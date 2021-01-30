RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lingo Staffing acquired Flex Team Staffing last year to expand services in Ohio. Flex Team Staffing was an Akron-based staffing agency specializing in light industrial staffing with two offices in Northeast Ohio. These two offices are now taking on the Lingo Staffing name and will be a fully incorporated and branded part of the Lingo team.
Lingo Staffing is a full-service staffing firm with extensive knowledge and experience in light industrial, administrative, and professional employment, dedicated to providing top quality services to its clients and employees.
"We've updated the former Flex Team location to Lingo Staffing brand to bring cohesiveness to all of our locations," said Brad Gillespie, CEO of Lingo Staffing. "This change clarifies that employers and job seekers can still expect the local knowledge and hands-on service of Flex Team. As a Lingo office, they also enjoy the expertise, resources, and range services of a larger organization. We're excited about this latest step in our relationship with the communities of Ohio."
About Lingo Staffing
Lingo Staffing was founded in Richmond, VA in 2009 to provide quality staffing services to the central Virginia area. Lingo Staffing has quickly expanded, opening offices throughout the East Coast. Lingo works with hundreds of diverse clients of all sizes.
The company is dedicated to providing employees with an honest and effective working environment where every employee, individually and collectively, and providing our clients with exceptional effort, extraordinary service, and personal integrity.
If you would like more information about Lingo Staffing, visit them on the web at http://www.lingostaffing.com.
