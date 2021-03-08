NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five eVTOL Aircraft Programs Select AFuzion's DO-178C Certification Services
Electric Vertical Takeoff & Landing (eVTOL) Aircraft represent aviation's fastest growing segment in 2021. Numerous eVTOL companies are busily building flying aircraft for Urban Air Mobility (UAM) and special missions, but all require ARP4754A and DO-178C compliance. AFuzion is pleased to announce that the fifth major eVTOL developer has solely selected AFuzion to provide eVTOL Aircraft/Systems certification services per SAE ARP4754A and also eVTOL Avionics certification services per DO-178C. In 20 years, more people will fly eVTOL than all forms of air transportation - it's a guarantee you will rely on AFuzion's eVTOL expertise to enable you to travel safely.
AFuzion, the world's largest provider of ARP4754A and DO-178C certification services and products, is providing:
- eVTOL ARP4754A training and DO-178C eVTOL training
- ARP4754A and DO-178C eVTOL Gap Analysis
- ARP4754A and DO-178C Designated Engineering Representative (DER) services for eVTOL
- eVTOL safety assessments per ARP4761 and ARP4754A
- eVTOL Certification Mentoring per ARP4754A and DO-178C
- eVTOL ARP4754A Templates & Checklists, and DO-178C eVTOL Templates & Checklists
Says Jeff Stevenson, AFuzion Business Manager: "AFuzion already provides ARP4754A and DO-178C services to 70% of the world's largest aviation companies; it was only natural that the key eVTOL developers would also want to use AFuzion for ARP4754A and DO-178C eVTOL optimization."
eVTOL aircraft must comply with a variety of certification standards, orders, and guidelines including ARP4754A, ARP4761, DO-254, and DO-178C. All aspects of the aircraft, systems, hardware, and software must be assessed and proven to be safely compliant. A rigorous set of eVTOL compliant ARP4754A Plans, Standards, and Checklists must be applied, as well as eVTOL compliant DO-178C Plans, Standards, and Checklists. AFuzion's eVTOL-compliant DO-178C and ARP4754A Templates are used by all five of the eVTOL companies who chose AFuzion. AFuzion's eVTOL compliant DO-178C PDF Templates/Checklists and ARP4754A PDF Templates/Checklists at the AFuzion website. A free DO-178C PDF Introductory technical whitepaper is readable here.
Applying DO-178C, DO-254, ARP4754A, and ARP4761 is tedious but professional training can help ensure optimally efficient deployment. AFuzion's senior experts have trained over 25,500 engineers (including 400 eVTOL engineers) in DO-178C, DO-254, DO-326A Cyber-Security, and ARP4754A; AFuzion's training is available here and covers:
- eVTOL ARP4754A Training with ARP4761A Training
- eVTOL DO-178C Training, Beginner, Intermediate, or Advanced
- eVTOL DO-254 Training, Applied or Advanced
- eVTOL Cyber-Security DO-326A Training: Applied or Advanced
