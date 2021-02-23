FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021.   The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 28, 2019.





For the 13 weeks





For the 13 weeks





ended January





ended December





2, 2021





28, 2019

REVENUES























RESTAURANT FOOD AND











     BAR SALES                       

$

22,771,000



$

24,633,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES     



8,011,000





5,707,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES               



386,000





360,000

RENTAL INCOME                                       



187,000





194,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME              



25,000





47,000





-------------





-----------------

TOTAL REVENUES                  

$

31,380,000



$

30,941,000













NET  INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.            

$

780,000



$

494,000













NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











          BASIC AND DILUTED  

$

0.42



$

0.27

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-announces-earnings-301233940.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

