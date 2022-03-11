CHARLESTON, S.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 4, FirstService Residential's Charleston team partnered with The Blood Connection to organize a successful blood drive to help support the community. All donations went directly to help local hospitals combat the current blood shortage happening in the area.
"We are thrilled with the turnout of our team and residents to help support this crucial cause," said Harry Barger, CMCA®, vice president, Charleston/S.C. Low Country, FirstService Residential. "With the growing blood shortage in Charleston, our team wanted to do what's right, step up and provide assistance."
The blood drive brought together 35 first-time donors and FirstService Residential associates to contribute to the cause. A total of 31 successful donations were collected as a result.
"It was great to see our team come out and make an impact on our community. Supporting the communities that we live and work in is always our top priority," commented Barger. "We believe it is our responsibility to lend a hand – or more – when our friends and neighbors need assistance. Our associates live and work in the same communities you do, so we dedicate ourselves to helping worthy causes throughout the local area."
To learn more about FirstService Residential's social purpose initiative, click here. For more information on The Blood Connection, visit thebloodconnection.org.
~http://www.fsresidential.com~
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.
Media Contact
Ilene Jablonski, FirstServiceResidential, 732-963-0413, ilene.jablonski@fsresidential.com
SOURCE FirstServiceResidential