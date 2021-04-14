HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader with local market expertise, has been selected to provide property management services for Turnberry Ocean Colony Master Association, Inc.
Turnberry Ocean Colony is a lavish residential enclave with two sleek, modern 38-story oceanfront towers featuring 259 ultra-luxurious condominiums nestled in the city of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Located on the ocean midway between Bal Harbour and Golden Beach, just south of Sunny Isles Boulevard, Turnberry Ocean Colony is situated on approximately 650 feet of pristine beach. Its amenities include an elite, residents-owned, old world West Indies beach club that provides a luxurious living experience, complete with elegant gourmet dining, a world class spa and fitness center.
Turnberry is a wonderful lifestyle community that offers residents numerous recreational amenities and social programs such as their Great Kids programs, an award-winning spa, and 2 in-house restaurants that are exclusive to residents and guests. The Executive Chef at Turnberry Ocean Colony ensures that sophisticated tastes are always on the menu at The Colony Club where dining options offer flawlessly prepared cuisine.
FirstService Residential is pleased to offer a depth of value-added resources to Turnberry Ocean Colony to optimize operations and efficiencies. FirstService's Residential Hospitality Program that offers hospitality training and standards, along with leadership support to the food and beverage operations will further impact and elevate an already premier, resident experience.
"FirstService Residential is thrilled to partner with Turnberry Ocean Colony Master Association, Inc., to bring our expertise and industry-leading property management solutions to the board and residents," said Chris Hevia, vice-president, South Florida High Rise at FirstService Residential. "We look forward to building strong relationships with this exclusive community as we work collaboratively to enhance their resident experience for years to come."
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,000 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid-, and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources, and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
