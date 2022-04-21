OAKLAND, Md., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022.  Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.  Non-GAAP, core earnings were $5.7 million ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $6.0 million, excluding litigation settlement charges ($0.86 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021 and $7.3 million, excluding the insurance reimbursement and the contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation, ($1.10 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2021.

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased by $30.5 million, or 1.8%, when compared to December 31, 2021. Significant changes during the first quarter included:
    • Cash balances decreased by $39.6 million
    • Investment securities increased $42.2 million
    • Gross loans increased $27.7 million
      • Core commercial growth of $42.2 million, offset by forgiveness of $6.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans
      • Mortgage balances decreased $5.0 million
      • Consumer loans decreased $3.0 million
  • Deposits increased $38.2 million
    • Growth primarily in non-interest bearing accounts

 

  • The ratio of the allowance for loan losses ("ALL") to loans outstanding was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 as compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021
    • Total provision expense credit of $0.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to expense of $0.1 million for the first quarter of 2021
    • Continued strong asset quality, stable economic factors and stabilization of modified loans that have returned to principal and interest payments

 

  • Transferred approximately $139.0 million, fair value, of available for sale securities to held to maturity
    • Reserved $8.4 million of unrealized loss
    • No gain or loss recognized in net income related to the transfer

 

  • Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022
    • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
    • Core non-interest income, on a non-GAAP basis, remained stable in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, excluding gains, and was slightly lower when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the insurance reimbursement, due to slight reductions in trust and brokerage income, debit card income and miscellaneous other income.
    • Core non-interest expense, on a non-GAAP basis, net of litigation settlement expenses, increased when comparing to the first and fourth quarters of 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and benefits and the credits in other real estate owned due to gains on sales of properties. 

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "2022 began with solid loan and deposit growth, stable asset quality and strong production in our wealth division despite the volatile markets.  Our bank is poised for upside earnings in a rising interest rate environment, but we continue to monitor the economic environment and the impact that inflation may have on our customers.  Expense savings and efficiencies continue to be top of mind for our entire team as we look forward to another strong year."

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2021.  Basic and diluted net income per share for the first quarter of 2022 were both $0.86, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.49 for the first quarter of 2021.  The increase in earnings for the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by the reduction of $3.3 million in litigation settlement expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2021.  Additionally, we experienced an increase in net interest income, a credit to provision expense, stable non-interest income and reduced professional fees, marketing expenses and telephone related expenses offset by increases to salaries and employee benefits and other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.1 million (8.9%) for the first quarter 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021.  This increase was driven by stable interest income and a 56% decrease in interest expense of $1.0 million.  Interest income on loans decreased $0.3 million due to a decrease in average loan balances of $33.9 million and a reduction of unearned fees, primarily related to PPP loan forgiveness during 2021.  Investment income increased $0.4 million due to an increase in average balances related to the deployment of excess cash balances to purchase investment securities late in the fourth quarter of 2021 and early in the first quarter of 2022.  The reduction of interest expense resulted from the lowering of deposit rates throughout 2021, the declining balances in the higher cost CD portfolio and the prepayment of the FHLB advances in 2021. The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2022 was 3.40%, compared to 3.11% for the first quarter of 2021. 

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $1.0 million (7.1%). This decrease was driven by a $0.7 million (4.6%) decrease in interest income, offset by a slight decrease in interest expense of $0.1 million.  The decrease in interest income was a result of a 30 basis point decline in average yield on the loan portfolio despite a slight increase in average balances in the first quarter of 2022, offset by an increase in interest income on the investment portfolio related to the purchases as discussed above.  The decline in average yield was primarily due to contractual repricing of loans at lower rates.  The net interest margin, on an FTE basis, decreased to 3.40% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 3.49% for the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the first quarter of 2022 decreased by approximately $0.5 million when compared with the same period of 2021.  An increase of $0.1 million in service charge and debit card income was offset by a decline of $0.1 million in trust and brokerage income due to the decline in the market value of assets under management during the first quarter of 2022, which was driven by the volatile stock market and the increase in interest rates during the quarter.  Net gains decreased $0.5 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021.  This decrease was due to the slowing of refinance activity in the mortgage portfolio, which resulted in fewer gains on sales in 2022.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core other operating income, exclusive of the $1.4 million in insurance reimbursement recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021, decreased $0.6 million.  This decrease was primarily attributable to a $0.4 million decline in miscellaneous other income and a $0.2 million decrease in service charge and debit card income in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-GAAP, core operating expenses, exclusive of the $3.3 million in litigation settlement expense recorded in the first quarter of 2021, increased by $1.4 million when comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2021.  This increase was driven by an increase in salaries and benefits of $0.9 million related in part to a reduction in deferred loan origination costs in 2021 (primarily related to PPP activities) and increased incentive pay, offset by a decline in life and health insurance related to reduced claims.  OREO expenses increased by $0.5 million due to an expense credit in the first quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties.  Equipment and data processing fees also increased $0.3 million quarter over quarter.  These increases were offset by a decrease of $0.2 million in professional services and $0.1 million in telephone related expenses.

Comparing the first quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding the $1.0 million contribution to the First United Community Dreams Foundation in the fourth quarter of 2021, non-GAAP, core expenses increased by $0.4 million.  OREO expenses of $0.1 million increased by $0.6 million due to a $0.5 million expense credit in the fourth quarter of 2021 related to gains on sales of properties.  This increase was offset by decreases of $0.2 million in professional fees and investor relations costs.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 were 24.7% and 24.3%, respectively.  The slight increase in the tax rate for 2022 was primarily due to the reduction in tax exempt income as well as the reduction in tax credits related to the expiration of a low-income housing tax credit in June 2021.  A new 2021 investment in a low-income housing tax credit is expected to provide tax benefits later in 2022 and future years.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2022 increased to $1.8 billion, representing a $30.5 million increase since December 31, 2021.  During the first quarter of 2022, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $39.6 million, the investment portfolio increased by $42.2 million and gross loans increased by $27.7 million.  Management made a strategic decision to deploy excess cash balances early in the first quarter of 2022 by purchasing approximately $50.0 million in short-term treasury bonds.  OREO balances remained stable during the first quarter although there continues to be interest in parcels of real estate that previously secured a large commercial participation loan.  We anticipate further reductions to OREO balances during 2022 as we consummate additional sale contracts.

Total liabilities increased by $35.3 million when compared to liabilities at December 31, 2021.  The increase in the first quarter of 2022 was attributable to core relationship deposit growth of $38.2 million.  Balances in short-term borrowings related to our Treasury Management product increased slightly by $1.2 million.  These increases were offset by the decline in other liabilities of $4.0 million primarily related to the decline in the market values of the pension plan assets. Total shareholders' equity decreased by $4.8 million during the quarter, as net income of $5.7 million was offset by the payment of $1.0 million in dividends and the decline of $9.6 million in accumulated other comprehensive loss related to declining market values of our investment portfolio and pension plan assets.

Outstanding loans of $1.2 billion at March 31, 2022 reflected an increase of $27.7 million during the first quarter of 2022.  Core commercial loan growth was offset slightly by PPP loan forgiveness.  Commercial real estate loans increased by $16.8 million, acquisition and development loans increased by $5.0 million and commercial and industrial loans increased by $14.0 million, as growth in core portfolio loans of $20.4 million was offset by $6.4 million of PPP loan forgiveness.  Residential mortgage loans decreased $5.0 million resulting from amortization of the portfolio as well as paydowns and payoffs.  The refinancing activity continued to slow in the first quarter and much of the production of residential mortgage loans was booked to the in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $3.0 million.

Commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $68.1 million.  At March 31, 2022, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $25.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $45.1 million through March 31, 2022, exclusive of PPP loans. 

Consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2022 was approximately $20.5 million with the vast majority of this production being comprised of in-house mortgages.  The production and pipeline mix of in-house, portfolio loans and investor loans as of March 31, 2022 consisted of $13.4 million in portfolio loans and $1.0 million in investor loans.  Production levels have slowed for residential mortgages as compared to the first quarter of 2021 based on the long-term interest rate increases that have occurred during the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the first quarter of 2022.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022 increased by $38.2 million when compared to deposits at December 31, 2021.  During the first quarter of 2022, non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $29.3 million, driven by retail commercial account growth. Traditional savings accounts increased by $14.8 million as we continued to see significant growth in our Prime Saver product, and total demand deposits increased by $56.4 million. Total money market accounts decreased by $47.3 million as some of our municipal accounts are shifting balances to state offered account products paying higher rates. Time deposits decreased by $14.9 million as we continued to hold rates low due to our higher cash balances.

Book value per share of the Company's common stock was $20.65 at March 31, 2022, compared to $21.43 per share at December 31, 2021.  At March 31, 2022, there were 6,637,979 of basic outstanding shares and 6,649,604 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. 

Asset Quality

The ALL decreased to $15.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $16.0 million at December 31, 2021.  The provision for loan losses was a credit of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and an expense of $0.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.  The credit to provision expense recorded in 2022 was attributable to reductions in the qualitative factors, particularly related to the continued payment performance of previously modified loans that began performing in accordance with their original payment terms. Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to net charge offs of $42,000 for 2021. The ratio of the ALL to loans outstanding, including PPP loan balances, was 1.29% at March 31, 2022 compared to 1.38% at December 31, 2021.  The ratio of ALL to loans outstanding, excluding PPP loan balances of $1.3 million and $7.7 million, respectively was 1.30% at March 31, 2022 and 1.39% at December 31, 2021, non-GAAP.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was an annualized 0.08%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.01% for 2021.  Details of the ratio, by loan type are shown below.  Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.

 

Ratio of Net Recoveries/ (Charge Offs) to Average Loans



03/31/2022

03/31/2021

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00%

0.00%

Acquisition & Development

0.06%

0.07%

Commercial & Industrial

(0.08%)

0.05%

Residential Mortgage

0.01%

(0.07%)

Consumer

(1.77%)

(0.37%)

Total Net Charge Offs

(0.08%)

(0.01%)

 

Non-accrual loans totaled $2.3 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $2.5 million at December 31, 2021.  The slight decrease in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2022 was primarily related to $0.1 million of one commercial and industrial loan that paid off in the first quarter of 2022. 

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $0.5 million at December 31, 2021.  Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million at both March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.  Management continues to conform to federal and state mandates relative to the foreclosure processes for both Federal Backed and Non-Federal Backed mortgages.  As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more decreased to 0.19% compared to 0.31% at December 31, 2021. 

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company with commercial banking powers, and two statutory trusts that were used as financing vehicles.  The Bank has four wholly-owned subsidiaries: OakFirst Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia finance company; OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland finance company; First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust that holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure; and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland company that likewise holds and services real estate acquired by the Bank through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure.  The Bank also owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership, and a 99.9% non-voting interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company, both of which were formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units.  The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors," including among many others the risk factor set forth in First United's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the year ended December 31, 2021. In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2022, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

 

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended















March 31,



March 31,















2022



2021







Results of Operations:

















Interest income



$                14,147



$                14,062









Interest expense



806



1,826









Net interest income



13,341



12,236









Provision for loan losses



(419)



110









Other operating income



4,382



4,338









Net gains





52



588









Other operating expense



10,578



12,523









Income before taxes



$                   7,616



$                   4,529









Income tax expense



1,901



1,099









Net income





$                   5,715



$                   3,430



























Per share data:



















Basic net income per share



$                     0.86



$                     0.49









Diluted net income per share



$                     0.86



$                     0.49









Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)



$                     0.86



$                     0.86









Dividends declared per share



$                     0.15



$                     0.15









Book value





$                   20.65



$                   18.46









Diluted book value



$                   20.63



$                   18.45









Tangible book value per share



$                   18.83



$                   16.89









Diluted Tangible book value per share



$                   18.82



$                   16.88





























Closing market value



$                   22.53



$                   17.62









Market Range:

















    High





$                   24.50



$                   20.05









    Low





$                   18.81



$                   15.30



























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic



6,637,979



6,998,617







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted



6,649,604



7,001,997



























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets





1.31%



0.79%







Adjusted return on average assets (1)





1.31%



1.38%







Return on average shareholders' equity





16.49%



10.58%







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)





16.49%



18.36%







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239





3.40%



3.11%







Net interest margin GAAP





3.34%



3.05%







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.81%



53.00%



























(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.



March 31



December 31















2022



2021







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets





$           1,760,325



$           1,729,838







Earning assets





$           1,572,737



$           1,504,300







Gross loans





$           1,181,401



$           1,153,687









Commercial Real Estate



$              391,136



$              374,291









Acquisition and Development



$              133,031



$              128,077









Commercial and Industrial



$              194,914



$              180,977









Residential Mortgage



$              399,704



$              404,685









Consumer





$                62,616



$                65,657







Investment securities



$              385,265



$              343,030







Total deposits





$           1,507,555



$           1,469,374









Noninterest bearing



$              530,901



$              501,627









Interest bearing



$              976,654



$              967,747







Shareholders' equity



$              137,038



$              141,900















.































Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets



14.55%



14.64%









Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets



12.45%



12.50%









Tier 1 Leverage



10.94%



10.80%









Total risk based capital



15.71%



15.89%



























Asset quality:





































Net charge-offs for the quarter



$                    (244)



$                       (67)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)

















Nonaccrual loans



$                   2,332



$                   2,462









Loans 90 days past due and accruing



37



300





























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due



$                   2,369



$                   2,762





























Restructured loans



$                   3,228



$                   3,297









Other real estate owned



$                   4,477



$                   4,477



























Allowance for loan losses to gross loans



1.29%



1.38%







Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans



1.30%



1.39%







Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans



655.75%



648.05%







Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets



223.37%



220.40%







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans



0.20%



0.24%







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets



0.13%



0.16%







Non-accrual loans to total loans



0.20%



0.21%







Non-performing assets to total assets





0.39%



0.42%



























 

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited























































Three Months Ended













March 31,



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2022



2021

2021

2021

2021







Results of Operations:





















Interest income

$            14,147



14,848

14,910

14,436

14,062









Interest expense

806



930

1,285

1,673

1,826









Net interest income

13,341



13,918

13,625

12,763

12,236









Provision for loan losses

(419)



(885)

(597)

555

110









Other operating income

4,382



6,337

4,523

4,321

4,338









Net gains



52



83

82

442

588









Other operating expense

10,578



11,182

13,027

11,032

12,523









Income before taxes

$              7,616



$                10,041

$                    5,800

$               5,939

$               4,529









Income tax expense

1,901



2,492

1,412

1,536

1,099









Net income



$              5,715



$                  7,549

$                    4,388

$               4,403

$               3,430































Per share data:























Basic net income per share

$                  0.86



$                    1.14

$                      0.66

$                 0.66

$                 0.49









Diluted net income per share

$                  0.86



$                    1.14

$                      0.66

$                 0.66

$                 0.49









Adjusted Basic/Diluted net income (1)

$                  0.86



$                    1.10

$                      0.93

$                 0.66

$                 0.86









Dividends declared per share

$                  0.15



$                    0.15

$                      0.15

$                 0.15

$                 0.15









Book value



$                20.65



$                  21.43

$                    20.22

$               19.74

$               18.46









Diluted book value

$                20.63



$                  21.41

$                    20.19

$               19.72

$               18.45









Tangible book value per share

$                18.83



$                  19.61

$                    18.55

$               18.07

$               16.89









Diluted Tangible book value per share

$                18.82



$                  19.59

$                    18.53

$               18.05

$               16.88

































Closing market value

$                22.53



$                  18.76

$                    18.60

$               17.43

$               17.62









Market Range:





















    High



$                24.50



$                  20.50

$                    19.45

$               19.42

$               20.05









    Low



$                18.81



$                  17.86

$                    16.26

$               16.35

$               15.30































Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,637,979



6,620,955

6,617,941

6,614,604

6,998,617







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,649,604



6,628,028

6,625,014

6,621,677

7,001,997































Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)



















Return on average assets



1.31%



1.12%

0.92%

0.88%

0.79%







Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.31%



1.36%

1.25%

1.18%

1.38%







Return on average shareholders' equity



16.49%



14.92%

12.45%

12.21%

10.58%







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



16.49%



17.82%

16.72%

15.98%

18.36%







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $241 and $239



3.40%



3.28%

3.21%

3.13%

3.11%







Net interest margin GAAP



3.34%



3.22%

3.16%

3.07%

3.05%







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.81%



52.94%

57.57%

62.72%

53.00%







(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.



















(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

March 31,



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,













2022



2021

2021

2021

2021







Financial Condition at period end:



















Assets



$         1,760,325



$           1,729,838

$             1,708,556

$        1,763,806

$        1,781,833







Earning assets



$         1,572,737



$           1,504,300

$             1,466,664

$        1,461,613

$        1,481,045







Gross loans



$         1,181,401



$           1,153,687

$             1,161,868

$        1,145,343

$        1,199,325









Commercial Real Estate

$            391,136



$              374,291

$                371,785

$           361,941

$           365,731









Acquisition and Development

$            133,031



$              128,077

$                132,256

$           131,630

$           123,625









Commercial and Industrial

$            194,914



$              180,977

$                195,758

$           229,852

$           299,178









Residential Mortgage

$            399,704



$              404,685

$                405,885

$           364,408

$           374,327









Consumer



$              62,616



$                65,657

$                  56,184

$             57,512

$             36,464







Investment securities

$            385,265



$              343,030

$                297,543

$           307,696

$           273,363







Total deposits



$         1,507,555



$           1,469,374

$             1,444,494

$        1,456,111

$        1,468,263









Noninterest bearing

$            530,901



$              501,627

$                491,441

$           497,736

$           485,311









Interest bearing

$            976,654



$              967,747

$                953,053

$           958,375

$           982,952







Shareholders' equity

$            137,038



$              141,900

$                133,787

$           130,556

$           129,189































Capital ratios:















































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.55%



14.64%

14.26%

14.55%

14.99%









Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.45%



12.50%

12.15%

12.37%

12.76%









Tier 1 Leverage

10.94%



10.80%

10.33%

9.94%

10.22%









Total risk based capital

15.71%



15.89%

15.51%

15.80%

16.24%































Asset quality:













































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$                 (244)



$                     (67)

$                       435

$                  (41)

$                  (42)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)





















Nonaccrual loans

$                2,332



$                  2,462

$                    7,441

$               7,285

$               7,891









Loans 90 days past due and accruing

37



300

189

$                  273

6

















0

0

0











Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$                2,369



$                  2,762

$                    7,630

$               7,558

$               7,897

































Restructured loans

$                3,228



$                  3,297

$                    3,759

$               3,825

$               3,892









Other real estate owned

$                4,477



$                  4,477

$                    6,663

$               6,756

$               7,533































Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

1.29%



1.38%

1.46%

1.49%

1.38%







Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, excluding PPP loans

1.30%



1.39%

1.50%

1.60%

1.57%







Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans

655.75%



648.05%

227.20%

234.29%

209.78%







Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets

223.37%



220.40%

118.28%

119.24%

107.28%







Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.20%



0.24%

0.66%

0.66%

0.66%







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.13%



0.16%

0.45%

0.43%

0.44%







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.20%



0.21%

0.64%

0.64%

0.66%







Non-performing assets to total assets



0.39%



0.42%

0.84%

0.81%

0.87%































Consolidated Statement of Condition



















(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)



March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021











Assets









Cash and due from banks

$

71,211

$

109,823

Interest bearing deposits in banks



4,905



5,897

Cash and cash equivalents



76,116



115,720

Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)



143,609



286,771

Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)



241,656



56,259

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost



1,026



1,029

Loans held for sale



140



67

Loans



1,181,401



1,153,687

Unearned fees



(107)



(292)

Allowance for loan losses



(15,292)



(15,955)

Net loans



1,166,002



1,137,440

Premises and equipment, net



34,001



34,697

Goodwill and other intangible assets



12,000



12,052

Bank owned life insurance



45,442



45,150

Deferred tax assets



10,361



6,857

Other real estate owned, net



4,477



4,477

Operating lease asset



2,161



2,247

Accrued interest receivable and other assets



23,334



27,072

Total Assets

$

1,760,325

$

1,729,838

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities:









Non-interest bearing deposits

$

530,901

$

501,627

Interest bearing deposits



976,654



967,747

Total deposits



1,507,555



1,469,374

Short-term borrowings



58,902



57,699

Long-term borrowings



30,929



30,929

Operating lease liability



2,666



2,761

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities



22,200



26,182

Dividends payable



995



993

Total Liabilities



1,623,247



1,587,938

Shareholders' Equity: 









Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,637,979 shares at March 31, 2022 and 6,620,955 at December 31, 2021



66



66

Surplus



23,712



23,661

Retained earnings



150,207



145,487

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(36,907)



(27,314)

Total Shareholders' Equity



137,078



141,900

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

1,760,325

$

1,729,838











 

Historical Income Statement























Three Months Ended



2022

2021



Q1



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Interest income





















Interest and fees on loans

$

12,432

$

13,456

$

13,667

$

13,097

$

12,732

Interest on investment securities





















Taxable



1,406



1,048



880



994



990

Exempt from federal income tax



282



268



266



268



275

Total investment income



1,688



1,316



1,146



1,262



1,265

Other



27



76



97



77



65

Total interest income



14,147



14,848



14,910



14,436



14,062

Interest expense





















Interest on deposits



475



596



732



999



1,146

Interest on short-term borrowings



18



19



17



26



24

Interest on long-term borrowings



313



315



536



648



656

Total interest expense



806



930



1,285



1,673



1,826

Net interest income



13,341



13,918



13,625



12,763



12,236

Provision for loan losses



(419)



(885)



(597)



555



110

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



13,760



14,803



14,222



12,208



12,126

Other operating income





















Net gains on investments, available for sale



3







154



Losses on equity investment





(35)



(54)





Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans



21



119



136



272



588

Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets



28



(1)





16



Net gains



52



83



82



442



588

Other Income





















Service charges on deposit accounts



465



479



475



412



405

Other service charges



213



245



232



221



211

Trust department



2,189



2,209



2,166



2,034



2,241

Debit card income



886



1,021



900



913



810

Bank owned life insurance



292



299



298



293



286

Brokerage commissions



220



228



229



357



268

Insurance reimbursement





1,375







Other



117



481



223



91



117

Total other income



4,382



6,337



4,523



4,321



4,338

Total other operating income



4,434



6,420



4,605



4,763



4,926

Other operating expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits



5,968



5,847



5,719



5,507



4,988

FDIC premiums



174



197



209



183



183

Equipment



1,044



1,061



1,032



954



851

Occupancy



727



673



684



693



725

Data processing



821



784



819



875



726

Marketing



106



127



129



133



146

Professional services



520



656



615



1,491



766

Contract labor



165



152



153



185



148

Telephone



114



131



123



268



215

Other real estate owned



95



(485)



150



(198)



(412)

Investor relations



96



130



116



306



124

Settlement expense











3,300

FHLB prepayment penalty







2,368





Contributions



21



1,115



55



27



23

Other



727



794



855



608



740

Total other operating expenses



10,578



11,182



13,027



11,032



12,523

Income before income tax expense



7,616



10,041



5,800



5,939



4,529

Provision for income tax expense



1,901



2,492



1,412



1,536



1,099

Net Income

$

5,715

$

7,549

$

4,388

$

4,403

$

3,430

Basic net income per common share

$

0.86

$

1.14

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.49

Diluted net income per common share

$

0.86

$

1.14

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.49

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding



6,628



6,620



6,617



6,609



6,996

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding



6,636



6,627



6,624



6,615



7,000

Dividends declared per common share

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15

$

0.15























 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures































The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.



The following non-GAAP financial measures for 2021 results exclude settlement charges associated with the settlement with Driver Management, FHLB penalty expense, insurance reimbursement and contributions for each period indicated below.





Three months ended 







March 31, 2022





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30, 2021



March 31, 2021







(in thousands, except for per share amount)





























Net income - as reported

$

5,715



$

7,549

$

4388

$

4,403

$

3,430







Adjustments:





























     Settlement Expense













3,300







     FHLB Penalty









2,368











     Insurance Reimbursement







(1,375)













     Foundation Contribution







1,000













     Income tax effect of adjustments







86



(578)





(735)







Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

5,715



$

7,260

$

6,178

$

4,403

$

5,995





































Basic and Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$

0.86



$

1.14

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.49







Adjustments:





























     Settlement Expense













0.47







     FHLB Penalty









0.35











     Insurance Reimbursement







(0.20)













     Foundation Contribution







0.15













     Income tax effect of adjustments







0.01



(0.08)





(0.10)







Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

0.86



$

1.10

$

0.93

$

0.66

$

0.86





































































As of or for the three month period ended

















(in thousands, except per share data)

March 31, 2022





December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021







Per Share Data





























Basic net income per share (1) - as reported

$

0.86



$

$1.14

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.49







Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP

$

0.86



$

$1.10

$

0.93

$

0.66

$

0.86







Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported

$

0.86



$

$1.14

$

0.66

$

0.66

$

0.49







Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP

$

0.86



$

$1.10

$

0.93

$

0.66

$

0.86







Basic book value per share 

$

20.65



$

$21.43

$

20.22

$

19.74

$

18.46







Diluted book value per share 

$

20.63



$

$21.41

$

20.19

$

19.72

$

18.45





































Significant Ratios:



























































Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



1.31%





1.12%



0.92%



0.88%



0.79%







Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect







0.23%



0.33%



0.30%



0.59%







Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



1.31%





1.35%



1.25%



1.18%



1.38%





































Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



16.49%





14.92%



12.45%



12.21%



10.58%







Settlement, FHLB and contribution expenses, and insurance reimbursement income, net of income tax effect







2.90%



4.43%



3.77%



7.78%







Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



16.49%





17.82%



16.88%



15.98%



18.36%





































Efficiency Ratio - non-GAAP





























Non-interest expense

$

10,578



$

11,182

$

13,027

$

11,032

$

12,523







  Less:  non-GAAP adjustments:





























    Foundation Contribution









(1,000)



















    Settlement expense





















(3,300)







    FHLB Penalty













(2,368)















Non-interest expense - as adjusted

$

10,578



$

10,182

$

10,659

$

11,032

$

9,223





































Net interest income plus non-interest income

$

17,775



$

20,338

$

18,230

$

17,526

$

17,162







  Plus:  non-GAAP adjustments:





























     Tax-equivalent income



242





233



232



233



239







  Less non-GAAP adjustment:





























     Insurance reimbursement









(1,375)



















     Fixed asset (gains)/losses









1







(16)











     Investment securities (gains)/losses



(31)





35



54



(154)



-







Net interest income plus non-interest income - as adjusted

$

17,986



$

19,232

$

18,516

$

17,589

$

17,401





































Efficiency Ratio (1)



58.81%





52.94%



57.57%



62.72%



53.00%





































(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.

















































 



















































































Three Months Ended









March 31,









2022



2021





(dollars in thousands)



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance



Interest



Average

Yield/Rate





Assets





































Loans



$

1,168,803



$

12,450



4.32

%

$

1,202,677



$

12,754



4.30

%



Investment Securities:





































     Taxable





363,155





1,406



1.57

%

255,853





990



1.57

%



     Non taxable





28,022





505



7.31

%

26,075





492



7.65

%



     Total





391,177





1,911



1.98

%



281,928





1,482



2.13

%



Federal funds sold





53,321





18



0.14

%

135,458





24



0.07

%



Interest-bearing deposits with other banks





5,255





1



0.08

%

2,668





1



0.15

%



Other interest earning assets





1,029





8



3.15

%

4,459





40



3.64

%



Total earning assets





1,619,585





14,388



3.60

%



1,627,190





14,301



3.56

%



Allowance for loan losses





(15,900)















(16,404)















Non-earning assets





165,549















154,347















Total Assets



$

1,769,234













$

1,765,133















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Interest-bearing demand deposits



$

284,799



$

89



0.13

%

$

202,530



$

172



0.34

%



Interest-bearing money markets





295,923





63



0.09

%

358,038





170



0.19

%



Savings deposits





243,919





18



0.03

%

202,968





25



0.05

%



Time deposits





154,811





305



0.80

%

227,548





779



1.39

%



Short-term borrowings





59,555





18



0.12

%

50,301





24



0.19

%



Long-term borrowings





30,929





313



4.10

%

100,929





656



2.64

%



Total interest-bearing liabilities





1,069,936





806



0.31

%



1,142,314





1,826



0.65

%



Non-interest-bearing deposits





530,672















465,476















Other liabilities





28,109















25,802















Shareholders' Equity





140,517















131,541















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$

1,769,234













$

1,765,133















Net interest income and spread









$

13,582



3.29

%





$

12,475



2.91

%



Net interest margin















3.40

%











3.11

%













































































 

