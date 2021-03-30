LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Crest De Ville Community Association in Laguna Niguel, California. FirstService Residential started managing the 249-unit single-family home community on March 1, 2021.

"FirstService Residential is excited to partner with Crest De Ville Community Association to help deliver exceptional service and solutions, with the goal of further enhancing their resident lifestyle experience," said Hallie Kirkingburg, business development director at FirstService Residential.

Crest De Ville is a gated community with 24/7 security guards and amenities such as a swimming pool and spa, equipped with Wi-Fi capabilities. Residents have private access to on-site restrooms and showers and a common area park located at the center of the community. The park includes barbecue grills, a basketball court and a children's playground.

"FirstService Residential was incredibly professional and provided consistent communications regarding COVID-19 mandates and regular HOA management concerns," said a Crest De Ville board member. "The board was impressed by the service, knowledge, resources and timely responses that FirstService Residential had to offer."

Built between 1988 and 1991, the Crest De Ville community features four different models, including two-story single-family homes ranging from 2,810 to 4,739 square feet. All homes feature three-car garages and come with four to five bedrooms. Crest De Ville is located close to beaches, golf courses, world-class resorts as well as shopping and dining centers. The community is also located near several award-winning schools.

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.

