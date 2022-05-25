FirstService Residential, South Carolina's leading property management company, announced today that it has unveiled its office in Summerville, South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, S.C. , May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, South Carolina's leading property management company, announced today that it has unveiled its office in Summerville, South Carolina. Though FirstService Residential has had a steady presence in the Charleston area for many years, this office will allow them to better serve its growing property management portfolio in the area.
On May 24, the company hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the new location. The event brought together company executives and Summerville Economic Development Manager, Michael Lisle, to speak about how the company will continue to positively impact the local community, economy and job market in the Charleston area.
"We are thrilled to unveil our Charleston area office," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "As the leader in the industry, we are committed to providing localized service to our community – and this location will continue to position us to do just that."
"Our associates live and work in the Charleston area," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "This office makes it that much easier for us to bring our depth of resources and localized touch to the residents of Charleston, while also providing the exceptional service and decades of experience that only FirstService Residential can deliver."
The Charleston area office is located at: 201 Sigma Drive, Suite 350, Summerville, South Carolina 29486.
