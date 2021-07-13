AGOURA HILLS, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, was awarded the management contract for Morrison Ranch Estates Homeowners Association in Agoura Hills, California. FirstService Residential began managing the 1,226-unit single-family home community on June 1, 2021.
"We are honored and excited to partner with the Morrison Ranch community," said Shauna Gatlin, regional director at FirstService Residential. "Through our transparent team-based service model, we hope to make a difference in the lives of Morrison Ranch residents daily."
Established in 1978, Morrison Ranch Estates is surrounded by greenbelts, rolling hills and matured trees. The single-family homes range from 2,400 to 4,000 square feet and feature open floor plans with three to five bedrooms and two-car garages. The community is located near parks, restaurants and shopping centers in Westlake Village. Residents are a short drive away from Malibu Beach, Santa Monica and Downtown Los Angeles. Morrison Ranch is part of the award-winning Las Virgenes Unified School District, which includes Willow Elementary School, Lindero Canyon Middle School and Agoura High School.
"We couldn't be more thrilled to work with Morrison Ranch, with the goal of enhancing their property values and resident experience," said Matthew Ross, business development director at FirstService Residential. "We are confident that this is the beginning of a long-term and successful partnership."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.
For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com/california.
