states across the nation. Beyond those locations, the franchise also awarded 21 additional licenses across five more states, a major expansion having now awarded 103 total licenses to date.
"Our development numbers have been thrilling to see, especially considering the new licenses and agreements for future studios," said April Fisk, whose promotion to RockBox Fitness CEO provided another highlight in the first half of 2021. "We were incredibly confident coming into this year, and it's always great to see that confidence validated through new and prospective franchisees committing to the brand's vision."
That model has proven to not only drive expansion but sales growth as well. As the public returns to in-studio fitness, it is clear RockBox Fitness is attracting a larger portion of the market. The average revenue per studio from May 2020 to May 2021 rose by more than 120%, while system-wide revenue grew by 356% over that period as well. Additionally, membership across the entire system grew by 136%.
"We have emphasized development in both avenues, at the system level and the studio level," said Fisk. "We're excited about the success our studios are seeing on an individual basis and know that their quality and passion for the product will continue to translate into growth for the brand as a whole. We look forward to what the entire franchise can do as we continue growing the brand around the U.S."
RockBox Fitness Studios Opened in 2021:
Bowling Green, KY; Lubbock, TX; Southlake, TX; Scottsdale, AZ; Sandy Springs, GA; Lafayette, LA; New Albany, OH; Montgomery Road, OH; Charleston West Ashley, SC; Greenville, SC; Winston-Salem, NC; Watchung, NJ; Cheyenne, WY.
RockBox Fitness Studios Currently in Pre-Launch Phase:
Huntsville, AL; SouthPark, NC; North Raleigh, NC.
About RockBox Fitness:
Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, RockBox Fitness is a state-of-the-art fitness studio that combines boxing, kickboxing, and function weight training to help members get into shape. With strategically designed studios, advanced audio system and psychological mood-altering lights RockBox's workouts are an immersive experience for every member that walks through the door. Every workout from group fitness to personal training are designed to focus on an individual's improvement and self-esteem while increasing their strength and agility. Today, there are roughly three dozen studios open and successfully operating in the United States, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information, visit http://www.rockboxfitness.com/.
