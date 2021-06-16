NEW YORK, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upflex, the flexible workspace booking platform, has launched in India, thanks to an agreement with ANAROCK, India's leading independent real estate services firm.
The agreement combines Upflex's technology, processes, and corporate mandates with ANAROCK's national distribution platform to offer a highly customizable workspace program across tier 1, 2, and 3 cities in India.
"The unique workspace solution that Upflex offers is highly relevant today when the country is still coming to grips with the pandemic," ANAROCK Chairman Anuj Puri says.
The Upflex solutions portfolio replaces traditional leasing models with a low-touch, single-vendor alternative, streamlining real estate, reducing overhead, conserving resources, and improving the employee experience.
Via Upflex's intuitive mobile app, employees can search thousands of workspaces across 1,600 cities and 75 countries and book conveniently located desks, offices, and meeting rooms on demand.
In addition, employers can track activity for their distributed workforce, see detailed utilization data, and handle all bookings across thousands of spaces and space operators in one invoice.
"We are proud to join forces with ANAROCK, combining Upflex's leading-edge technology and global network coverage with ANAROCK's unparalleled expertise of the Indian market is a winning formula," says Upflex Chief Executive Officer Christophe Garnier.
"Our expansion into India marks a milestone moment in the growth of Upflex as we introduce our products to new audiences and help the world get back to work flexibly and safely."
Garnier adds, "We welcome the opportunity to forge new partnerships with flex workspace providers across India as we have done with great success around the globe."
ANAROCK will also launch Upflex's Safe Spaces™, a global program for businesses ramping up operations amidst easing Covid-19 restrictions. The initiative helps employees return to the workplace and access spaces that follow strict health and safety guidelines.
Participating companies will be differentiated by a Safe Spaces™ logo and a health and safety filter on the app and desktop, allowing employees to easily identify and book spaces that are part of the program nearer to home - reducing commute times and boosting productivity, safety, and employee satisfaction.
Upflex Chief Strategy Officer Vincent Lottefier, a three-decade veteran in the corporate real estate industry, was previously CEO of Jones Lang LaSalle India and worked closely with Anuj Puri during and after the merger of real estate consultancy Trammell Crow Meghraj and Jones Lang LaSalle in 2007. Lottefier will join the Advisory Board of Upflex India.
With ANAROCK as operational partner, the companies will work with commercial space developers, landlords, corporates, and real estate brokerages to grow Upflex's footprint to an estimated 1,000 locations across India in the next 12 months.
ABOUT UPFLEX
Upflex is the world's first sustainable and flexible co-working booking platform for businesses. The platform is a global marketplace providing access to over 5,550 workspaces in 1,600 cities across 75 countries.
Co-founded by Christophe Garnier and Ginger Dhaliwal, Upflex focuses on the needs of the changing workforce, reducing costs, and making a positive environmental impact. Upflex closed a $4.1 million seed round from leading Silicon Valley investor Ecosystem Integrity Fund. In addition, Upflex has partnered with Trees.org to plant a tree for every area booked using its platform. The company has already planted 10,000 trees thanks to its first 100 clients.
ABOUT ANAROCK
ANAROCK is India's leading independent real estate services company with a presence across India and the Middle East. The Company has diversified interests across the real estate lifecycle and deploys its proprietary technology platform to accelerate marketing and sales.
ANAROCK has a team of over 1800 certified and experienced real estate professionals who operate across all major Indian and Middle East markets. ANAROCK also manages over 80,000 established channel partners to ensure global business coverage.
