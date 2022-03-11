CALGARY, Alberta, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fleet Brake Parts & Service, Canada's premier fleet specialist with 14 locations across the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoff Bourdeau as Interim President. This follows the sudden passing of John Bzeta, Fleet Brake's longtime President.
Bourdeau has been serving in the company's finance group for 11 years, most recently as Chief Financial Officer. Paul Bzeta, Managing Director at the family-owned Dinant Capital Inc., has been appointed as the new CEO.
"Geoff has been an integral part of the Executive team and it is his painstaking attention to Fleet Brake's finances and his unique perspective that will help the company continue our strong growth trajectory," said Bzeta. "Geoff's experience in the industry, combined with his deep appreciation and understanding of Fleet Brake's culture will be a tremendous asset as we strengthen our footing given the sudden loss of John."
"I am both honored and humbled to accept this appointment," said Geoff, adding "Fleet Brake's long-standing presence in the communities we serve will continue to be a top priority. Our core values of customer obsession, team building, and industry leadership remain at the foundation of our business and it's by the strength of these convictions that Fleet Brake will continue to earn market share, broaden our network and provide meaningful growth opportunities to industry stakeholders."
About Fleet Brake
Fleet Brake Parts & Service (https://www.fleetbrake.com) is Canada's Premier Fleet Specialist. With 14 locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Penticton, Kamloops, Winnipeg, Mississauga, Montreal, and Halifax, we serve our customer's heavy-duty parts and service needs with brand-name parts, expert heavy-duty advice, quality service, and superior customer service. We are proud to serve the heavy-duty market since 1914. Headquartered in Calgary, Fleet Brake remains a family-owned Canadian business.
