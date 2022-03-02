RICHMOND, Va., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, North America's property management leader, has started providing full-service property management services to Hathaway Tower in Richmond, Virginia.

"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Hathaway Tower," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "Our team's experience and knowledge of the local market will ensure a successful partnership with this impressive property for years to come."

Hathaway Tower, a 13-story, high-rise building built in 1972, is home to 143 condominium units. The property features a swimming pool, sun deck, barbeque picnic area, club and fitness rooms, as well as 24-hour security. In addition, its residents enjoy close proximity to many parks, the James River, and many shopping and dining options.

"A big selling point for this long-time, self-managed association was our team's vast experience in management/banking services. In addition, the community has an upcoming large exterior project and our ability to assist with financing was a feather in our cap," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active-adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations and condos rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. Visit http://www.fsresidential.com.

