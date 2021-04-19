EATONTOWN, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join FirstService Residential, New Jersey's property management leader, at the New Jersey Cooperator Virtual Expo on April 28. FirstService Residential associates will join more than 175 exhibitors and hundreds of industry professionals and residential community association board members for one of New Jersey's biggest condo, HOA and apartment expo.
"We are delighted to attend this important virtual event," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "This expo offers a great opportunity for those serving on a condo or HOA board to gather new insights, as well as network with industry experts."
This year's expo features sessions covering association management trends and topics, as well as opportunities to share, learn, network and discuss challenges and solutions. FirstService Residential's team will be leading an educational session. The session: Reopening Amenities – Caution, Communication & Community will begin at 11:30 a.m. EDT and cover liabilities and risks to consider, the importance of a good communication plan and maintaining a sense of community. Participants include Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential; Donna Fiore, vice president, FirstService Residential; Ted Gammon, vice president, FirstService Residential and Andrew Batshaw, business development director, FirstService Residential.
"We look forward to engaging with local community association board members, as well as sharing our insights and best practices we've gleaned from our collective decades of experience in the industry," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential.
Register here for the event and then visit FirstService Residential's booth to learn about the benefits of collaborating with a professional residential property management company. Find out how the right property management firm can play a significant role in optimizing your condo or homeowners association's operational budget and enhancing your property values.
~http://www.fsresidential.com~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstService Residential