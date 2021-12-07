IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's leading community management company, announced that general manager Holly Maddalena had been promoted to vice president of community management in Orange County, California.
Maddalena brings over 15 years of community management experience to the FirstService Residential California team. She held leadership roles overseeing portfolio associations across Orange County, most recently serving as the general manager for Great Park Neighborhoods in Irvine. As vice president, Maddalena is responsible for leading experienced general managers serving Orange County's premier associations, managing new community managers' training and development programs and driving creativity within FirstService Residential's daily management approach.
"As I enter my ninth year with FirstService Residential, I am grateful for the leaders who continue to believe and trust in my ability to lead others," said Holly Maddalena. "Nothing excites me more than being in a position where I can inspire our associates and board members as I continue my journey with FirstService Residential as vice president of community management for Orange County. I look forward to building long-lasting relationships by living our organization's core values every day and aim to foster innovation within the communities we manage."
Maddalena received her degree from the California State University of Long Beach in Sociology. She is an active member of the Community Association Institute (CAI) and is a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®) and Property Community Association Manager (PCAM®).
"We're excited about the promotion of Holly Maddalena to vice president community management for Orange County as we continue to expand our leadership team," said Amy Mathieson, executive vice president of community management at FirstService Residential. "I'm thrilled for Holly to serve as one of our community management leaders because of her passion and expertise in associate engagement, drive for operational excellence and ability to enhance resident lifestyle and property values."
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service. FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector.
