WESTMINSTER, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flagship Biosciences, the leader in data-centric pathology and tissue analysis, today announced strategic additions to its executive team. Dr. Roberto Gianani, MD has been promoted to Chief Medical Officer and Michael (Mike) Koratich to Vice President Pharma Services.
"I am pleased to congratulate both Roberto and Mike on their promotions," said Trevor Johnson, Flagship Biosciences CEO. "Flagship and our clients depend on Roberto's expertise as a pathologist as we revolutionize tissue analysis to improve drug development. And Mike brings years of both scientific and business development experience that are helping us to better understand our clients' needs and create solutions that will help them achieve their goals. Both of these exceptional leaders are advancing Flagship's strategic capabilities. I am excited for the future of our work together and for the benefits that our clients will realize."
"It is an honor to be named Chief Medical Officer," said Dr. Gianani, who has been with Flagship as Medical Director for over five years. "At Flagship, we are bringing new insights to tissue analysis results using artificial intelligence-based tissue analysis to improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods. Exclusive to our Flagship process, our board-certified pathologists review every result from each sample. This gold standard in tissue analysis ensures the highest quality data, and I am thrilled to deliver this to our clients."
"I'm delighted to step into the newly created role of VP Pharma Services," said Mike, who joined Flagship in March of 2020. "Oncology and rare disease therapeutic development need the depth of pathology expertise and tissue data analysis that Flagship provides. I am happy to help lead the effort to share the ever-expanding amount of information we can extract on a cell by cell basis to help clients find the right patients for their studies and bring their therapeutic to market."
Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. We are revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Our services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability associated with typical tissue assessments, and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. We provide expert scientific consultation for every client. Our team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. flagshipbio.com
