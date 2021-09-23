BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today FlexJobs, a premium online job service for professionals seeking remote and flexible work, announced the acquisition of Job-Hunt.org, an award-winning career website offering expert resources and guides to improving one's job search. This strategic move will equip job seekers with valuable, insightful, and up-to-date career advice to help them navigate job searching in today's market.
"I have been a long-time fan of Job-Hunt's dedication to high-quality content around the many varied and sometimes quite challenging aspects of job searching," said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. "Bringing Job-Hunt under the FlexJobs umbrella is a natural extension of FlexJobs' mission to help job seekers be successful in their job search and career, and we are excited to connect even more people to the incredible wealth of resources that Job-Hunt.org offers," Sutton concluded.
With more than 1,000 articles by job search and career experts, Job-Hunt provides information to help job seekers better understand today's job search. Job-Hunt's guides cover more than fifty topics by renowned career experts like Biron Clark, Virginia Franco, Debra Wheatman, Hannah Morgan, Laura Smith-Proulx, Phyllis Mufson, Nancy Collamer, Erin Kennedy, Beverly E. Jones, Chandlee Bryan, and many more.
Job-Hunt also provides free e-books for job seekers on many relevant topics, such as Job Search Networking for Introverts, Winning Negotiation Strategies for Your New Job, Smart Personal Branding with LinkedIn, LinkedIn for New Grads, and Converting Your Internship into a Full-Time Job.
The two companies largely complement each other in purpose and mission, each dedicated to providing the job seeker with the right tools and insight needed to secure a job in today's marketplace.
"For over 20 years, I saw a desperate need for people to understand online job search, and my goal for Job-Hunt was to help people smartly, safely, and efficiently find their new jobs," said Susan Joyce, Job-Hunt's chief writer, editor, and publisher since 1998. "FlexJobs was founded under a very similar premise, with a specific focus on safe job searching for flexible jobs. Both companies have made helping the job seeker their number one priority from the beginning, and I know that this acquisition will strengthen that mission and help even more job seekers be successful in their job searches," Joyce concluded.
To help connect remote jobs seekers with employers that are hiring, FlexJobs will be hosting a Remote Work Virtual Job Fair on September 14, 2021 from 12pm - 4pm ET. Featured employers include Williams-Sonoma, CVS Health, and Belay. Those interested can register here: https://flexjobs.vfairs.com/.
For more information, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/flexjobs-announces-acquisition-of-job-hunt-org/ or contact Kathy Gardner at kgardner@flexjobs.com.
About FlexJobs
FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote and flexible jobs, with over 100 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the largest database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time and freelance. To support job seekers in all phases of their journey, FlexJobs also offers expert advice and career coaching services. In addition, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited in top national outlets, including CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Kathy Gardner, FlexJobs, (203) 253-9531, kgardner@flexjobs.com
